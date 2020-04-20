 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Pulling a knife and threatening a news cameraman is an ineffective strategy for preserving one's anonymity   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Orange County, California, Christien Petersen, Huntington Beach Police Department's log, Fox cameraman, Huntington Beach, Police, Crime, Fox reporter  
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to stab, stab. Don't talk.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Petersen, who is believed to be a lawyer, is being held on $100,000 bond and is expected to be in court Tuesday.

So he's a "criminal" attorney. Must be some lawyer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christien Petersen, 36, of Costa Mesa was taken into custody at 7:49 p.m. Friday for exhibiting a "deadly weapon other than [a] firearm" and for kidnapping

Police said Petersen was allegedly intoxicated and upset

Petersen, who is believed to be a lawyer

Lawyers: Proof that you can get pregnant from anal sex.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never carry a camera to a knife fight?  We are missing a lot of information here such as the kidnapping charge.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Never carry a camera to a knife fight?  We are missing a lot of information here such as the kidnapping charge.


ncoxny.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Depends on the camera.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should be interesting to see how FOX spins this.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It is absolutely amazing how many people still do not realize that there is zero expectation of privacy when you are out in public. Yeah, there are some exceptions and there are rules on if and how they can use the pictures taken, but generally if you are outside on public property anyone can pretty much take your picture.
 
terminationshok
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You can't go outside in California right now without a news helicopter trying to get your picture and tell the whole country that you are trying to kill their grandma. Not even in your own backyard. I've seen news crews in empty parks with 6 foot zoom lenses trying to make a "crowded" picture from an empty park.

It was a matter of time really.
 
