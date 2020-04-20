 Skip to content
(BBC)   I'm the nurse who switches off the ventilator   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
70
    Intensive care medicine, Patient, Death, Medical teams, Ms Nittla, intensive care unit, part of Juanita Nittla, Hospital  
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She is not responsible for anyone's death. They were dead before the decision to pull the plug was made.
Just b/c they can keep the oxygen pumping into the lungs does not mean they should...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I couldn't do that.  I weep at the thought.  There's going to be a LOT of PTSD in the medical community after this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't remember the scene in Ferris going that way.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.


Would it be safe to transplant from someone who died from C-19?  Wouldn't it be full of virus?

/nad
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.

Would it be safe to transplant from someone who died from C-19?  Wouldn't it be full of virus?

/nad


Nope. Yep, as well as totally destroyed by organ failure.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.


you cannot, by definition, know that is true. I don't want to be blind and on dialysis in the after life. /s
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wouldn't want a nurse who enjoys switching them off, singing "Another One Bites the Dust" as she dances through the ward and shuts them down. Not good.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm the farker who wants to buy that woman a freakin' spa day. I can't imagine having to deal with that on a regular basis.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.

Would it be safe to transplant from someone who died from C-19?  Wouldn't it be full of virus?

/nad


I should have clarified the second half of that post.

IF YOU DON'T DIE OF CORONAVIRUS OR ANOTHER COMMUNICABLE DISEASE, please be an organ donor. My sister is at 13 years on her new kidney. It was in pristine condition. The nephrologist hasn't even given my sister an expiration date on it. It's still in fantastic shape.

I've learned a lot about how-to-be-paranoid of pathogens from her over the years because of her anti-rejection drugs. She made the entire family and extended family on the reservation (her husband is Navajo) awesome, deluxe masks. They have a small lining for putting in a (don't laugh) feminine hygiene mini-pad or other filters.

We used to go to Disneyland with her and we'd easily use 16 to 24 ounces of hand sanitizer in a day between rides, and use the restrooms for soap and water.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These folks are going to be damaged for years
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.

Would it be safe to transplant from someone who died from C-19?  Wouldn't it be full of virus?

/nad

I should have clarified the second half of that post.

IF YOU DON'T DIE OF CORONAVIRUS OR ANOTHER COMMUNICABLE DISEASE, please be an organ donor. My sister is at 13 years on her new kidney. It was in pristine condition. The nephrologist hasn't even given my sister an expiration date on it. It's still in fantastic shape.

I've learned a lot about how-to-be-paranoid of pathogens from her over the years because of her anti-rejection drugs. She made the entire family and extended family on the reservation (her husband is Navajo) awesome, deluxe masks. They have a small lining for putting in a (don't laugh) feminine hygiene mini-pad or other filters.

We used to go to Disneyland with her and we'd easily use 16 to 24 ounces of hand sanitizer in a day between rides, and use the restrooms for soap and water.


lots of cloth masks have filter pockets now, but i really don't think a pantiliner/pad would work at all. that's because the side away from the body (used for their original purpose) is completely non-permeable leak proof plastic. it would be impossible to draw air through that.

i hope your sister and family stay safe.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers:

My sister is at 13 years on her new kidney. It was in pristine condition. The nephrologist hasn't even given my sister an expiration date on it. It's still in fantastic shape.


Fark user image
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers:

My sister is at 13 years on her new kidney. It was in pristine condition. The nephrologist hasn't even given my sister an expiration date on it. It's still in fantastic shape.


[Fark user image 850x63]


LOL. She's been lucky.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers:

My sister is at 13 years on her new kidney. It was in pristine condition. The nephrologist hasn't even given my sister an expiration date on it. It's still in fantastic shape.


[Fark user image 850x63]

LOL. She's been lucky.


YAY. My son is on transplant wait list for a kidney. I'm hoping to be as lucky.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶This is Halloween!
🎶This is Halloween!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how she does with kickbacks from impatient heirs.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Covid-19 has put you on a ventilator, you are a miracle away from survival and I hope you make it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.

Would it be safe to transplant from someone who died from C-19?  Wouldn't it be full of virus?

/nad

Nope. Yep, as well as totally destroyed by organ failure.


I was gonna say.....


Covid-19 is killing people through organ failure.

/ my phone wanted me to type Orange Failure.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also runs the machine that goes "ping".
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neglect - The L.S.S. (Life Support System) [LIHC X NYHC]
Youtube JotUhhrRy1E
God's here with me and God's on my side.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I wouldn't want a nurse who enjoys switching them off, singing "Another One Bites the Dust" as she dances through the ward and shuts them down. Not good.


I might settle for a nurse who prances about singing "Here Comes Another One" by Terry Jones.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless them, give them peace.

Sure, I been drinking, why not?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She rides a pale horse
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even when the result is inevitable and your decisions are given all reasonable consideration, you can't help but feel a little guilty afterwards.

C'est la vie, c'est la mort.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the crap in Star Trek V, I always remember this scene and the pain that McCoy had to deal with.  I wonder if we'll run into something later if a cure is discovered and people go nuts that they shut off life support.

Star Trek V The Final Frontier - McCoy & Spock confront their pain
Youtube gJGwEP7AZHg
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I wouldn't want a nurse who enjoys switching them off, singing "Another One Bites the Dust" as she dances through the ward and shuts them down. Not good.


Berlin - Take My Breathe Away theme from Top Gun with Lyrics
Youtube fUis9yny_lI
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: She is not responsible for anyone's death. They were dead before the decision to pull the plug was made.
Just b/c they can keep the oxygen pumping into the lungs does not mean they should...


While true, I can imagine that it is severely psychologically damaging. While she wasn't the cause of death, she did the deed. I feel really bad for people in that position.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I wouldn't want a nurse who enjoys switching them off, singing "Another One Bites the Dust" as she dances through the ward and shuts them down. Not good.


I prefer to see people who enjoy their job.  If you don't, what's the point?  Too many people spend their lives doing a job they hate.  A little song and dance shows me you're happy to be there and I'll probably get better service.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

chucknasty: ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.

you cannot, by definition, know that is true. I don't want to be blind and on dialysis in the after life. /s


Also, if heaven somehow exists, I'll definitely need my liver ;).
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I wouldn't want a nurse who enjoys switching them off, singing "Another One Bites the Dust" as she dances through the ward and shuts them down. Not good.


That song actually has the proper cadence for CPR.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I couldn't do that.  I weep at the thought.  There's going to be a LOT of PTSD in the medical community after this.


I think a lot of these folks are made of sterner stuff than the rest of us. My cousin is a child oncology nurse. She went into that field on purpose?!! They're taking one for the team and have learned how to cope with it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We could use someone with that skill for our anti-lockdown protesters.

/ The skill of unplugging them
// Or forgetting to turn the machine on at all
/// Or telling them machines are reserved for non-assholes
 
Target Builder
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn.
 
uncleacid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Also, if heaven somehow exists, I'll definitely need my liver ;).


♫𝅘𝅥𝅮𝅘𝅥𝅮♫𝅘𝅥𝅮𝅘𝅥𝅮 In heaven there is no beer. That's why we drink it here.♫𝅘𝅥𝅮𝅘𝅥𝅮♫𝅘𝅥𝅮𝅘𝅥𝅮
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll take "Why I drink after work" for $1000 Alex.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaytkay: We could use someone with that skill for our anti-lockdown protesters.

/ The skill of unplugging them
// Or forgetting to turn the machine on at all
/// Or telling them machines are reserved for non-assholes


I mean................

........ if they aren't physically in an emergency room (and stable) .....technically.......they could be discharged.

/ not that I would advocate for anyone doing something that could be construed as improper
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If anyone in my family gets it, never fear, I will be the one who volunteers to switch off the machine. In fact, I'll pay for the privilege.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: She rides a pale horse


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I prefer to see people who enjoy their job. If you don't, what's the point? Too many people spend their lives doing a job they hate. A little song and dance shows me you're happy to be there and I'll probably get better service.


Hello edgelord.
 
zang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reading that made me think of...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I wouldn't want a nurse who enjoys switching them off, singing "Another One Bites the Dust" as she dances through the ward and shuts them down. Not good.


You say that, but they are AMAZING in bed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: Jeebus Saves: I prefer to see people who enjoy their job. If you don't, what's the point? Too many people spend their lives doing a job they hate. A little song and dance shows me you're happy to be there and I'll probably get better service.

Hello edgelord.


Hello, humorless twit.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The biatch of this whole thing is that people are dying, but their organs can't be used to save others who need transplants.

Please be an organ donor. You won't need your kidneys in hell. And you probably won't want your corneas.


I should totally snag Rush Limbaugh's spleen.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: She also runs the machine that goes "ping".


We don't run those machines so much as be a incessantly tortured by them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ventilators take over the body's breathing process when coronavirus has caused the lungs to fail. This gives the patient time to fight off the infection and recover, but sometimes it's not enough

If only that was true because usually it isn't enough. We need a treatment or we are going to end to living with this thing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does she at least get first dibbs on the stuff in the patient's pockets and bedside table?
 
