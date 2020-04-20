 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Massachusetts is becoming a Covid-19 hawt spawt   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Massachusetts, Boston, New York, Boston area, University of Massachusetts Amherst, middle of the surge, The Boston Globe, field hospitals  
733 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 11:54 PM



Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the first evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by horrible driving?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wicked
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: In the first evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by horrible driving?


You try steering and shifting a stick while flipping the bird with both hands.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: In the first evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by horrible driving?


If that were the case, Rhode Island would be a wasteland of sorrow and death

/okay, I mean *besides* Woonsocket
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Smaht Qwahntine?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: In the first evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by horrible driving?


It's good driving, just aggressive.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

somedude210: Devolving_Spud: In the first evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by horrible driving?

If that were the case, Rhode Island would be a wasteland of sorrow and death

/okay, I mean *besides* Woonsocket


Yeah Atlanta would have been flattened now. Seriously I swear we get the worst from every state mashed up here.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Devolving_Spud: In the first evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by horrible driving?

You try steering and shifting a stick while flipping the bird with both hands.


While drinking dunkies.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
static.seattletimes.comView Full Size

I AM OUTSIDE, ya farking prick.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wicked


Wicked hwot spwot smat ass
 
Flashlight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How are people in blue states still getting it? Farkers have assured me that there is compliance with stay at home orders
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flashlight: How are people in blue states still getting it? Farkers have assured me that there is compliance with stay at home orders


Shouldn't you be out protesting a Baskin Robbins? 31 flavors and you had to choose salty.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do we have a definition for 'hot spot' like we have for mass shootings? Or is this arbitrary (yet still scary)?
DNRTA.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So those of Irish ancestry may be exceptionally susceptible to coronavirus?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I keep getting less and less excited about spending this Friday night in Waltham a 6x8 cage with some random field engineer repairing a SAN.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: Nadie_AZ: Wicked

Wicked hwot spwot smat ass


It's a wicket bummah.  Don't be a goobah and stay home.  Otherwise your a freakin tool.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai
Youtube 85iRQdjCzj0
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: The Zen Philosopher Basho: Nadie_AZ: Wicked

Wicked hwot spwot smat ass

It's a wicket bummah.  Don't be a goobah and stay home.  Otherwise your a freakin tool.


Fack dood
 
Superjoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm blaming the stupid townies.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: So those of Irish ancestry may be exceptionally susceptible to coronavirus?


Yes, being Irish gives a genetic disposition to weak immune systems, shot livers and the shakes if you don't get drink a bottle of whiskey every few hours
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stolen but apropos?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Do we have a definition for 'hot spot' like we have for mass shootings? Or is this arbitrary (yet still scary)?
DNRTA.



We have ~2% of the US population and (using the numbers FTFA) ~5% of the C19 deaths.
We have great medical care here, but we are also densely populated.
 
