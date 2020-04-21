 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   RIP Skyler Herbert 2015 - 2020   (amp.detroitnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why people need to stay the hell home.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA:
" "I want to say thank you to the governor for making people go home," LaVondria said.

Both parents work in public safety: Ebbie has been a Detroit Firefighter for 18 years, LaVondria a Detroit Police Officer for 25 years.

Both departments have been hit hard by the coronavirus."
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: This is why people need to stay the hell home.


Why I self-isolate is to protect myself and others from this pandemic, too.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is just f*cking heartbreaking ...
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dammit. RIP Skylar.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She was black, so you'll never hear about this again in MSM.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: This is just f*cking heartbreaking ...


It is.   Any loss of a child is really unspeakable.   For these two parents, they are in their forties (Mom would have been 41 or so) and Skylar seems to be a much treasured only child.   For me, that makes it even harder for the parents.   SO sad.
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus subby, at least spell her name correctly.

SMH
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The pictures tell of a happy childhood. What a sad story.

And it's really just the tip of the iceberg, as far as sad COVID-19 stories go.
 
whereisian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just fark. fark.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boomer Remover.
 
Marine1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been a pallbearer for a child's casket.

It farking sucks.

Rest in peace, angel.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to have this story engraved on a crowbar and every time some Trump supporter whines about not wanting to stay it home I want to beat them repeatedly with the crowbar.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:


Ouch. RIP Skylar. Sorry we all didn't do better.

Both parents work in public safety: Ebbie has been a Detroit Firefighter for 18 years, LaVondria a Detroit Police Officer for 25 yea

These are our frontline fighters in a war. President "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!!" is on the the other side.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: She was black, so you'll never hear about this again in MSM.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's just the Flu so there must be more to this story
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mods the name is "Skylar". FIX IT!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Mods the name is "Skylar". FIX IT!


They get right on it after you fix your caps lock key and take your medicine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: She was black, so you'll never hear about this again in MSM.


That won't stop farkers from accusing Trump of murder.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

Ouch. RIP Skylar. Sorry we all didn't do better.

Both parents work in public safety: Ebbie has been a Detroit Firefighter for 18 years, LaVondria a Detroit Police Officer for 25 yea

These are our frontline fighters in a war. President "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!!" is on the the other side.


Yep  the Detroit police have gotten rocked by this 280 confirmed positives out of 2800 officers with a thousand having to have gone through quarantine.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: Mods the name is "Skylar". FIX IT!

They get right on it after you fix your caps lock key and take your medicine.


You were early on the "lockdown will kill us all!!" wagon, ranting for days on Fark. Are you out there, mask-free, rallying with your fellow patriots?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: She was black, so you'll never hear about this again in MSM.

That won't stop farkers from accusing Trump of murder.


Democrats are to blame.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: Mods the name is "Skylar". FIX IT!

They get right on it after you fix your caps lock key and take your medicine.

You were early on the "lockdown will kill us all!!" wagon, ranting for days on Fark. Are you out there, mask-free, rallying with your fellow patriots?


Nope.  I was on the "there are going to be a lot of people that lose everything" wagon.  You don't give a shiat about that.  What's unemployment up to today?  You don't give a shiat about that.  At least they have their health!  Thoughts and prayers.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Nope. I was on the "there are going to be a lot of people that lose everything" wagon.


So you aren't willing to go out in public in real life and support your views? You're only brave enough to gripe and whine anonymously on the internet?

What a hero. Swoon.
 
