(Bloomberg)   In other news...Dumb Swedes get lucky ... or are they still dumb ?   (bloomberg.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sweden says lots of things.
Sweden has a very effective PR firm that is expert on playing off of the "Little Happy Sweden" myth.

If you look at the numbers (links below)  it might not be such a rosy picture.

Most sites don't like this link, Fark included. A copy pasta is required.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6

This second link here is rather interesting. If you scroll down and take a look at resources available.

If you combine the two, the picture isn't quite so rosy.
The numbers may not be as big and headline grabbing as other countries, but they are telling.

Keep in mind that Sweden is about the size of California but has a population the size of less than Los Angeles County.
 
Qel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stay at home = attempt to stop the spread.  Be Careful in Public = slowly spreading it.  Given that people can be asymptomatic for more than a week, I would never take chances on other peoples lives.  I am the only person in the house that goes out for groceries and prescriptions.

some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

blender61: Keep in mind that Sweden is about the size of California but has a population the size of less than Los Angeles County.


Low population densities slow viral velocity.  WHODATHUNKIT
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA: "Part of that approach relies on having access to one of the world's best-functioning health-care systems."

I'm also looking forward to the final body county before we judge how the game was played.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kazan: blender61: Keep in mind that Sweden is about the size of California but has a population the size of less than Los Angeles County.

Low population densities slow viral velocity.  WHODATHUNKIT


That really wasn't the point of my post. I only added that as a point of comparison.

My point was.
Look at their  case load vs capability.
and
death rate.

Sweden is very good, at some things. Others not so much. Like all countries.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Imagine what could have been ii the US had a functioning health care system...

Part of that approach relies on having access to one of the world's best-functioning health-care systems. At no stage did Sweden see a real shortage of medical equipment or hospital capacity, and tents set up as emergency care facilities around the country have mostly remained empty.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More than half of Swedish households are single-person, making social distancing easier to carry out. More people work from home than anywhere else in Europe, and everyone has access to fast Internet, which helps large chunks of the workforce stay productive away from the office.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweden pop. 10.1 million Cases 14777 Deaths 1540 Deaths/10million 1512 Cases/million 1451
Canada pop. 37.0 million Cases 37658 Deaths 1564 Deaths/10million 422 Cases/million 1016

Doesn't seem like their experiment is working.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sweden has super strong unions that can make demands to protect the workers.  Workers that get sick don't have to worry about losing their healthcare, or not being able to provide for their family because of the generous unemployment benefits they're entitled to.

The reason why so many in America are mad is because they know that they're farked if they don't get back to work.  No one is coming to save them.  It was nice to see congress throw some people a bone in this pandemic of +$600 on top of State unemployment, but millions of those people are still farked out of healthcare... during a pandemic.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably the first time any of the MAGA dipshiats have wanted America to be like a Scandinavian country.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're actually in really bad shape.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it was working for them, there's a major caveat with trying to repeat their success in the US.

Instead, the government has urged citizens to act responsibly and follow social distancing guidelines.

Yep, we're screwed.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article quotes CEOs. Nobody with any expertise or perspective other the admittedly "top epidemiologist" but who the fark cares what the CEO of Volvo thinks?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: FTA: "Part of that approach relies on having access to one of the world's best-functioning health-care systems."


That was Italy's approach, too.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: but who the fark cares what the CEO of Volvo thinks?


China.

Volvo is owned by a Chinese conglomerate.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: blender61: Keep in mind that Sweden is about the size of California but has a population the size of less than Los Angeles County.

Low population densities slow viral velocity.  WHODATHUNKIT


It took a long time for HIV to get to Wyoming, because it's remote, sparsely populated and they beat gay people to death and leave them hanging on fence posts - but it still got there.
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden and America are two very different countries.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: They're actually in really bad shape.


They're borked.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low population density

Reasonably good system of detection and isolation of cases

Good social welfare so people can go into self-isolation if required

Well funded and respected universal medical system to care for those who become sick

Rational policy decision making with a plan for incremental changes if required

Clear communication to the public

These are all the things the USA doesn't have.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duenor: Sweden and America are two very different countries.


Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.


Says the guy who shouted that social distancing was like the Holocaust.
 
instantrebate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: duenor: Sweden and America are two very different countries.

Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.


I will say that. South Korea went full Starfleet and created Away Teams with tricorders and sent them into the public spaces. And the citizens of South Korea listened to their test results and went home. It is brilliant.

I think that the USA has spent decades promising the world that is the value of the USA. Vulcan Academy level Ivy League researchers and Star Trek:TNG (or above) Silicon Valley technology. And money and engineers who, for all intents, are able to make equipment in replicators (3d printing) and whatnot.

So yes. Yes the USA should have been like South Korea only better. Look at how many institutions have turned out to be unable to fulfill their promise, while South Korea did.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.

Says the guy who shouted that social distancing was like the Holocaust.


No, I was the guy that could correctly identify Skokie as a north suburb.
 
instantrebate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.

Says the guy who shouted that social distancing was like the Holocaust.

No, I was the guy that could correctly identify Skokie as a north suburb.


I worked in Skokie for years, child. You aren't going to school me on, well, anything. Don't even try.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why people are believing this garbage article. Bloomberg is just repeating what their health minister said, who is lying to save his ass.

Sweden took very few measures against the outbreak and they are actually getting hammered by this. Please, for fark's sake, don't believe this idiotic garbage.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.

Says the guy who shouted that social distancing was like the Holocaust.

No, I was the guy that could correctly identify Skokie as a north suburb.

I worked in Skokie for years, child. You aren't going to school me on, well, anything. Don't even try.


Well then you should have known it's a north suburb and isn't full of republicans.  Guess you were off your meds that day too.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I worked in Skokie for years, child.


This is whatever the opposite of a humble-brag is.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sweden isnt full of uneducated rednecks who think FREEDOMZ FRIES ARE THE BEST, MURICA, PEW PEW, MY SISTER IS THE MOTHER OF MY KIDS, COVID19 IS A CONSPIRACY BY THE CLINTONS AND OBUMMER type of farking idiot running around by the millions
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sweden has more than 2.5 times the deaths than Norway, Finland, and Denmark combined.

Not working at all, IMO.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Sweden has more than 2.5 times the deaths than Norway, Finland, and Denmark combined.

Not working at all, IMO.


I don't know why this has to keep being repeated.

THIS ARTICLE IS WRONG.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kazan: blender61: Keep in mind that Sweden is about the size of California but has a population the size of less than Los Angeles County.

Low population densities slow viral velocity.  WHODATHUNKIT


Also, ftfa..
Part of that approach relies on having access to one of the world's best-functioning health-care systems. At no stage did Sweden see a real shortage of medical equipment or hospital capacity
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

grokca: Hmmm
Sweden pop. 10.1 million Cases 14777 Deaths 1540 Deaths/10million 1512 Cases/million 1451
Canada pop. 37.0 million Cases 37658 Deaths 1564 Deaths/10million 422 Cases/million 1016

Doesn't seem like their experiment is working.


Sweden has five times the death rate of Norway.

Its working in a Trumpian sense, I guess.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

grokca: Hmmm
Sweden pop. 10.1 million Cases 14777 Deaths 1540 Deaths/10million 1512 Cases/million 1451
Canada pop. 37.0 million Cases 37658 Deaths 1564 Deaths/10million 422 Cases/million 1016

Doesn't seem like their experiment is working.


Well, if the death rate is about the same (and I'd say 20 in 10 million qualifies) then, it would seem to be working at least as well.

The key seems to be the robust healthcare system and nation built for social distancing
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: duenor: Sweden and America are two very different countries.

Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.


You should have handled it BETTER than everyone. You have money and resources beyond anywhere else, and many of the worlds smartest people in all the relevant fields.

Tthere is NO excuse for the USA not being incredibly good at this. None.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Sweden isnt full of uneducated rednecks who think FREEDOMZ FRIES ARE THE BEST, MURICA, PEW PEW, MY SISTER IS THE MOTHER OF MY KIDS, COVID19 IS A CONSPIRACY BY THE CLINTONS AND OBUMMER type of farking idiot running around by the millions


Sweden doesn't have anything running around by the millions.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: grokca: Hmmm
Sweden pop. 10.1 million Cases 14777 Deaths 1540 Deaths/10million 1512 Cases/million 1451
Canada pop. 37.0 million Cases 37658 Deaths 1564 Deaths/10million 422 Cases/million 1016

Doesn't seem like their experiment is working.

Well, if the death rate is about the same (and I'd say 20 in 10 million qualifies) then, it would seem to be working at least as well.

The key seems to be the robust healthcare system and nation built for social distancing


I think you misread it?
 
lemurtx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Probably the first time any of the MAGA dipshiats have wanted America to be like a Scandinavian country.


Aren't Scandinavian countries mostly white? Or did I miss sarcasm?
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

grokca: Hmmm
Sweden pop. 10.1 million Cases 14777 Deaths 1540 Deaths/10million 1512 Cases/million 1451
Canada pop. 37.0 million Cases 37658 Deaths 1564 Deaths/10million 422 Cases/million 1016

Doesn't seem like their experiment is working.


Try some line breaks or additional punctuation next time.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blender61: Sweden says lots of things.
Sweden has a very effective PR firm that is expert on playing off of the "Little Happy Sweden" myth.

If you look at the numbers (links below)  it might not be such a rosy picture.

Most sites don't like this link, Fark included. A copy pasta is required.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6

This second link here is rather interesting. If you scroll down and take a look at resources available.

If you combine the two, the picture isn't quite so rosy.
The numbers may not be as big and headline grabbing as other countries, but they are telling.

Keep in mind that Sweden is about the size of California but has a population the size of less than Los Angeles County.


I will say, on the flipside, I love how Finland/other Finns are utterly BAFFLED by how high they are ranked on the happiness index and make fun of this fact.

/everyone here seems really nice, though.
//GODS I'm so glad the SDP is overtaking the Finns party in the polls.
 
instantrebate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gaspode: Jeebus Saves: duenor: Sweden and America are two very different countries.

Just like the US and South Korea, but that isn't going to stop people from saying the US should have handled it like South Korea.

You should have handled it BETTER than everyone. You have money and resources beyond anywhere else, and many of the worlds smartest people in all the relevant fields.

Tthere is NO excuse for the USA not being incredibly good at this. None.


By the time it became clear it spread like measles, it was too late. There are too many entry points into the US to handle things like New Zealand or Singapore, and the US didn't get lucky with patient zero being an obvious vector in an insular population like Japan and South Korea had.

The US experience was basically France's caseload and outcomes between France and Germany.
 
instantrebate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Scuttlebutt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, they have 80% of the population of Ohio, lower population density, and 3x the deaths for about a 400% higher mortality rate. Apply that to the US and you get at least 180k extra deaths. I for one don't think that's an acceptable result.
 
