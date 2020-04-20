 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   If you like Pina Coladas and getting caught in the rain, they have this adult ice cream truck in Houston   (khou.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Downtown Houston, Houston bar, rough couple of months, coronavirus closures, downtown Houston, Milk, Manhattan, HOUSTON  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They deliver to neighborhoods in Montrose, Bellaire, Midtown, downtown, Washington and the Heights.

Great.  A 30 minute drive within city limits and I can get one.  Damn.

/Clear lake
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
briefly lived right where Westheimer turns in to Elgin
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
☝I'll have one please!!!!!
 
Bob Down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not an adult truck. Or are the ice-creams "adult?" Let us know when you've finished sucking one.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw one of these alcoholic ice cream trucks recently and thought 'Yes! YES! No...why now?'

I poured some vodka in my Ben & Jerry's and threw rocks with inspirational messages at the people who were not socially distancing

I don't think they read the rocks
 
