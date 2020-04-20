 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Good News: Maryland's Governor secures 500K Covid-19 tests from South Korea (with help from his Korean-born wife). Smart Move: Gov doesn't announce it until they've made the trip so the Feds can't confiscate them. Surprising: A Republican governor   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
    South Korea, Hogan administration, Donald Trump  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.


Sounds like he needs your vote in the future.

/Really, an honest Republican is rare to find these days.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And Trump bragged at today's yellatthepressathon that Hogan could have saved money if he was "smart," either not knowing or not caring (porquenolosdos.jpg) that Hogan did this to make sure his constituents could get the medical equipment they need without running the risk of their shipments being intercepted after purchase.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The administration made it clear over and over again they want the states to take the lead and we have to go out and do it ourselves take no responsibility.

Fixt.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: thorpe: I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.

Sounds like he needs your vote in the future.

/Really, an honest Republican is rare to find these days.


He can't run for governor again.  If he runs for another office it'll depend on what it always depends on for me: who he's running against. I do like the way he's handling this though, a lot.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government


JFC this. This shiat is so far out of hand that if saw it a movie you would go this is so farking stupid.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government

JFC this. This shiat is so far out of hand that if saw it a movie you would go this is so farking stupid.


Well this IS a first Draft, I'm sure this movie will get better after a little editing.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government


I thought we loved strong centralized government imposing it's will on the states?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government


Yep.  This is real.

/Marylander
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The administration made it clear over and over again they want the states to take the lead and we have to go out and do it ourselves take no responsibility.

Fixt.


They won't take responsibility, but they will take your stuff.

/for Mother Russia!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope the testing kits are good ones. So many of them have been no good.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Callous: cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government

I thought we loved strong centralized government imposing it's will on the states?


Whether or not you in particular are ACTUALLY using this "argument" or just stirring up shiat, I've seen plenty of actual Republicans trotting it out. And it just reinforces my idea that the conservative brain just physically cannot understand nuance.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why doesn't the media in the USA just stop everything and spend entire episode of the news explaining how farked up this is?

This is incredibly farked up.

Hospitals, doctors, governments, are behaving like drug cartels in tv shows. and the FBI and CDC are also acting like hospitals, doctors, and  governments are drug cartels in tv shows.

That isn't just merely farked up. That is, actual, for real, actual, real real real, like really really, civil war.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I hope the testing kits are good ones. So many of them have been no good.


Even if half were bad, that's 250,000 more tests than they'd have otherwise.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They think the feds won't move to confiscate it.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Whether or not you in particular are ACTUALLY using this "argument" or just stirring up shiat, I've seen plenty of actual Republicans trotting it out. And it just reinforces my idea that the conservative brain just physically cannot understand nuance.


I am not stirring up shiat.

This is what a civil war looks like. this is real life, actual civil war. When hospitals and governments are doing this, and the federal government is treating them like smugglers, it is civil war.

This isn't lacking nuance. I do know more than the average bear about international criminal law. Callous was not using hyperbole, above.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Callous: cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government

I thought we loved strong centralized government imposing it's will on the states?

Whether or not you in particular are ACTUALLY using this "argument" or just stirring up shiat, I've seen plenty of actual Republicans trotting it out. And it just reinforces my idea that the conservative brain just physically cannot understand nuance.


If you think about it, having the federal right protect rights or stopping you from owning people is the same as the federal government taking away rights or stealing medical supplies.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: thorpe: I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.

Sounds like he needs your vote in the future.

/Really, an honest Republican is rare to find these days.


I voted for him twice, but, sadly, he can't run for a third term. I think he's done a fantastic job as governor, and really wish we could keep him around longer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

meat0918: They think the feds won't move to confiscate it.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!


Get it in a warehouse, invite the press, and call up the national guard.

If the Feds try, we can go LIVE to the standoff.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's farking pathetic that this is necessary.

Remember, the Typhoid Trumpista plague rats made this necessary.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

meat0918: They think the feds won't move to confiscate it.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!


The MD National Guard has more than enough resources to make sure Marylanders get them.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: thorpe: I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.

Sounds like he needs your vote in the future.

/Really, an honest Republican is rare to find these days.


Yup, that's why despite my distaste for his daily politics I might vote for DeWine for reelection , and my two very liberal brothers feel the same way. How will the Republican party ever change if we don't reward the good politicians on their side?
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There has been surprisingly little interest in finding out where the medical supplies the American government has been 'acquiring,' through various acts of international piracy and internal theft, have been going.

The DOD likely has a legitimate need, but with Republicans in the White House, a private slush pile for well-connected billionaires is far more likely.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meat0918: They think the feds won't move to confiscate it.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Get it in a warehouse, invite the press, and call up the national guard.

If the Feds try, we can go LIVE to the standoff.


If the feds can fark up a national wildlife refuge standoff with the Branch Dildonians, then MD will probably keep its supplies without a problem.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: There has been surprisingly little interest in finding out where the medical supplies the American government has been 'acquiring,' through various acts of international piracy and internal theft, have been going.

The DOD likely has a legitimate need, but with Republicans in the White House, a private slush pile for well-connected billionaires is far more likely.


They've been selling them at rock bottom prices to private companies that then auction them off to the states at top dollar. This has been documented several times.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: fusillade762: The administration made it clear over and over again they want the states to take the lead and we have to go out and do it ourselves take no responsibility.

Fixt.

They won't take responsibility, but they will take your stuff.

/for Mother Russia!


Zik-Zak: fusillade762: The administration made it clear over and over again they want the states to take the lead and we have to go out and do it ourselves take no responsibility.

Fixt.

They won't take responsibility, but they will take your stuff.

/for Mother Russia!


Pretty simple really.
A. They're not responsible.  In an alternate universe somewhere... he went further than banning China flights... banned all of Europe as well...  did it earlier.. and ordered these lockdowns earlier... and all you imbeciles are marching and protesting by the thousands and calling him a racist Hitler....  really. go fark yourselves.

B.  They do get to take your stuff  They're trying to manage a national crisis. You don't get to hoard. it should be managed nationally.

Feel free to reach out for clarification on any other advance topics that elude you.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oukewldave: WastrelWay: I hope the testing kits are good ones. So many of them have been no good.

Even if half were bad, that's 250,000 more tests than they'd have otherwise.


You don't know which ones are good in advance. If half are bad, it could be worse than having none.

That said, I don't think this is a real concern.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Linkster: not enough beer: cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government

JFC this. This shiat is so far out of hand that if saw it a movie you would go this is so farking stupid.

Well this IS a first Draft, I'm sure this movie will get better after a little editing.


We need new writers. And a new gaffer couldn't hurt.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meat0918: They think the feds won't move to confiscate it.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Get it in a warehouse, invite the press, and call up the national guard.

If the Feds try, we can go LIVE to the standoff.

If the feds can fark up a national wildlife refuge standoff with the Branch Dildonians, then MD will probably keep its supplies without a problem.


About that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I hope the testing kits are good ones. So many of them have been no good.


South Koreans have their shiat together.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government


Yes, that's the one. The one that some people want to empower even more. If this doesn't make one want to devolve and distribute authority and decision-making to the states rather than leaving it all to a potentially sclerotic, clumsy, and slow-moving national government, then probably nothing will.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.


You can be competent AND have different political views. The two aren't mutually exclusive.

/Virginian
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: There has been surprisingly little interest in finding out where the medical supplies the American government has been 'acquiring,' through various acts of international piracy and internal theft, have been going.

The DOD likely has a legitimate need, but with Republicans in the White House, a private slush pile for well-connected billionaires is far more likely.


And it's a very safe bet that they will destroy the surplus.

Because they are actively trying to kill Americans who won't kiss their asses and become their slaves.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: cretinbob: So now we have governors who have to smuggle shiat into federal jurisdiction or the federal government will seize it.
medical test.
Not cocaine , weed or heroin.
The federal government

Yes, that's the one. The one that some people want to empower even more. If this doesn't make one want to devolve and distribute authority and decision-making to the states rather than leaving it all to a potentially sclerotic, clumsy, and slow-moving national government, then probably nothing will.


I want to point out that this specific one is the one you have loudly and enthusiastically supported for over 3 years now. So good job!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AirForceVet: thorpe: I'm in MD and happy as hell about this.
If you haven't heard Hogan's pressers about the virus, the ones I've heard have been full of details of what's going on in the state, what's known and what's unknown. He's doing a good job.

Sounds like he needs your vote in the future.

/Really, an honest Republican is rare to find these days.


He is a never trumper and was very vocal about it but the GOP made him STFU from what I hear. Probably would have run someone against him. Glad he is doing this and can't wait to see what Trump has to cry about it.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: WalkingSedgwick: There has been surprisingly little interest in finding out where the medical supplies the American government has been 'acquiring,' through various acts of international piracy and internal theft, have been going.

The DOD likely has a legitimate need, but with Republicans in the White House, a private slush pile for well-connected billionaires is far more likely.

They've been selling them at rock bottom prices to private companies that then auction them off to the states at top dollar. This has been documented several times.


It's been suggested, yes.

I have yet to see an actual paper trail.  If there is one, then yes, string up by the nuts in front of a firing squad.

If not, I want to see where this shiat is going.

Either way, the Feds need to show what they are doing with it, openly.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: They've been selling them at rock bottom prices to private companies that then auction them off to the states at top dollar. This has been documented several times.


I've read that the feds have been doing that with supplies they've bought but I haven't heard that they've been doing that with stolen supplies as well.
 
