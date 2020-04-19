 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   State troopers estimate that today's protest in Olympia drew 2,500 people. Prediction: 14,000 new cases (based on R0 of 5.7) in 2-3 weeks generated from this one event   (twitter.com) divider line
62
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 7:37 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take a good look at that photo if you're a friend or relative of anyone who attended.

If you haven't been in contact with them, good.  Tell them to stay the fark away for another month, or preferrably, until next year.

If you have been in close contact with them since yesterday, be prepared in the next 2-3 weeks for the fact that you, them, and everyone else there, stands a 3-5% chance of dropping dead.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cough heard round the world?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
5.7? I thought R was closer to 2 for Coronavirus.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think of it as a celebration of Hitler's birthday.

/yeah, I went there
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of those people should have been thrown into jail. Preferably one cell.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Take a good look at that photo if you're a friend or relative of anyone who attended.

If you haven't been in contact with them, good.  Tell them to stay the fark away for another month, or preferrably, until next year.

If you have been in close contact with them since yesterday, be prepared in the next 2-3 weeks for the fact that you, them, and everyone else there, stands a 3-5% chance of dropping dead.


Not a high enough percentage.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking assholes. Washington WAS doing fairly well in this.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Such amazing social distancing in that picture
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are pictured at one of these events, you should be lowest priority at hospitals when the second wave hits.
That would be a nice rule.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That crowd looks like it has all the best co-morbidities.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Farking assholes. Washington WAS doing fairly well in this.


Urban areas everywhere are likely doing much better than their rural surroundings. These people might have never come into contact with an infected person if they had avoided this event. Instead they chose to play ventilator roulette...
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They know this is wrong but they are morons that are being manipulated into doing this kind of shiat because of how farking stupid they are.

Farking ignorant scum are too farking dumb to see they are being played like puppets.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHAT DO WE WANT?

A FULLY FUNCTIONING ECONOMY SO WE CAN BUY shiat!

WHEN DO WE WANT IT?

YESTERDAY!!!

WHAT ARE WE GIVING UP?

OUR FREEDOM

NO GUESS AGAIN

OUR LIVES....WAIT....WHAT????
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: 5.7? I thought R was closer to 2 for Coronavirus.


Over the population in general. This is factoring in a compressed crowd.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make every one of them sign these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start busting heads and arresting these farks!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a group hug.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: 5.7? I thought R was closer to 2 for Coronavirus.


Yeah, but an R0 of 2 assumes that the patient was making at least a token effort to avoid getting themselves and other people sick.

The folks at this protest were not keen on putting in that much effort.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we Oregonians blow the bridges now?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: If you are pictured at one of these events, you should be lowest priority at hospitals when the second wave hits.
That would be a nice rule.


you should be arrested, charged for treason and terrorism, and executed as appropriate.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn blue states
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: 5.7? I thought R was closer to 2 for Coronavirus.


It all depends on whose ass you pull that number out of.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

basemetal: Think of it as a celebration of Hitler's birthday.

/yeah, I went there


really? How was it?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: If you are pictured at one of these events, you should be lowest priority at hospitals when the second wave hits.
That would be a nice rule.


It almost makes you wish we had better facial ID. Been at one of these gatherings? Get the fark out of my store.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well that crowd is certainly homogenous.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Can we Oregonians blow the bridges now?


I went out yesterday for food for the family and saw a group of old guys on a bridge over I-5 with flags and signs for getting back to work. I'm guessing there won't be many of them in a few weeks.
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson - USA
Youtube EwLWNXFH2rg
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x637]


I hope that guy didn't lose his toilet paper to that mob.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

logieal: fusillade762: Can we Oregonians blow the bridges now?

I went out yesterday for food for the family and saw a group of old guys on a bridge over I-5 with flags and signs for getting back to work. I'm guessing there won't be many of them in a few weeks.


Give it time and there will be a protest in your state. Unless you governor is stupid like mine. Then he will just open up anyway. Maybe I can finally convince Mrs. Beer to move.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Assholes
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Well that crowd is certainly homogenous.


"We've got both kinds of Trumpers: stupid and ugly!"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And that is the reality of Washington in a nutshell.  Despite its granola dipping hippy reputation, it is really a small urban enclave of reason, which is also the economic engine that drives everything, surrounded by a vast sea of right wing derp straight out of Alabama.

That the derp is economically dependent on that socialist hell hole urban core is lost on them.

/ Fark 'em, let 'em die.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love the smell of GOP astroturf in the afternoon. It smells like a tea party.

Too bad they're not just killing themselves to prove their loyalty to Trump but will also be killing innocent people.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: And that is the reality of Washington in a nutshell.  Despite its granola dipping hippy reputation, it is really a small urban enclave of reason, which is also the economic engine that drives everything, surrounded by a vast sea of right wing derp straight out of Alabama.

That the derp is economically dependent on that socialist hell hole urban core is lost on them.

/ Fark 'em, let 'em die.


That is so many states

WA
OR
GA
SC
NC
IL
TX
AZ
TN
I could keep going but you get the point.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

not enough beer: logieal: fusillade762: Can we Oregonians blow the bridges now?

I went out yesterday for food for the family and saw a group of old guys on a bridge over I-5 with flags and signs for getting back to work. I'm guessing there won't be many of them in a few weeks.

Give it time and there will be a protest in your state. Unless you governor is stupid like mine. Then he will just open up anyway. Maybe I can finally convince Mrs. Beer to move.


Oh, there was already a protest. It didn't amount to much. They drove around the state capitol a few times. These guys were leftovers I guess.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I was governor, I would order the National Guard to tear gas the fark out of these idiots. National Guard members would get to wear gas masks, so not much risk for them. You don't want to jail them all, but tear gas would spread the crowd real fast.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Rent Party: And that is the reality of Washington in a nutshell.  Despite its granola dipping hippy reputation, it is really a small urban enclave of reason, which is also the economic engine that drives everything, surrounded by a vast sea of right wing derp straight out of Alabama.

That the derp is economically dependent on that socialist hell hole urban core is lost on them.

/ Fark 'em, let 'em die.

That is so many states

WA
OR
GA
SC
NC
IL
TX
AZ
TN
I could keep going but you get the point.


Other than Oregon and maybe Illinois if you squint at it just right, none of those states are blue.

/ yet.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, someone put out a great ad for all those crisis actors.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But... but... but our Commander in Chief said yesterday that the protesters were responsible and practicing social distancing. 🙄
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Assholes


They aren't the sort of people who wind up training to be nurses.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And I predict nothing of the sort will happen.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

logieal: fusillade762: Can we Oregonians blow the bridges now?

I went out yesterday for food for the family and saw a group of old guys on a bridge over I-5 with flags and signs for getting back to work. I'm guessing there won't be many of them in a few weeks.


Trump will be losing a lot of votes in near future.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x637]


the usual nutters from Qanon were there i see.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: not enough beer: Rent Party: And that is the reality of Washington in a nutshell.  Despite its granola dipping hippy reputation, it is really a small urban enclave of reason, which is also the economic engine that drives everything, surrounded by a vast sea of right wing derp straight out of Alabama.

That the derp is economically dependent on that socialist hell hole urban core is lost on them.

/ Fark 'em, let 'em die.

That is so many states

WA
OR
GA
SC
NC
IL
TX
AZ
TN
I could keep going but you get the point.

Other than Oregon and maybe Illinois if you squint at it just right, none of those states are blue.

/ yet.


I meant blue areas the carry the farking moochers on our back. Sorry misread the premise thought it was productive a cities and states that suck them dry.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Rezurok: Well that crowd is certainly homogenous.

"We've got both kinds of Trumpers: stupid and ugly!"


I know what you're going for, but if they're Trumpers they are stupid and ugly. (At least on the inside.)
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.