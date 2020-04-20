 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Coronavirus messing with your money? Now you can borrow from your 401K without penalties. Rejoice   (forbes.com) divider line
63
    More: News, Pension, Withdrawal, Investment, Finance, Collective investment scheme, Addiction, Management, ordinary income  
•       •       •

1444 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Apr 2020 at 6:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh thank god: now we can keep sending all of the Federal relief money to corporations and billionaires!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After a huge market drop? Yippee!
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
is there anything left in it...hmmmmm
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a terrible idea...I guess par for the Trump Era.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you. I cashed mine out last year.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no way this can possibly go wrong.


/Republicans: But at least we won't be the ones in office when millions of people reach retirement age without any savings
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: After a huge market drop? Yippee!


The key is to take that loan out before the drop, then pay yourself more interest than the market would earn you in the meantime

/sounds more complicated than options trading
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year or so before I retired, I took out a loan on my 401k to replace my roof. Well worth it.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allowed to do what with my own money? 


Awesome!
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously a stupid solution to the problem, but I'd love to see the percentage of people who were just laid off that actually had a 401K. Just to see exactly how stupid this idea is.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks but the government welfare payments are keeping me well stocked with Mad Dog 20/20 and cannabis edibles.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrPoopyPants: That seems like a terrible idea...I guess par for the Trump Era.


I know it's almost taboo these days, but this lets people decide for themselves whether to do this instead of government making that choice for them. And when it comes down to it, if they are desperate enough to do this, they'll do it anyway and get penalized. At least this gives them access to the money without further draining their resources by having to pay penalties.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do it, farkers.   Find another way to muddle through this.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like these assholes are begging for us to throw them a baseball bat party.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely. So, for the tens of millions of you without a 401(k), or indeed any kind of retirement support whatsoever that you can pillage because the federal government won't help you, personally, in a national emergency but has no trouble whatsoever mortgaging your personal future to "bail out" corporations that clearly don't need bailouts but do want bigger golden parachutes and dividend payouts to their shareholders?

You can suck it. More money to the folks who have money; no money to the folks who need money. That's 'Murica, baby.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Next up: Mandatory, interest generating loans on your 401k in lieu of financial assistance.
 
zang
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've taken out two 401k loans, for house purchases.  16 years ago when I did it, I was paying the interest to myself.  5 years ago they'd plugged that loophole and added a several thousand dollar upfront fee that got added to the loan balance.

At least that's how I remember it.  The answer is in that huge midden of bills and paperwork up in the office room, and I'm sitting in the sun...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha. I wish I had a 401k.

It's all paycheck to paycheck for most of us.

/What could a banana cost?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: It's like these assholes are begging for us to throw them a baseball bat party.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Hahahahaha. I wish I had a 401k.

It's all paycheck to paycheck for most of us.

/What could a banana cost?


Tree fiddy?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: This is obviously a stupid solution to the problem, but I'd love to see the percentage of people who were just laid off that actually had a 401K. Just to see exactly how stupid this idea is.


Why don't poor people just ask their dad for an advance of a few million?

/Or sell a small part of one of their stock portfolios
//Or just buy more money
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bhcompy: BadReligion: After a huge market drop? Yippee!

The key is to take that loan out before the drop, then pay yourself more interest than the market would earn you in the meantime

/sounds more complicated than options trading


I could see some sort of insane day trader trying to do that.
 
bigfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BadReligion: After a huge market drop? Yippee!


Lock in those losses!
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Buy high and borrow low.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jjorsett: MrPoopyPants: That seems like a terrible idea...I guess par for the Trump Era.

I know it's almost taboo these days, but this lets people decide for themselves whether to do this instead of government making that choice for them. And when it comes down to it, if they are desperate enough to do this, they'll do it anyway and get penalized. At least this gives them access to the money without further draining their resources by having to pay penalties.


Sure, it's a solution for some people, but not for the majority who are affected at the moment.

We're working our way around the problem. The obvious solution at the moment is UBI, but that is icky socialism and we bootstrapping Americans can't have that.
 
Intel154
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BadReligion: After a huge market drop? Yippee!


Exactly.  Why not just invest in crude oil futures while you're at it?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zang: I've taken out two 401k loans, for house purchases.  16 years ago when I did it, I was paying the interest to myself.  5 years ago they'd plugged that loophole and added a several thousand dollar upfront fee that got added to the loan balance.

At least that's how I remember it.  The answer is in that huge midden of bills and paperwork up in the office room, and I'm sitting in the sun...


Yowza. I took one out about 10 years ago for a house purchase, and it was a pretty sweet deal like yours. Token startup fee, quick access to $50k, and the interest went back into my account anyway. I got the impression that 401k custodians can set a lot of the details - is it possible your big upfront fee is that and not a mandatory cost for anyone?
 
whitroth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Given that the world economy is crashing, this is great. Do that... and you'll be in the same boat that all the folks who have *no* 401k.....

Billionaires laugh richly.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: MrPoopyPants: That seems like a terrible idea...I guess par for the Trump Era.

I know it's almost taboo these days, but this lets people decide for themselves whether to do this instead of government making that choice for them. And when it comes down to it, if they are desperate enough to do this, they'll do it anyway and get penalized. At least this gives them access to the money without further draining their resources by having to pay penalties.


It basically removes the 'you're poor so here's extra punishment,' part.
 
Intel154
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: MrPoopyPants: That seems like a terrible idea...I guess par for the Trump Era.

I know it's almost taboo these days, but this lets people decide for themselves whether to do this instead of government making that choice for them. And when it comes down to it, if they are desperate enough to do this, they'll do it anyway and get penalized. At least this gives them access to the money without further draining their resources by having to pay penalties.


Le sigh. It is "your money" that you have placed in a restricted account in return for tax advantages.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are really getting desperate to prop up the stock market.

It will fall again when the second wave hits, and people won't be able to repay their 401K's.
 
zang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: zang: I've taken out two 401k loans, for house purchases.  16 years ago when I did it, I was paying the interest to myself.  5 years ago they'd plugged that loophole and added a several thousand dollar upfront fee that got added to the loan balance.

At least that's how I remember it.  The answer is in that huge midden of bills and paperwork up in the office room, and I'm sitting in the sun...

Yowza. I took one out about 10 years ago for a house purchase, and it was a pretty sweet deal like yours. Token startup fee, quick access to $50k, and the interest went back into my account anyway. I got the impression that 401k custodians can set a lot of the details - is it possible your big upfront fee is that and not a mandatory cost for anyone?


Yeah, I think the company who holds my 401k probably found a trick, and I was a captive audience.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who's gonna retire anyway?
 
Dibikad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigfire: BadReligion: After a huge market drop? Yippee!

Lock in those losses!


I work in call center that handles 401ks for a major bank. Ever since this has started it has been insane. First it was everyone trying to trade in to a money market, which I completely understand, but it does lock in those loses.

As for what the article is talking about, this has actually been effect for a little over a week, and been equally as nuts. Haven't really ran in to too many loan takers, since just the amount you can take has changed and we can only add on more if the plan allows for a refinance and most don't. The interest is still paid back to yourself though.

The withdrawals has been the majority of the requests, some people even calling in to find out their company hasn't adopted the COVID-19 withdrawal or that none of the certification questions apply to them. I get why they allowed this, but people are emptying out their accounts left and right. Yeah you don't have to pay the federal and state right away, but it's still taxable if it's all pre-tax money. I doubt most people will use the pay back option, especially the folks who only had a few thousand, if that, in there to begin with.

I get the idea, especially for the folks in the service industry that we have huge plans for, just crazy seeing retirement accounts get emptied out at such a rate.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, you mean I'm allowed to have my own money? Gee, thanks.  So glad I pay taxes for emergency relief efforts.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BadReligion: After a huge market drop? Yippee!


Got my first quarter statement last Thursday. The balance was down a lot.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zang: OccamsWhiskers: zang: I've taken out two 401k loans, for house purchases.  16 years ago when I did it, I was paying the interest to myself.  5 years ago they'd plugged that loophole and added a several thousand dollar upfront fee that got added to the loan balance.

At least that's how I remember it.  The answer is in that huge midden of bills and paperwork up in the office room, and I'm sitting in the sun...

Yowza. I took one out about 10 years ago for a house purchase, and it was a pretty sweet deal like yours. Token startup fee, quick access to $50k, and the interest went back into my account anyway. I got the impression that 401k custodians can set a lot of the details - is it possible your big upfront fee is that and not a mandatory cost for anyone?

Yeah, I think the company who holds my 401k probably found a trick, and I was a captive audience.


I've taken out 401k loans, the most recent 3 years ago, and the interest has always gone back to me.  I ended up losing about 1% on my most recent one as my loan was at 6% and my 401k earned 7% over that time.

This article agrees with the idea that you are paying the interest to yourself.  It's from January, so Covid-19 or the CARES Act were not a factor in their article.

/my 401k has taken a 10% hit over the last few months
//yes, on paper only
///but I'm planning on retiring (or was) in just over 2 years.
////arrrggghhh
 
radarlove
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, cool....woulda been nicer BEFORE I completely drained my 401k to pay rent and buy food, but that's super nice of the banks to give everyone a break by not stealing from them in a crisis.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i1.wp.com image 599x499]


Gotta love the memes that make her talk like a Republican
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: zang: I've taken out two 401k loans, for house purchases.  16 years ago when I did it, I was paying the interest to myself.  5 years ago they'd plugged that loophole and added a several thousand dollar upfront fee that got added to the loan balance.

At least that's how I remember it.  The answer is in that huge midden of bills and paperwork up in the office room, and I'm sitting in the sun...

Yowza. I took one out about 10 years ago for a house purchase, and it was a pretty sweet deal like yours. Token startup fee, quick access to $50k, and the interest went back into my account anyway. I got the impression that 401k custodians can set a lot of the details - is it possible your big upfront fee is that and not a mandatory cost for anyone?


I've taken out a couple of loans from my 401k over the years (both of them for $3k), no start-up fee, interest went into the 401k, payment back was via payroll deduction per pay period for the duration of the agreed-upon payback period. I finished paying back the second loan this year, and, before the stimulus stuff went thru, I was considering another $3k loan (I am currently getting garnished for some medical bills, and that eats up 25% of what would be my post-tax and insurance take-home pay for the next few months).
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I can dip into my 401K" is something I've heard people on TV say
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammettman: Who's gonna retire anyway?


Dead people.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dont do it.  But if that is ypur last last last resort, at least the govt isnt screwing you that much.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zang: 5 years ago they'd plugged that loophole and added a several thousand dollar upfront fee that got added to the loan balance.


That's completely dependent on the servicer.  A $20k loan costs me $180 with Fidelity.
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the zombie apocalypse stage of this shiat show story.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: jjorsett: MrPoopyPants: That seems like a terrible idea...I guess par for the Trump Era.

I know it's almost taboo these days, but this lets people decide for themselves whether to do this instead of government making that choice for them. And when it comes down to it, if they are desperate enough to do this, they'll do it anyway and get penalized. At least this gives them access to the money without further draining their resources by having to pay penalties.

Sure, it's a solution for some people, but not for the majority who are affected at the moment.

We're working our way around the problem. The obvious solution at the moment is UBI, but that is icky socialism and we bootstrapping Americans can't have that.


Yes we can.
 
theurge14 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rejoice?  Uh, nah, more like weep for this country.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.