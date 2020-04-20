 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   That's HOAshiat   (foxnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, New Jersey, Burlington County, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Marriage, Family, little bit, New Jersey homeowner's association, Recreational vehicle  
•       •       •

1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 10:35 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think this story will be very good for their property values.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this was a repeat, but the other nurse in the same predicament is in Jacksonville, Florida.

*tries mightily to not wish misfortune on assholes*
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HOA THREAD!
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
HOAs Chaotic Evil or Lawful Evil. Discuss.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Property value guy showed up!
 
realmolo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: HOA THREAD!


Yup.

And here come the "Where I live, you can't find a neighborhood that isn't part of an HOA"

Which translates to "Where I live, I can't find an overpriced, poorly-built, but stylish and new piece-of-crap McMansion near other people in my same ethnic group that isn't part of an HOA"
 
grayshark3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: HOAs Chaotic Evil or Lawful Evil. Discuss.


I like you, I want to subscribe to your blog
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How does this *not* violate the NJ Governors order for social distancing and the state of emergency?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rules are rules. You knew what you were getting into when you bought the house. If you didn't read the HOA rules, that's on you.

/amIdoingitright
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there's nothing they can do about it as long as you drive it around the block once a week.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think she just needs to discuss this with the people in charge of the HOA.  In person.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even with the world gripped in battle with a lethal pandemic, HOA's still have their heads up their arses.

BTW. I live in a pretty heavily developed neighborhood and there are no HOA's here, but across the street in a gated community there is. I guess it makes the people feel all special and smarmy to be able to afford to live in an over priced home in a gestapo run community.
 
realmolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: HOAs Chaotic Evil or Lawful Evil. Discuss.


HOAs are like a living example of the conservative philosophy, which is:

"The government should not be allowed to take away my freedom to take away everyone else's freedom"

HOAs should be illegal.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: HOAs Chaotic Evil or Lawful Evil. Discuss.


Lawful Evil, obviously.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't have so many rules.  Maybe people shouldn't be so eager to follow rules.  Maybe we shouldn't just agree with rules or disagree with them based on an ideology.  Maybe we shouldn't be so eager to punish others and so eager to offer excuses for those that agree with your philosophy.  Maybe we should just use a little common sense.

None of that will ever.
 
Vansthing
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: The homeowner's association, which is partly made up of residents.....
So people that don't live there are part of the HOA, this must be an exceptionally pretentious neighborhood.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really wish people weren't such utter pants wetting pussies about naming names anymore.

The homeowner's association, which is partly made up of residents, told FOX 29, "While we empathize with the plight of everyone on the front lines fighting coronavirus, and those who wish to live in separate quarters from their family members, our community was not designed in a way that makes it safe for RVs to be parked outside the townhomes."

The HOA board did not say that, a person did.  Which person?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I as the family, I'd go ahead and park the RV, then when the HOA complains tell them "sue me".  Tow truck drivers are not "essential workers" therefore nobody is going to move the RV.  The courts are all closed for at least the next 6 months so o paperwork is going anywhere, and even then no judge will rule in favor of this HOA.  The cops are definitely not going to come out for this.

I say "F$#k the HOA, do what you need to.  What are they gonna do?"
 
jayfurr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  I heard all these horror stories about HOAs and said HOW could they ALL be like this?
Then I moved into a neighborhood WITH one and they are EXACTLY like this!

I used to go to meetings and once got nominated to be on the "board" and I flat out told them "you wouldn't want someone like me on the board" because I just do not give a damn what color your mailbox is!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: If I as the family, I'd go ahead and park the RV, then when the HOA complains tell them "sue me".  Tow truck drivers are not "essential workers" therefore nobody is going to move the RV.  The courts are all closed for at least the next 6 months so o paperwork is going anywhere, and even then no judge will rule in favor of this HOA.  The cops are definitely not going to come out for this.

I say "F$#k the HOA, do what you need to.  What are they gonna do?"


That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard and you obviously have no idea how a HOA works.  They just fine your ass until you comply and then take your house.  In six months, a year, whatever, you lose.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those are the rules of jinx and they are unflinchingly rigid.
 
debug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"our community was not designed in a way that makes it safe for RVs to be parked outside the townhomes."

We have a similar issue with people wanting to park in the street in my neighborhood, even though the HOA covenant states that there is no street parking allowed.  The problem is that if there are vehicles parked in the street, emergency vehicles may not be able to get through or get around certain corners.  They really don't have time to wait to go find out who the owner is, where they are, and for them to come move their car, if they are even around.  It sucks in this situation, but I would be willing to bet that's 100% of why they denied the request.
 
debug
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: the voice of raisin: If I as the family, I'd go ahead and park the RV, then when the HOA complains tell them "sue me".  Tow truck drivers are not "essential workers" therefore nobody is going to move the RV.  The courts are all closed for at least the next 6 months so o paperwork is going anywhere, and even then no judge will rule in favor of this HOA.  The cops are definitely not going to come out for this.

I say "F$#k the HOA, do what you need to.  What are they gonna do?"

That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard and you obviously have no idea how a HOA works.  They just fine your ass until you comply and then take your house.  In six months, a year, whatever, you lose.


Actually, they will just have the RV towed.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would ignore them and then let them try to come after me.  Good luck getting anyone on their side.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1. The HOA is in the wrong and should be publicly shamed

2. There have been 3 deaths of kids under the age of 14 in the entire country from COVID. The 6 year old is going to be fine unless she already has cancer.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sonic Yawn: I think she just needs to discuss this with the people in charge of the HOA.  In person.


In person and regularly. Maybe she could be helpful and hand them a package or some lovely baked goods.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tokin42: 1. The HOA is in the wrong and should be publicly shamed

2. There have been 3 deaths of kids under the age of 14 in the entire country from COVID. The 6 year old is going to be fine unless she already has cancer.


You still don't want the kid to get covid.  Jessh.  Don't be that guy.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

d23: Tokin42: 1. The HOA is in the wrong and should be publicly shamed

2. There have been 3 deaths of kids under the age of 14 in the entire country from COVID. The 6 year old is going to be fine unless she already has cancer.

You still don't want the kid to get covid.  Jessh.  Don't be that guy.


There's a 99.8% chance that if the kid gets it she, at worst, has a bad case of sniffles. Don't be panicky.
 
debug
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vansthing: FTA: The homeowner's association, which is partly made up of residents.....
So people that don't live there are part of the HOA, this must be an exceptionally pretentious neighborhood.


That's pretty standard for an HOA in a neighborhood that is still under construction.  The builder will have "membership" for each unsold unit and those memberships are generally handled by the property management company.  My neighborhood just finally went to full resident board members last year and I've been living there for more than 6 years.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: I don't think this story will be very good for their property values.


On the contrary, I live in an HOA and I support their decision to self-govern.  Private streets, private rules.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.