(Boston.com)   It was a performance art piece called "2020"   (boston.com) divider line
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Headline of the Year?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump was in town?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somebody burned down a Porta John in DC recently.
s26552.pcdn.coView Full Size

s26552.pcdn.coView Full Size

s26552.pcdn.coView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, bravo.
 
