(SoraNews24)   People refused to stay away from tulip display, so authorities ordered "Off with their heads". No word how many people have come to see the unusual scene   (soranews24.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they'll wind up having to do this in New Jersey, too.

Here's that story and thread:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1078598​1​/new?from_page=default_totalfark#new
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jeezy Creezy, just have the police beat the gawkers with batons until they stay away.  Why kill flowers like that?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought this was about Michigan
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Heads Will Roll HD Official Music Video
Youtube 4hl3bxwfPOU
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Jeezy Creezy, just have the police beat the gawkers with batons until they stay away.  Why kill flowers like that?


It doesn't kill the flower.   It makes the tulip bulb stronger when you cut the flow off.    The Japanese are just getting a more authentic Netherlands experience.   You can watch the tractors lop off thousands of acres of tulip flowers when you visit the tulip farms in the Netherlands.  Friesia too.  Smells great for that one day.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sakura was the name of the final boss in Chuck Norris' "The Octagon".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sakura was the name of the final boss in Chuck Norris' "The Octagon".


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. That's how China is taking care of the virus.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thank God it wasn't a zoo.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My town has a very large daffodil field along a nature trail. This time of year it is super popular, and pretty much half the town and the neighboring ones go and post pics of their families in it.

Last month, before the daffodils even started blooming, the organizers closed the entire trail to keep people out. If you drive by there, there is literally 5 yards of orange temp fencing in front of each trail head, and the trail heads themselves are up to head height with cut brush, at least 10 yards in. That's how badly they wanted to keep people out. No idea if it worked; haven't heard any stories of people sneaking in or anything...yet.
 
