 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Sorry China, Germany and France aren't buying what you're trying to sell   (nypost.com) divider line
30
    More: News, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, Chinese government, President Xi Jinping, People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Communist Party of China  
•       •       •

1699 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 8:59 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neither did the US for a long time, which is why we had a full epidemiology team in China to alert us of any problems.

China may get its due, but first we need to take care of the criminals that got rid of that team.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pangolin penis.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
China lied and people died. What's the issue? We all know the Chinese government's released coronavirus numbers are nowhere near reality unless you multiply by 5000.  What can Western countries do?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
When the OJ defense jingoisms are finished, you let me know.
Glove your mouth.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The general problem is that in China, local officials are punished if they report something like this happening, then are punished for reporting high infection rates, then punished for reporting high death rates, etc. This is just the way the Chinese gov't operates, this is why all these outbreaks come from China.

We need to direct our Ire to the Chinese gov't, not some trumpers protesting.
 
mom_dropped_me
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The UK told the Chinese last week that things will not be the same as before. So it will catch up to them sooner or later
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Neither did the US for a long time, which is why we had a full epidemiology team in China to alert us of any problems.

China may get its due, but first we need to take care of the criminals that got rid of that team.


Yep. You are talking about a country that has had 6 percent or higher economic growth for almost thirty years. Until this quarter where they couldn't bullshiat their way out of it. Why are economic numbers important you ask because they stayed in such a nice band you knew they were made up. So of course they will also make up other numbers.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're coming at this from the wrong angle.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This makes sense, because when I think "what is the most likely place from which we'd first hear about major diplomatic tensions between Germany and China", I think the NY Post.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The New York Post should never get any sort of serious tag - even ironically..  Post a real source, or fark off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't trust China any further than I can throw Whinnie-The-Pooh
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: This makes sense, because when I think "what is the most likely place from which we'd first hear about major diplomatic tensions between Germany and China", I think the NY Post.


There's been a few of these redlit over the past few days from other noted geopolitical journals, like the Daily Mail and The Express.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem is the U.S. is using Chinese labor as slaves for our corporations. These slaves to oppressive regimes end up getting diseases because of they have no basic human rights to safe food or shelter.

We send over middle management types to scrutinize where our Chinese whip holders can increase productivity at lower cost. These middle managers travel overseas and interact with the diseases that may be spreading in those areas just to bring those diseases home with them.

We have done this many times and have gotten increasingly efficient at it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: China lied and people died. What's the issue? We all know the Chinese government's released coronavirus numbers are nowhere near reality unless you multiply by 5000.  What can Western countries do?


Authoritarians don't lie to fool people.  Authoritarians lie to demonstrate the can ignore reality.  Lying is a form of demonstrated power.  The emperor with no clothes could murder for disagreeing otherwise.

Are China's numbers 100% accurate?  Fark no. But neither are ours.  And there's lots of reasons for that.  We do know however that China had experience with H1N1 and SARS.


If you want to see bald faced lying by someone who needs to demonstrate they're in power . .  look at Russia.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I were Xi, I'd skip the 2021 Olympics.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think anything will happen as far as an investigation. We will never even know the final dead count. They just shot anyone that may have been sick. There is nothing we can do about them. This will happen again. It is a miracle that people all rose to the challenge (except for the crazy hoarders).  The only thing everyone can do is be prepared for the next thing. I don't know what it will be, weather it will be localized, or it will affect the world, but we should all treat each other as if this is our last day. Be kinder, a bit more understanding of each other. Please, Please keep posting funny lock down things on You Tube.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: SomeAmerican: This makes sense, because when I think "what is the most likely place from which we'd first hear about major diplomatic tensions between Germany and China", I think the NY Post.

There's been a few of these redlit over the past few days from other noted geopolitical journals, like the Daily Mail and The Express.


And the Guardian, the BBC and on and on.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: China lied and people died. What's the issue? We all know the Chinese government's released coronavirus numbers are nowhere near reality unless you multiply by 5000.  What can Western countries do?


Next time you're shopping somewhere, refuse you buy anything made in China.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The New York Post should never get any sort of serious tag - even ironically..  Post a real source, or fark off.


Maybe don't visit the site if you are that unhappy.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: China lied and people died. What's the issue? We all know the Chinese government's released coronavirus numbers are nowhere near reality unless you multiply by 5000.  What can Western countries do?


WTF Drew, where TF is the IDIOT button!
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: lin penis.


Pangolin Penis is the name of my Spinal Tap cover band

/lick my love pump
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to support a tin-foil hat conspiracy. But  I suspect a lab in china was looking into bat viruses for peers of sars-cov-1 or potential threats. Sars-cov-1 isn't the best peer to use because there are other viruses that are closer peers for the corona virus.  Regardless, Chinese bats have 500 known viruses and thousands more are suspected. A virus was shared with a pangolin in a cage and then something else. Then it accidentally escaped into the wild to become the covid-19 coronavirus. This isn't exactly pulled out of my butt. It is based on genomic tracing of the virus and some other things I read.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: China lied and people died. What's the issue? We all know the Chinese government's released coronavirus numbers are nowhere near reality unless you multiply by 5000.  What can Western countries do?


Clean up our own mess, and prosecute our own liars, cheats, and thieves?
Take self-responsibility, like adul........................oh, right.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Deodorant?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess enjoy the ad revenue you get for allowing the conspiracy theorists to feel like they have a safe space on Fark.

But ultimately, it feeds the rot of our whole society.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, since China is a Totalitarian State, they more than likely have built 200 hospitals and walled off all of Wuhan. but all you pundits are thinking in Democracy, IDIOTS!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jim32rr: thehellisthis: SomeAmerican: This makes sense, because when I think "what is the most likely place from which we'd first hear about major diplomatic tensions between Germany and China", I think the NY Post.

There's been a few of these redlit over the past few days from other noted geopolitical journals, like the Daily Mail and The Express.

And the Guardian, the BBC and on and on.


Let's see...

site:theguardian.com germany china tensions covid

Nope.  What about:

site:bbc.com germany china tensions covid

Nope.  Weird.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is when we join the bad guys, isn't it?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: The problem is the U.S. is using Chinese labor as slaves for our corporations. These slaves to oppressive regimes end up getting diseases because of they have no basic human rights to safe food or shelter.

We send over middle management types to scrutinize where our Chinese whip holders can increase productivity at lower cost. These middle managers travel overseas and interact with the diseases that may be spreading in those areas just to bring those diseases home with them.

We have done this many times and have gotten increasingly efficient at it.


That's why Europe had it first, right?
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenboof: This is when we join the bad guys, isn't it?


Your Government felt it necessary to import a farkton of Nazi's to this country for scientific advantage.  You ARE the bad guys, dumbass.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.