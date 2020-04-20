 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Fauci warns protests will backfire   (thehill.com) divider line
74
    More: Obvious, President of the United States, Donald Trump, Senate majority Trump, Protest, United States, infectious diseases, Democratic Party, head of the National Institute of Allergy  
•       •       •

1691 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The president on Friday threw his support behind protesters in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who held demonstrations to oppose stay-at-home orders and other restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, calling to "liberate" those states. All three are run by Democratic governors.
In the days since, Trump has continued to approve of the protests even as they flout his own administration's guidelines to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and remain six feet apart from others.
"As far as protesters, you know, I see protesters for all sorts of things," Trump said Sunday. "And I'm with everybody. I'm with everybody."

Clearly not, jackass.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We dun care whut no liebruhl scientician saaays!"
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have uBlock Origin AND Pi-Hole, and still get autoplay videos.

Stop, internet.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should protest the protests.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should put the fire Fauci dipshiats into rabid frenzy.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that means that Trump thinks it's still a hoax.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoilsport.
What kind of an asshole want to ruin the surprise for them?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk to your boss bro.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will backfire, much like Fauci's protest.  I wish him luck keeping his job, he's going to need it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: This should put the fire Fauci dipshiats into rabid frenzy.


I'm surprised Trump hasn't tried to get rid of him yet.

Unless he actually has already tried, and Fauci told him to get stuffed. That's usually more than enough to get Trump to shut his wordhole.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: "We dun care whut no liebruhl scientician saaays!"


Yeah, they've already vilified Fauci and want him fired because he doesn't fit the narrative, so they won't listen.
 
Agarista
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
no one expects the spanish repetition!
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I have uBlock Origin AND Pi-Hole, and still get autoplay videos.

Stop, internet.


Firefox or Chrome
 
camarugala
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

syrynxx: We should protest the protests.


WE'RE NOT GOING TO PROTEST!
WE'RE NOT GOING TO PROTEST!
GUTTER IS A TOOL!
 
Fissile
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The protests aren't about restarting the economy.  The protests are about deflecting blame for this fiasco away from Trump and the GOP.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only way this could backfire any worse is if Obama or Clinton said it.
 
db2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No no, just let the stupid ones weed themselves out and thus convince those who were on the fence to not be idiots. Kill two birds with one stone.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Millennium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

syrynxx: We should protest the protests.


Maybe snap some pics, exploit facial recognition for a dox-and-shame campaign? Turnout is apparently low enough that you might be able to get all the plague-rats, and let's not kid ourselves: the overlap with the usual dox-and-shame targets isn't going to be low.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BUT MA FREEDUMBS!
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: BUT MA FREEDUMBS!


Not being able to sit-down for a meal at Applebee's is the equivalent of the Japanese internment camps in the 1940s.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure some people don't understand why we're all supposed to shelter in place, but these protests seem designed to cause political pain on intelligent leaders (can't call it an anti-Democrat thing since DeWine in Ohio is a Republican who saw his duty and did it). Not sure if it will work at the ballot box, but it will probably make a lot of people sick and might end up killing a few before then.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: KungFuJunkie: This should put the fire Fauci dipshiats into rabid frenzy.

I'm surprised Trump hasn't tried to get rid of him yet.

Unless he actually has already tried, and Fauci told him to get stuffed. That's usually more than enough to get Trump to shut his wordhole.


No way Trump tried it himself. Maybe he asked Jared or Miller to do it, but Trump's too much of a frightened child to confront anyone with a spine.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I'm sure some people don't understand why we're all supposed to shelter in place, but these protests seem designed to cause political pain on intelligent leaders (can't call it an anti-Democrat thing since DeWine in Ohio is a Republican who saw his duty and did it). Not sure if it will work at the ballot box, but it will probably make a lot of people sick and might end up killing a few before then.


It's a runaround the fact that Trump couldn't force the states to reopen by himself so hes recruiting his cult followers to do the dirty work for him.

He's undermining his own administration's plan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Me and Debbie Sue got a whole passel of young'ins to feed. All grandma ever does is play bingo"
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember he couldn't take a side when it came to Nazis. I suppose tomorrow we will hear about how there are good people and viruses on both sides.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

syrynxx: We should protest the protests.


A counter-protest consisting of drones would be hilarious.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes, we are once again being dragged down by our lowest common denominator. This is a recurring theme in America. Maybe one of these times we will do something about it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I was an employer, I don't know how much of a rush I'd be in to open business again, given the probability of liability and negligence lawsuits.  Somehow, I doubt that even if protesters signed some kind of waiver, that it would hold up.  Sh*t, half those employers are willing to do little or nothing as far as PPE or preventative measures to protect workers in non-pandemic times.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yes, we are once again being dragged down by our lowest common denominator. This is a recurring theme in America. Maybe one of these times we will do something about it.


Arm the homeless?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The president on Friday threw his support behind protesters in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who held demonstrations to oppose stay-at-home orders and other restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, calling to "liberate" those states. All three are run by Democratic governors.
In the days since, Trump has continued to approve of the protests even as they flout his own administration's guidelines to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and remain six feet apart from others.
"As far as protesters, you know, I see protesters for all sorts of things," Trump said Sunday. "And I'm with everybody. I'm with everybody."

Clearly not, jackass.


What an unmitigated piece of schitt that man is.
Farking unbelievable...
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: NateAsbestos: I have uBlock Origin AND Pi-Hole, and still get autoplay videos.

Stop, internet.

Firefox or Chrome


Using the Chrome article:
1) Enter chrome://flags/#autoplay-policy in URL bar
2) Change setting for "Autoplay policy"

Looks great, except in my updated version of Chrome, that setting doesn't exist.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yes, we are once again being dragged down by our lowest common denominator. This is a recurring theme in America. Maybe one of these times we will do something about it.


The predisent?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: We should protest the protests.


Aren't we?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ParanoidRodent: syrynxx: We should protest the protests.

A counter-protest consisting of drones would be hilarious.


I agree.

researchgate.netView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Percise1: Karma Chameleon: Yes, we are once again being dragged down by our lowest common denominator. This is a recurring theme in America. Maybe one of these times we will do something about it.

The predisent?


I don't speak french.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unless it turns into a "holy shiat, they were right" awakening among the dumbed.  Oh, wait.  That's not how dumb minds work.  They'll just say the Jew Media is lying.
 
jgilb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yes, we are once again being dragged down by our lowest common denominator. This is a recurring theme in America. Maybe one of these times we will do something about it.


Start coughing on cons ?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I honestly can't fathom how STUPID these people are. Then I remember my stupid redneck relatives, and it makes sense.

Idiots.
 
RoFaWh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: So, that means that Trump thinks it's still a hoax.


Given diddly-fart's obvious mental decline (mental condition bad when elected, worse now), the verb to think may not be an appropriate description of his cerebrations.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: I honestly can't fathom how STUPID these people are. Then I remember my stupid redneck relatives, and it makes sense.

Idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParanoidRodent: syrynxx: We should protest the protests.

A counter-protest consisting of drones would be hilarious.


Preferably armed with Hellfires.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump is psychologically incapable of criticizing anyone who praises him. He is exactly the kind of mark ass trick intelligence services pray for.
There are probably more Russian agents in Florida than Moscow right now.
 
Riche
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fauci needs to realize he's using reason with people who are actively rejecting it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we get the good Doctor to run for President? we don't have anyone as it is and Fauci seems like a pretty smart fellow.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember these people will be voting (if they live)

yes it is we the peaple 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.