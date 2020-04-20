 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   'We deeply regret this error. Our sincerest apologies go out to the Jones family who operates the farm'   (wric.com) divider line
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has subby been following this story?
(Can't tell, based on headline and linking to the "correction" page.)

/not subby, but this has been on multiple friends' Facebook pages.  Not sure why the news station would've aired such an all-out lie.
 
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(It's also really unnerving seeing the number of people angrily calling it Fake News.  Not all fake newses are equal.)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Has subby been following this story?


Been milking it for days.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No use crying about it.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not just wrong but flat-out wrong.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It seems other had the same story but have also pulled stories down. Ya gotta wonder how you get a big thing like that so wrong.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: It seems other had the same story but have also pulled stories down. Ya gotta wonder how you get a big thing like that so wrong.


Trying to be the first with the story.

And holy crap that's messed up, I also saw this story when it first ran.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: It seems other had the same story but have also pulled stories down. Ya gotta wonder how you get a big thing like that so wrong.


By running off a rumour without bothering to check any facts, because who needs facts damnit?

And other papers saw it, and ran with it, again without doing any due diligence.

And reporters womder why we don't take them seriously anymore.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maldinero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not all farmers are so lucky to find a market for their crops.

Marshmallow Farming
Youtube yflTu150QZw
 
MindStalker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Has subby been following this story?
(Can't tell, based on headline and linking to the "correction" page.)

/not subby, but this has been on multiple friends' Facebook pages.  Not sure why the news station would've aired such an all-out lie.


Honestly with schools and restaurants closed, I wouldn't be surprised if milk demand had decreased, or at least shifted in a way that they can't handle without it going bad.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: No use crying about it.


That's bull, how could they steer me wrong like that?
 
uncleacid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pray for the homeless milk.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We didn't mean to crush your small business and cause ignorant people to send you hate mail for a couple days.  We good now?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: petuniapup: Has subby been following this story?

Been milking it for days.


Oh dear lord, I wish so bad that this was the comment in the wrong thread.
;-D
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: It seems other had the same story but have also pulled stories down. Ya gotta wonder how you get a big thing like that so wrong.


Reporter maybe heard "Dumping" and took it literally rather than "sold at less than market rate to non traditional markets".
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MindStalker: petuniapup: Has subby been following this story?
(Can't tell, based on headline and linking to the "correction" page.)

/not subby, but this has been on multiple friends' Facebook pages.  Not sure why the news station would've aired such an all-out lie.

Honestly with schools and restaurants closed, I wouldn't be surprised if milk demand had decreased, or at least shifted in a way that they can't handle without it going bad.


It's the shift mostly.  It's not like people stopped consuming dairy.  A production system used for industrial/institutional distribution can't instantly be converted packaging in consumer quantities.  Families don't want to buy cases of 8oz milk cartons like kids get at the cafeteria.  They buy milk by the gallon.  Contrariwise, a family doesn't want a 40 pound block of cheese.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So they just made up the original story? wtf?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See, this is what happens when news reporters don't keep up with the Joneses.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: MindStalker: petuniapup: Has subby been following this story?
(Can't tell, based on headline and linking to the "correction" page.)

/not subby, but this has been on multiple friends' Facebook pages.  Not sure why the news station would've aired such an all-out lie.

Honestly with schools and restaurants closed, I wouldn't be surprised if milk demand had decreased, or at least shifted in a way that they can't handle without it going bad.

It's the shift mostly.  It's not like people stopped consuming dairy.  A production system used for industrial/institutional distribution can't instantly be converted packaging in consumer quantities.  Families don't want to buy cases of 8oz milk cartons like kids get at the cafeteria.  They buy milk by the gallon.  Contrariwise, a family doesn't want a 40 pound block of cheese.


I can't think of a better (PG-rated) family activity than going to town on a 40-pound block of cheese.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: jtown: MindStalker: petuniapup: Has subby been following this story?
(Can't tell, based on headline and linking to the "correction" page.)

/not subby, but this has been on multiple friends' Facebook pages.  Not sure why the news station would've aired such an all-out lie.

Honestly with schools and restaurants closed, I wouldn't be surprised if milk demand had decreased, or at least shifted in a way that they can't handle without it going bad.

It's the shift mostly.  It's not like people stopped consuming dairy.  A production system used for industrial/institutional distribution can't instantly be converted packaging in consumer quantities.  Families don't want to buy cases of 8oz milk cartons like kids get at the cafeteria.  They buy milk by the gallon.  Contrariwise, a family doesn't want a 40 pound block of cheese.

I can't think of a better (PG-rated) family activity than going to town on a 40-pound block of cheese.


I hope to hell you have more than one bathroom in your house.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: See, this is what happens when news reporters don't keep up with the Joneses.


It's not the worst Jones beverage problem.
 
