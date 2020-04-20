 Skip to content
The US will be issuing a quarter with a bat on it in 2020
1894 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 3:51 PM



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be nick-named "Eric"
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dana nana nana na na Bat change, Bat change, Bat change
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just super fantastic timing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: It will be nick-named "Eric"



I was thinking "Louisville".
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bat on the obverse, Ozzy on the reverse.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I can take my 2 liter bottle of Mtn Dew, my Rush mix tape and my walkman and go out on a Saturday Night and play at the local arcade, I don't care. Let's do this.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't have a bat on it. It has two.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it has the words "Do not eat"
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's just super fantastic timing.


More proof we are in some sick humor simulation.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just missing a poor character on the ground in the fetal position

//for accuracy
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm investing all my money in batcoin.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they edible?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been out for a while. Date of the article out front shoulda told ya.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: As long as it has the words "Do not eat"


Hmmmm... how to pivot the disphiat selfish willfully misinformed astroturfed anti-science-and-reason "protestors" into eating rolls and rolls of bat quarters to stiggit to the libs.

Anybody got an influential 4chan account?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was young, nickles had bees on them. "Give me five bees for a quarter," we'd say.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy theorists of Trumpistan unite.....

These things are planned years and years in advance.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. I will use these bat quarters to buy other important bat products.

photos.prnewswire.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Sandelaphon: As long as it has the words "Do not eat"

Hmmmm... how to pivot the disphiat selfish willfully misinformed astroturfed anti-science-and-reason "protestors" into eating rolls and rolls of bat quarters to stiggit to the libs.

Anybody got an influential 4chan account?


I have a permabanned IP on 4chan.

That's about the best cred you can get there.
 
Nothing To See Here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give two bits about this.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

magneticmushroom: They've been out for a while. Date of the article out front shoulda told ya.


Funny, just got some of those yesterday, in a little bumfarked corner of northwest Arizona.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone who picks up this quarter and looks at it will immediately think of the wet markets in Wuhan and blame China for Covid, rather than consider the American Samoan fruit bats depicted on the quarter are threatened due to habitat destruction. For some reason I doubt this is unintended or coincidental.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have a couple of hours to Photoshop this coin into something more appropriate. I suggest giving the bats the faces of King Donald and the Heir Transparent or some such improvement. Be back in a tick with a link.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually one of the cooler ATB quarters

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait? How do I do that? Just go to Total Fark. I' ve already set it up as as a Photoshop contest.

Yes, I am hijacking Subby's thread, but it's not grand theft Presidential, it's an homage.

Stable geniuses steal, farkers kiss-kiss, dahlink.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great idea. Now we don't have to put Trump on a coin when he crowns himself Emperor in November.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about one with a Pangolin ?
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You have a couple of hours to Photoshop this coin into something more appropriate. I suggest giving the bats the faces of King Donald and the Heir Transparent or some such improvement. Be back in a tick with a link.


Sad.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than the Wuhan skyline quarter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ow! Me teef! SHAAAARON!!!"
 
scdog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ironically American Samoa is just about the last US territory (if not THE last) that still has no coronavirus cases.   Though I probably just jinxed it for them.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Overheard snickering "Suckers!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SFSailor: Sandelaphon: As long as it has the words "Do not eat"

Hmmmm... how to pivot the disphiat selfish willfully misinformed astroturfed anti-science-and-reason "protestors" into eating rolls and rolls of bat quarters to stiggit to the libs.

Anybody got an influential 4chan account?



Tripcodes are for f*ggots.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dpoisn.comView Full Size

What's the problem with bats?  I think they are awesome animals.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.imgur.com image 700x693]


What the Flying Fark Mascot?!
 
