(Reuters)   Czech the logs, some "serious and advanced adversary" has been launching cyber attacks on the Prague airport and regional hospitals. To be fair, an advanced adversary to a Czech is someone who claims to drink more beer or have a better hockey legend   (reuters.com) divider line
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry. All the records are in Ptydepe anyway.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That adversary should bear in mind you gotta Czechia self before you wreck yourself.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anybody engaged in such activity should "expect consequences." [L1N2C600Y]

Oh no, not the dreaded [L1N2C600Y] consequence!
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Wisconsin!
Youtube McZ2H_Iqx4g
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shut your whore mouth subby. Czechs are Germans who got lost while hunting and just said "frig it Stol, let's just build a cabin".
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not russ to conclusions
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally the villains would want Bitcoin, but in this case, the Czech was in the mail
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Let's not russ to conclusions


Certainly one option given the current stick poking

Also just as easily China after the mayor of Prague has come out against China in favor of Taiwan, HK and Tibet link
 
uncleacid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch the airport's runway cam all the time. One of the best I have found.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chip credit card
 
Mukster
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Czech is in the e-mail...
 
70Ford
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fusillade762: anybody engaged in such activity should "expect consequences." [L1N2C600Y]

Oh no, not the dreaded [L1N2C600Y] consequence!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cajnik: LewDux: Let's not russ to conclusions

Certainly one option given the current stick poking

Also just as easily China after the mayor of Prague has come out against China in favor of Taiwan, HK and Tibet link


Could be that Rumanian hacker too
 
MinkeyMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cajnik: LewDux: Let's not russ to conclusions

Certainly one option given the current stick poking

Also just as easily China after the mayor of Prague has come out against China in favor of Taiwan, HK and Tibet link


Prague also recently renamed the square the Russian Embassy is on. They named it after a Russian opposition leader murdered 5 years ago.

Epic international trolling.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember there being gambling in the terminal.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ugh I should have scrolled first
 
