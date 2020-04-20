 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   BART asks passengers 'please don't hotbox the trains today'. Otto, Jimbo, unavailable for comment   (alt1053.radio.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a Hot Box for a train might look like:

Fark user image
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I appreciate the sign in elevators that states the fine for a lighted tobacco product in an elevator is not to exceed $25. I can't think of anything else with such a low maximum fine.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: What a Hot Box for a train might look like:

[Fark user image 274x92]


Milepost 33.7, track one, no defects.  No defects.  Total axle 284.  End of transmission.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Working by the up and sp main lines you could smell hotboxes when they went by, the trainmen would pee into a hot bearing box to try to cool it off...nowadays they have automatic hotbox detectors that tell which axle on which car is hot.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Barclay"..."Barry"..."Bert"... "Bort"? Aw, come on. "Bort"?

nope...no BART
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Still encouraged on Tri-Rail and BrightLine in South FL, Happy 420
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn. I didn't realize that today was 4/20. I guess I know what I've got to do this evening. The horror. The horror.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Langdon Alger: "Barclay"..."Barry"..."Bert"... "Bort"? Aw, come on. "Bort"?

nope...no BART


Are you talking to me?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean you don't want people inhaling concentrated smoke when there's an acute respiratory disease going around?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Langdon Alger: "Barclay"..."Barry"..."Bert"... "Bort"? Aw, come on. "Bort"?

nope...no BART

Are you talking to me?


"No, my son is also named Bort."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh, I thought it was talking about farting
 
