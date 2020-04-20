 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man who stole iPhone, 1000 Viagra tablets sentenced to probation. Police still treating him like hardened criminal   (armaghi.com) divider line
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The funniest part of this story is the subhead: No order of restitution was made with regards to the Viagra tablets as the owner had not been identified.

The owner is probably lawyering up and hiding under his otherwise unoccupied bed sheets. 1000 Viagra tablets?!  I can totally see and blame a postal worker for stealing (haha, my first attempt at typing this was 'steeling,') but who in the AF orders 1000 Viagra tablets?

A dealer?  Are there really dealers in Viagra?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElizaDoolittle: A dealer?  Are there really dealers in Viagra?


Absolutely. Ever since ED medications came out.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like a stiff penalty is coming.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mailboxes weren't the only flags he was raising.
 
