(Tablet Magazine)   Man whose father worked in a slave labor camp decides to see if he can put a name to the man in a picture that's been around for decades. Not only finds the man's name, and a connection to his father, but also to an actor from Hogan's Heroes   (tabletmag.com) divider line
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great detective work, helped in great measure by the Nazi mania for record-keeping.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Great detective work, helped in great measure by the Nazi mania for record-keeping.


Hey, just because you are working overtime to exterminate an entire ethnicity from the face of the Earth is no reason not to be anal about it!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great story
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn.sanity.ioView Full Size

And here we see an early prototype of the Microsoft Zune.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Frenchy.
 
beakerxf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Robert Clary is 94 and still alive.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: [cdn.sanity.io image 522x542]
And here we see an early prototype of the Microsoft Zune.


I have all the Specs and Diagrams at home!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Robert Clary is 94 and still alive.


So is Timothy Leary.

...somewhere...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prisoner 177242 checked both boxes: an electrician working indoors.
However 1,700 calories was still far below the 2,500 required by an average man doing physical labor.

An electrician with a screwdriver standing at a bench isn't "physical labor".
Doesn't change the horror or atrocity of it all, but let's be accurate...
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
