Brazil's Bolsanaro manages to out-Trump Trump, by not just encouraging anti-lockdown protests but LEADING them....all while coughing nearly uncontrollably
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So the news is mixed.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Nurgle approves this leader.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He sounds like a problem that's about to solve itself.

/good riddance
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He tested positive well over a month ago, so he's probably assuming he's immune.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think maybe some leaders are trying to use the virus to kill off "the weak" (they are expensive). These leaders are dumb enough to think they are "the strong", Boris not dying is all the proof they need.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: He sounds like a problem that's about to solve itself.

/good riddance


This would be much worse if he didn't put himself at risk, so I guess it was a close shave.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would be awesome if he just keeled over and died while slumped on the podium.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His brief address, which was punctuated by the president coughing, touched on talking points that have become his usual rallying cry.

Seriously?
Seems like we are hitting The Onion levels of absurdity.
Sorry, make that "have hit a while ago".
Pardon me, I'm going to go sleep for a month and find out what is left of the world then...
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was mildly sad to hear Boris Johnson was hospitalized.  I was glad to see him make a recovery and I hoped his experience gave him perspective that could actually help Great Britain in responding to and recovering from this epidemic.

With Bolsonaro, I hope he contracts the disease and chokes to death on his own mucus and scar tissue.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With every passing day the real world becomes more and more like bizarro world!

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He really rode that skating gold to the top, didn't he?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why don't these bastards ever die?
 
rcain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"His brief address, which was punctuated by the president coughing"

Sorry, subby but using coughs to add commas, or semi-colons is far from being uncontrolled
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: I was mildly sad to hear Boris Johnson was hospitalized. I was glad to see him make a recovery and I hoped his experience gave him perspective that could actually help Great Britain in responding to and recovering from this epidemic.


Everything farkers wanted from Boris he had already done, before contracting it. They just hadn't noticed it because the laundry was wrong.
 
positronica
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trust Bolsanaro's cough as legitimate.  He's just the type of guy who would publicly pretend to have a mild case of covid-19 just so he could later say, "See.  The virus is no big deal.  It was just like a regular cold."
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: "His brief address, which was punctuated by the president coughing"

Sorry, subby but using coughs to add commas, or semi-colons is far from being uncontrolled


I try to punctuate my comments with semi-colons.

When I use the full colon, though, I have to change my pants.
 
i state your name
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the one hand lots of well deserved Darwin Awards will be earned this year, on the other hand a lot of undeserving health care workers will become collateral damage caused by idiots.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why don't these bastards ever die?


No expense spared health care for the head of state

/try the hydrochloridequinine, Prez
 
slaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the scene in The White House as his attendants try to convince Donny that no, Bolsonaro has NOT just "out-macho-ed" you, and no, you cannot do the same.......
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: He tested positive well over a month ago, so he's probably assuming he's immune.


Ahem, he tested positive, word got  out, and they immediately announced that a second test came back negative. The coronavirus was probably scared away by his rugged individualism.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We need a new definition for the word patriotic. The old one isn't working anymore.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey Trump, you going to let this lesser President show you up like that. Get out there and show us why you're the big man in charge, join your protestors at a rally.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, time for a state visit to the White House then?
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fascism always needs a scapegoat.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: rcain: "His brief address, which was punctuated by the president coughing"

Sorry, subby but using coughs to add commas, or semi-colons is far from being uncontrolled

I try to punctuate my comments with semi-colons.

When I use the full colon, though, I have to change my pants.


It's because of people like you that the grocery store shelves are empty of full colons, you hoarder!
 
whosits_112
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: neongoats: He sounds like a problem that's about to solve itself.

/good riddance

This would be much worse if he didn't put himself at risk, so I guess it was a close shave.


Bolsonaro Shave
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro had already fired Braxil's health minister over social distancing recommendations.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

saturn badger: We need a new definition for the word patriotic. The old one isn't working anymore.


Patriotic, adj.; Descent is the greatest form of.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Would be awesome if he just keeled over and died while slumped on the podium

after shaking D2S' hand.

If you're gonna dream....
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why don't these bastards ever die?


Because they have the money for 24/7 medical staff and all sorts of unannounced treatments
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, he's one of the ones that could just die tomorrow, and the world would be a better place.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size

Soon.
 
danvon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As much as Bolsonaro sucks, and, boy does he suck, at least he has the courage of conviction instead of whipping up his bumbling clatch of mouth-breathers to do all of his dirty work.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whosits_112: HighOnCraic: neongoats: He sounds like a problem that's about to solve itself.

/good riddance

This would be much worse if he didn't put himself at risk, so I guess it was a close shave.

Bolsonaro Shave


If you want to go out and play
Get close together - don't stay away
There's no reason to be sad or blue
This thing is no worse than the common flu

---Bolsonaro Shave
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why don't these bastards ever die?


Because we live in the worst timeline.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: This text is now purple: rcain: "His brief address, which was punctuated by the president coughing"

Sorry, subby but using coughs to add commas, or semi-colons is far from being uncontrolled

I try to punctuate my comments with semi-colons.

When I use the full colon, though, I have to change my pants.

It's because of people like you that the grocery store shelves are empty of full colons, you hoarder!

There are other ways to incorporate punctuation into speech, ya know.
Phonetic Punctuation
Youtube xJiHlt8NRqk
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
all i can think of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: whosits_112: HighOnCraic: neongoats: He sounds like a problem that's about to solve itself.

/good riddance

This would be much worse if he didn't put himself at risk, so I guess it was a close shave.

Bolsonaro Shave

If you want to go out and play
Get close together - don't stay away
There's no reason to be sad or blue
This thing is no worse than the common flu

---Bolsonaro Shave


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

saturn badger: We need a new definition for the word patriotic. The old one isn't working anymore.


Or just refer to stupid people claiming to be patriots as potatriots.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bob Fleming - Cough Medicine
Youtube k0crRnMZBN4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dou​fWp​ddk_A
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tall and tan and gruff and surly
The churl from Ipanema goes strolling
And when he passes, each one he passes
Goes "cough"
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That rumbling noise you hear is brazilians cheering in unison.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
video of coughing  https://twitter.com/NTarnopolsky/stat​u​s/1252016697315414018

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait - wut?? The are protesting the lockdowns, but support Bolsanaro using the authoritarian powers of the juntas back in the 80s? That makes no sense- it really isn't about the power - but who's wielding it.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The hoax is killing him!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well at least everyone will be able to find his mass grave, just by finding Brazil on a map.
 
whitroth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bojo, Bolsonario... how much longer do we have to wait for the Turnip and Pence?
 
Maestro's Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: This text is now purple: rcain: "His brief address, which was punctuated by the president coughing"

Sorry, subby but using coughs to add commas, or semi-colons is far from being uncontrolled

I try to punctuate my comments with semi-colons.

When I use the full colon, though, I have to change my pants.

It's because of people like you that the grocery store shelves are empty of full colons, you hoarder!


I legitimately laughed out loud at this. 😂
Thank you. I needed that.
 
