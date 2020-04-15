 Skip to content
(Air Force Times)   Florida Man: "I haven't made the news lately, wonder what I could do about that? Hmmm, that TJ Maxx looks promising"   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
    United States Air Force, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County, Florida, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Airman 1st Class Michael Leary  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's an airman, man.  He just needed some air, man.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know how anyone else handles this crap but when I was a young miss and some loser pulled this shiat in an area where one is supposed to keep their junk under wraps; I would give them a dick rating on the 1-10 scale. 'Meh, I've seen better. I'd give it a 3.'  I figured they were showing it to me because they were asking my opinion.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the public should be on the lookout for a larger, quiet man wearing a dark trench coat and a louder tall man possibly describing himself as a "prophet"...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Defendant had pulled the front of his pants down and had his genitalia fully exposed to her," the arrest report said. "The Victim left the kitchen area and notified a store employee who contacted law enforcement."

Leary has since been charged with indecent exposure and was arrested Friday. It's unclear why Leary was arrested weeks after the incident, which occurred on March 1.

Maybe the victim put him on a registry for later.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I only caught the last piece/act but it was quite lovely. Brought a tear to my eye.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I only caught the last piece/act but it was quite lovely. Brought a tear to my eye.


Wow.  REALLY wrong thread.  [smh]
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That's one way of getting out of the Air Force, but I don't think he thought his cunning plan all the way through.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I had a buddy in Nam' who pulled his dick out.
Cost him his life, damnit.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was only saluting her...in his own way.
 
rcain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So this is how you get banned from TJ Maxx
 
LamOtter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brand-new quality at reasonable prices! I just can't help myself!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I only caught the last piece/act but it was quite lovely. Brought a tear to my eye.


Really? I found it derivative and overdone.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Diogenes: I only caught the last piece/act but it was quite lovely. Brought a tear to my eye.

Wow.  REALLY wrong thread.  [smh]


I couldn't tell.

/ runs
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*Looks at photo of suspect*

Hmmm.... something tells me that purty li'l airman's tailpipe is gonna be exposed to some very indecent activity in jail/prison.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's also being taken to small claims court.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Based on how old he looks in the pic, I'm surprised his balls have dropped yet.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: I don't know how anyone else handles this crap but when I was a young miss and some loser pulled this shiat in an area where one is supposed to keep their junk under wraps; I would give them a dick rating on the 1-10 scale. 'Meh, I've seen better. I'd give it a 3.'  I figured they were showing it to me because they were asking my opinion.


The first time it happened to me, the guy was parked and called me over "to ask directions." I gave them his directions for real, then pulled a pen and paper out of my purse and walked to the rear of the car. I already had his plate number by the time he realized what I was doing and peeled out. I have 3 younger sisters, all were under 18 at the time, so I called the cops.
The times after that I simply rolled my eyes. Men don't realize how often this happens.
 
Cormee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I only caught the last piece/act but it was quite lovely. Brought a tear to my eye.


That can happen, but you should rinse as quickly as possible
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was he at least wearing a face mask when he when he went into the store?
 
uncleacid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey Lady, check out my spatula.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perp's boldness proves his last name doesn't check out.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cute guy will be shown plenty of that in jail.

/ don't condone it just saying it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: I don't know how anyone else handles this crap but when I was a young miss and some loser pulled this shiat in an area where one is supposed to keep their junk under wraps; I would give them a dick rating on the 1-10 scale. 'Meh, I've seen better. I'd give it a 3.'  I figured they were showing it to me because they were asking my opinion.


"That looks like a penis, only smaller"

/just curious, how often did that happen to you though?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: That's one way of getting out of the Air Force, but I don't think he thought his cunning plan all the way through.


Going from 3 hots, a cot, and a career to the public sector and unemployment for the next 12-18 months.  Ain't no one hiring this perv.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indy_kid: VisualiseThis: That's one way of getting out of the Air Force, but I don't think he thought his cunning plan all the way through.

Going from 3 hots, a cot, and a career to the public sector and unemployment for the next 12-18 months.  Ain't no one hiring this perv.


You have to be honorably discharged to collect unemployment. This kid's parent(s) are stuck with him for quite a while, assuming they'll have him.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems like one of those situations where a good lady with a gun could prevent future sightings. Or they'd just be sightings of some mangled cauliflower.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your not a pervert are you?
No but am willing to learn.

Or some such.
 
