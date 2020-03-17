 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Methodology used in Stanford antibody study questioned.
27
•       •       •

27 Comments
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is exactly the way peer-review should work in scientific work, and we are looking forward to engaging with other scholars as we proceed in this important work," he said

I'm pretty sure that making front page news and then not having the data to back it up, AFTER you publish, is not part of the peer review process.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Others noted that authors had agendas before going into the study. Back in March, Bhattacharya  and Dr. Eran Bendavid wrote an editorial in the Wall Street Journal arguing that a universal quarantine may not be worth the costs it imposes on the economy, community and individual mental and physical health. Their colleague John Ioannidis has written that we lack the data to make such drastic economic sacrifices

A surprising number of people are coming our publicly in support of the virus.  They've never had it, and yet they're still willing to vouch for its character.

Here's hoping they become more intimately acquainted.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been teaching a probability and statistics class for math majors for the last several years.  Every fall I spend a good amount of time focusing on an example involving medical testing for rare diseases, and how it can lead to a high rate of false positives unless the failure rate (proportion of false positives) of the test is significantly higher than the proportion of population that has the disease.

It's a great introduction to Bayes' Theorem, but it might be hitting a little too close to home for me to use it next fall.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid someone presents some good news.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The heated debate over a few percentage points - has the virus infected 2.5% to 4.2% of county residents, as the study asserts, or is the number closer to 1%?

Who farkin' cares? Whichever of those is true, maybe it'll get the morons who claimed we were already "past the peak" because somehow everyone already got infected and we just missed it to SHUT THE FARK UP.

4.2%? Guess what, assholes, not even close to herd immunity, so stay the FARK AT HOME.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An over-sensationalized Stanford study?! Surely not!
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why people don't show confidence in science.  Too complicated. Science is confusing and hard to understand and errors or misinterpretation can result.  Easier to accept pseudoscience.  So just let me consult my astrological chart.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

runwiz: This is why people don't show confidence in science.  Too complicated. Science is confusing and hard to understand and errors or misinterpretation can result.  Easier to accept pseudoscience.  So just let me consult my astrological chart.


My astrological chart says I need more chocolate cake.  And I can't argue with that kind of accuracy.  That's 5 sigma there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

runwiz: This is why people don't show confidence in science.  Too complicated. Science is confusing and hard to understand and errors or misinterpretation can result.  Easier to accept pseudoscience.  So just let me consult my astrological chart.


Even that's too hard to understand. Charts? Looks like math. I go with gut instinct. Like I don't need models to tell me about global warming, I just feel that humans can't affect the climate, and there you go. What more needs to be said?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about scallywops and hoo-dee-hoo's?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Others noted that authors had agendas before going into the study. Back in March, Bhattacharya  and Dr. Eran Bendavid wrote an editorial in the Wall Street Journal arguing that a universal quarantine may not be worth the costs it imposes on the economy, community and individual mental and physical health. Their colleague John Ioannidis has written that we lack the data to make such drastic economic sacrifices

A surprising number of people are coming our publicly in support of the virus.  They've never had it, and yet they're still willing to vouch for its character.

Here's hoping they become more intimately acquainted.


So, they were getting these results specifically to get additional Donnie approved Government grants?
 
uck It
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whelp, I guess I'll just sit here and wait for them to sort this out.

If only there were some place where people could go to learn about this stuff before publishing studies.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But her emails...

/it's been a couple of hours since I've seen that.
//gotta throw it out there to keep it fresh.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't forget that in late January, the world health organization was tweeting false information about the spread of COVID19!to "non politically" project the Chinese perspective.

In February, the New York City health commissioner went on TV to encourage New Yorkers to pack themselves into the subways, restaurants, and bars. Concern about disease risk was merely an embodiment of racism and xenophobia.

In March, businesses were ordered closed, and officials were telling us that masks were pointless, but now they are making them mandatory for anyone who wants to go grocery shopping.

Amazingly, after all these officials and institutions have failed, lied, and backpedaled there are many in society who jump up and down and demand that we hand over MORE authority and responsibility to these same institutions that continue to lie, fail, and flounder.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: I've been teaching a probability and statistics class for math majors for the last several years.  Every fall I spend a good amount of time focusing on an example involving medical testing for rare diseases, and how it can lead to a high rate of false positives unless the failure rate (proportion of false positives) of the test is significantly higher than the proportion of population that has the disease.

It's a great introduction to Bayes' Theorem, but it might be hitting a little too close to home for me to use it next fall.


But this green apple is evidence that all ravens are black!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: runwiz: This is why people don't show confidence in science.  Too complicated. Science is confusing and hard to understand and errors or misinterpretation can result.  Easier to accept pseudoscience.  So just let me consult my astrological chart.

Even that's too hard to understand. Charts? Looks like math. I go with gut instinct. Like I don't need models to tell me about global warming, I just feel that humans can't affect the climate, and there you go. What more needs to be said?


Even that's too hard to understand. Charts? Looks like math. I go with gut instinct. Like I don't need models to tell me about global warming, I just feel that humans can't only God's will can affect the climate, and there you go. What more needs to be said?

Ftfy
 
Septimius [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bearishlyphat:
[snip]
Amazingly, after all these officials and institutions have failed, lied, and backpedaled there are many in society who jump up and down and demand that we hand over MORE authority and responsibility to these same institutions that continue to lie, fail, and flounder.

This troll style is so exhausting.  Should I argue you out of Mad Max Fury Road, or out of European Feudalism, or what?

Can you be more specific how you would like society to collapse so we can try to talk you out of it?
 
uck It
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The heated debate over a few percentage points - has the virus infected 2.5% to 4.2% of county residents, as the study asserts, or is the number closer to 1%?

Who farkin' cares? Whichever of those is true, maybe it'll get the morons who claimed we were already "past the peak" because somehow everyone already got infected and we just missed it to SHUT THE FARK UP.

4.2%? Guess what, assholes, not even close to herd immunity, so stay the FARK AT HOME.


But here is the thing, if the higher percentage of people have been exposed then the morality rate is quite a bit lower than anticipated in which case we have to decide if it is worth the economic sacrifice for something that is only a low multiple of times more deadly than the average flu.

As posted above, I'm isolating and waiting for the numbers to be sorted out but if we find that it is say only marginally more deadly than the normal flu due to the "silent" infections, I will start lowering my on precautions
 
Marine1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: An over-sensationalized Stanford study?! Surely not!


If the name of the institution is mentioned before the word "study", you can guarantee two things about that institution:

1. There's probably grade inflation going on there, so no one's actually as smart as they say they are
2. A good chunk of the people there got there by the old man making a donation.

See: Stanford, Harvard, Yale, etc.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm pretty sure that making front page news and then not having the data to back it up, AFTER you publish, is not part of the peer review process.


Not in science.

It is in the field of peer-reviewed marketing, though.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

uck It: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The heated debate over a few percentage points - has the virus infected 2.5% to 4.2% of county residents, as the study asserts, or is the number closer to 1%?

Who farkin' cares? Whichever of those is true, maybe it'll get the morons who claimed we were already "past the peak" because somehow everyone already got infected and we just missed it to SHUT THE FARK UP.

4.2%? Guess what, assholes, not even close to herd immunity, so stay the FARK AT HOME.

But here is the thing, if the higher percentage of people have been exposed then the morality rate is quite a bit lower than anticipated in which case we have to decide if it is worth the economic sacrifice for something that is only a low multiple of times more deadly than the average flu.

As posted above, I'm isolating and waiting for the numbers to be sorted out but if we find that it is say only marginally more deadly than the normal flu due to the "silent" infections, I will start lowering my on precautions


It's not just the fatality rate that we need to monitor.  Even if the mortality rate of this disease is below 1%, we're still working through the medical cost of keeping that number below 1% (i.e. we have limited medical resources) and also finding out what sorts of long-term damage this disease can cause for people who recover from it.

Look at it this way; one of the big reasons we push inoculations for diseases like measles, rubella, and mumps not because they have high mortality rates, but because they cause horrendous permanent damage like blindness and sterility in statistically significant portions of the population.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this the same study and same group of scientists Newsom is hedging California's reopening on?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: Don't forget that in late January, the world health organization was tweeting false information about the spread of COVID19!to "non politically" project the Chinese perspective.

In February, the New York City health commissioner went on TV to encourage New Yorkers to pack themselves into the subways, restaurants, and bars. Concern about disease risk was merely an embodiment of racism and xenophobia.

In March, businesses were ordered closed, and officials were telling us that masks were pointless, but now they are making them mandatory for anyone who wants to go grocery shopping.

Amazingly, after all these officials and institutions have failed, lied, and backpedaled there are many in society who jump up and down and demand that we hand over MORE authority and responsibility to these same institutions that continue to lie, fail, and flounder.

"Don't forget that in late January, the world health organization was tweeting false information about the spread of COVID19!to "non politically" project the Chinese perspective."


-Bullshiat, actual tweet:
Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China," the organization had said.
They didn't have boots on the ground yet and were only relaying the info they had.  They also corrected on January 16th.

"In February, the New York City health commissioner went on TV to encourage New Yorkers to pack themselves into the subways, restaurants, and bars. Concern about disease risk was merely an embodiment of racism and xenophobia."

-  it was actually january, before they actually confirmed human to human transmission, and it had nothing to do with xenophobia, they said they were doing deep cleans of those public facilities so don't worry about it.

"In March, businesses were ordered closed, and officials were telling us that masks were pointless, but now they are making them mandatory for anyone who wants to go grocery shopping."

-masks are still kind of pointless, they're not there to PROTECT you, it's to keep your dirty germs in your face area and not spreading out.  Since there are a good portion of asymptomatic and or minor symptoms the point of everyone wearing a mask, is to keep people who might not know they're infected from infecting other people.  Unless you have a proper respirator and it's fitted correctly the mask isn't for your protection.

"Amazingly, after all these officials and institutions have failed, lied, and backpedaled there are many in society who jump up and down and demand that we hand over MORE authority and responsibility to these same institutions that continue to lie, fail, and flounder."

You just sound like a diehard fox viewer who only gets whatever spin they put on the news.  Go take over a wildlife refuge or something.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This coat is made outta yo mama's pubic hair.

bigontheinside.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby, "mark-ass mark" is redundant you mark-ass buster.
 
Marine1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wiredroach: This coat is made outta yo mama's pubic hair.

[bigontheinside.files.wordpress.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"F*ck you Silky your mom could suck the chrome off a truck bumper, give yer balls a tug."
 
