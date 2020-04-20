 Skip to content
(Marketwatch) NewsFlash So let me see if I have this straight. You're going to pay ME to take your oil? How does this even work?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    NewsFlash  
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's OPEC-1!  They's gone to plaid!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ever play hot potato?
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Buy buy BUY!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It has certainly hit the anus.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So....how does this work for stocks?
 
voristrupp [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to pay to store it
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is for June deliveries and the price expires at midnight.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'll take a million barrels then.
 
6nome
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So....how does this work for stocks?


Invest in Boeing.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Can I just pull up somewhere with a flatbed full of empty oil drums and drive away with all the oil I can carry and some cash? Sounds awesome!
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh good this means that we can destroy the Earth even faster than we were before with all this cheap oil.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I told you all that Keystone XL was going to make gas super cheap!
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This will probably bury the solar and wind industries as well.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: This is for June deliveries and the price expires at midnight.


So there's time to buy an abandoned Sears cheap and stock it with empty kiddie pools before delivery?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just think of how many words cannot be spelled without oil.

"Don't forget to pick up the aluminum f."
"Grandpa sed his pants again."
"B it for 20 minutes, then cool."
"Because of Trump, we are rlly screwed."
"This is pure term"
 
Rucker10
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish this would happen to mortgage interest rates. Would make buying this house I can't afford a lot easier.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone know where I can buy an abandoned oil well?

I will let them pay me to store their oil safely underground until they need it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Oh good this means that we can destroy the Earth even faster than we were before with all this cheap oil.


If it wasn't for this virus preventing people from having a reason to buy one (and probably unable to buy one if the dealership is closed), I am sure alot of people would be buying SUVs and other large vehicles instead of thinking "What if the gas prices go back up?" like last time.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can't radially shut down a well.  Once the throughout gets a certain point, the line will seize, and you basically need to redrill the well.  So, unless you want to retire the well, you keep pumping, even if you need to pay someone to get it off your hands.
 
bigfire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Keep Falling.  I'm still paying too much for fuel.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/station/1627​1
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the heck. -$35? I was expecting like maybe -1 or -2. How does this make any sense?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A new version of the Beverly Hillbillies where Jed strikes oil and winds up owing thousands.
 
Birnone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time till there are guys in alleys saying "Psst...you wanna buy some oil?" as they show you the barrel under their coat.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too bad they can't keep it from going bad somewhere - like leave it in the ground for a while.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: This will probably bury the solar and wind industries as well.


where will they store the sun and the wind once it's extracted from the earth?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On the BBC website Brent crude is still $25. This is just a weird thing with the US markets.

Their website can't handle the WTI negative price. As soon as it went negative the BBC started showing yesterday's close. Probably a sanity check but we're currently insane.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Down 160% on the day"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stbookworm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: This will probably bury the solar and wind industries as well.


I'm a nuclear gal myself, but think that solar and wind have their places. But sadly yes, this isn't going to help either futures, technologically or stock wise.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, Russia's only true commodity is oil.  Over/under on Vlad's life expectancy?
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: This will probably bury the solar and wind industries as well.


Yeah but-
Where you gonna store all that extra wind?
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This would sure be a great time to top off the Strategic Reserve!
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time for a fire sale! Everything must go! /s

/really hope Russia and Oil execs are hurting right now
 
6nome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: Il Douchey: This will probably bury the solar and wind industries as well.

Yeah but-
Where you gonna store all that extra wind?


Up yer asss!!
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Well, I tried to help the in-DUS-try with *accordian hands* big tremendous deals with MBS and Putin, but it looks like the far-left loonies have decided to crash the oil, and believe me, they were trying to crash it before, not so much but it was happening, but now you have just unbelievable pressure from the left and the media to make oil $0 a barrel and now, I warned it would happen and I tried to stop it, but now it happened. So now the states can rely on the federal government for oil reserves but it is now up to them to strongly deal with OPEC and Putin themselves, and the federal government will do what we have always done and be there as needed. And if you notice, the ones who were nice, and I'm not saying they have to be nice, but it helps, it helps folks. When you're nice, more things happen. Big things. Tremendous things, and it will be better... even better than before. You should be ashamed of that question and for never focusing on the good I'm doing and all the money I saved. Gas is what, 25 cents now? Can you remember how expensive the gas was under the Obamagas regime? That's what I called it, OK? O-BA-MA-GAS. I inherited a big gas price, and now it's low. Why don't they give me any credit for that? You people...."
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

null: This would sure be a great time to top off the Strategic Reserve!


Trump did this at $30 a barrel, Cushing probably can't hold anymore.
 
123Potatoe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$1.70 right now, almost at $0.80 like it was in the 1999/2000
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$1.57 is my best local price:
https://www.gasbuddy.com/station/4254​0

Never thought I'd see under $2 again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Negative $6.90? I'm so confused.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The next thing to collapse is futures on lifted F-350 in Oklahoma.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crude oil prices has occasionally been over $100 a barrel, and was over $50 a barrel as recently as February 20, 2020.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: On the BBC website Brent crude is still $25. This is just a weird thing with the US markets.


Yes. It's West Texas Intermediate crude, shipped by pipeline, so you either need to have storage tanks in the US or a tanker at a US port to fill. By far, the biggest market for WTI is the US and the US doesn't want it, and worse, they have really done anything with the crude they bought in March and April so there's nobody who even has a place to hold onto it.

(If they did, I'm sure they'd be "buying" at -35.00/bbl)

Brent isn't seeing this because almost all Brent crude travels by ship. We certainly don't want it, but other countries do, so there's not the demand collapse there as there is with WTI.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nogood.com
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: $1.57 is my best local price:
https://www.gasbuddy.com/station/42540

Never thought I'd see under $2 again.


Holding at $3.94 in rural Alaska.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Just a reminder, Russia's only true commodity is oil.  Over/under on Vlad's life expectancy?


I suspect he is no longer chuckling sovietly.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

null: This would sure be a great time to top off the Strategic Reserve!


Hell, build a dam across the Grand Canyon and fill 'er up as well. At these prices you would be crazy not to.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Damn:

[Fark user image image 425x486]


At this rate, they'll have to delist oil.
 
