(Daily Star)   Coronavirus symptoms include fever, phantom limbs, coughing...wait...go back one
13
781 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 3:02 PM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I miss the Venture Bros, too.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, the dog has a birth defect in the form of a very human looking hand.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, the shiat people choose to care about...
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
JFC it's the one on the left's arm. The original thumbnail is on pornhub, and what her friend can do with that arm is impressive to say the least.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's not a left hand, that's a normal right hand with the pinkie spread out to hold the bowl.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The dog has a giant five ended red rocket.

/duh
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A phantom limb isn't really there. This looks more like bonus limb.
 
instantrebate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna read the article and assume it is the ow my balls guy from China and his limb is numb.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Phantom limb?  Maybe it can reach that spot on my back my other limbs can't.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
