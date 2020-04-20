 Skip to content
(Vice)   Pro-tip: "Small gatherings" and "6 feet away" shouldn't be scaled based on your country's population density   (vice.com) divider line
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
6 feet for a maximum of 2 minutes.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We've strictly ordered all residents of the seven villages to stay at home..."

How is 'strictly ordered' different from just ordered? More finger waggling?
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for Brazil and India to blow up to unthinkable numbers
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
O God. Humanity is so trying to die. Wow.
Well, we had a good run and we're killing the Earth anyway. 😭☠
 
joker420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Loving it!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "We've strictly ordered all residents of the seven villages to stay at home..."

How is 'strictly ordered' different from just ordered? More finger waggling?


More dancing.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Crewmannumber6: I'm still waiting for Brazil and India to blow up to unthinkable numbers


I mean, a brazilian is already a pretty big number
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i got some bad news for them
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
