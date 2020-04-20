 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   WaPo television critic is confused and concerned by the fact that there is such a glaring discrepancy between what the real world looks like right now because of coronavirus and what it looks like on new shows like Westworld and Devs   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know what that's like. I mean, I was watching "Escape from New York" the other day and that's, like, set in the future and shiat. And right there as Snake Pliskin is arriving in the city, what does he do? He lands his farking glider on top of the Twin Towers. LOL. They couldn't even get that right. Quit watching right there.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not alone.
EVERY TV show or movie looks weird to me with people meeting in restaurants, walking down crowded streets, hugging and kissing, etc.

Also, Westworld is populated by robots, so you can't get disease from them. Theoretically.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: He's not alone.
EVERY TV show or movie looks weird to me with people meeting in restaurants, walking down crowded streets, hugging and kissing, etc.

Also, Westworld is populated by robots, so you can't get disease from them. Theoretically.


covid-19 can survive for days on plastic surfaces. It's not like robots are going to shower or wash their hands.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should try watching Counterpart.The "other side" where they suffered a widespread lethal epidemic will look very familiar.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was catching up on Penny Dreadful, and there was a plot point in Season 3 where a toxic gas spreads over London, requiring people to stay indoors or cover their faces.  What I'm saying is that this might have something to do Dracula.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: sirrerun: He's not alone.
EVERY TV show or movie looks weird to me with people meeting in restaurants, walking down crowded streets, hugging and kissing, etc.

Also, Westworld is populated by robots, so you can't get disease from them. Theoretically.

covid-19 can survive for days on plastic surfaces. It's not like robots are going to shower or wash their hands.


But apparently it is killed by sunlight, so everyone outside please.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm also bummed that I can't be in close quarters with the female leads of both shows.  Feels bad, man.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, right? The Walking Dead is even set after the virus outbreak and they still aren't practicing proper social distancing.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we talk about how October 1, 1997 was supposed to be the "end day?"
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  The world will absolutely never go back to normal again.  We totally didn't do this 102 years ago.

This era will leave a lasting impression on those of us who lived through it, but the kids won't care.  Think about all the hard-learned lessons that are routinely ignored:  the gilded age boom-bust cycles, the robber-barons, 1918 flu pandemic, deregulated financial markets, Spanish flu, frugality and rainy-day savings for depressions and recessions.  

Eventually, people demand to learn the hard way.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does he do when he sees an old movie where non evil people are smoking indoors around people?  Does their HMO cover Head Asplositions?  Does his vision plan replace popped monocles?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does his vision plan replace popped monocles?


I think my vision plan does, but only once a year.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: I'm also bummed that I can't be in close quarters with the female leads of both shows.  Feels bad, man.


The female lead of Devs looks like an 8 year old boy.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the pain. I hate watching movies set in the 80's or earlier. Why don't people use their cellphones? Everyone should have one, yet they need to get to a "payphone" or something. I don't even know what that is. Very unrealistic.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: Yep.  The world will absolutely never go back to normal again.  We totally didn't do this 102 years ago.

This era will leave a lasting impression on those of us who lived through it, but the kids won't care.  Think about all the hard-learned lessons that are routinely ignored:  the gilded age boom-bust cycles, the robber-barons, 1918 flu pandemic, deregulated financial markets, Spanish flu, frugality and rainy-day savings for depressions and recessions.  

Eventually, people demand to learn the hard way.


Reading about the response to the 1918 pandemic will give you a terrible sense of deja vu.
"Do we need to wear masks?"
"Maybe the lockdown is worse than the disease"
"Can't trust what the government is telling us"

Apparently, PCR tests, oxygen, and ventilators  don't fundamentally alter the initial public response that much.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to enjoy Devs but I think I'm just watching it to kill time (on 6 of 8). The characters don't feel like they have any depth.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I know what that's like. I mean, I was watching "Escape from New York" the other day and that's, like, set in the future and shiat. And right there as Snake Pliskin is arriving in the city, what does he do? He lands his farking glider on top of the Twin Towers. LOL. They couldn't even get that right. Quit watching right there.


I was thinking, why hasn't the Federal Government mined all the bridges in and out of NYC?  Or did all those horses run out the door to attend church services in Kansas?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: Pocket Ninja: I know what that's like. I mean, I was watching "Escape from New York" the other day and that's, like, set in the future and shiat. And right there as Snake Pliskin is arriving in the city, what does he do? He lands his farking glider on top of the Twin Towers. LOL. They couldn't even get that right. Quit watching right there.

I was thinking, why hasn't the Federal Government mined all the bridges in and out of NYC?  Or did all those horses run out the door to attend church services in Kansas?


Those horses went to the Poconos, South Florida, Vail, or some other vacation town where they have a 2nd home. Its just the poors that had to stick around and die.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm rewatching Revolution and I can suspend disbelief with the best of them, but come on.  Aaron walks hundreds of miles and doesn't lose a god damn pound.  In some episodes he looks like he actually gained weight.  I can only take so much.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of reading the article.  What a strange life that person must lead.  Quarantine has gotten into their head, and it's running a fear loop 24/7.

This is not the kind of person who gets hired for a 1 year deployment to the space station.  Gotta focus on now, don't worry about the date. Complete your tasks. Draw up some tasks of you have none.

It'll be strange when it's all over - seeing people and working out in groups and so on. But after a few weeks you'll adjust again.  Getting good at lockdowns will make it easier to not panic about anything, and just 'do the next right thing.'
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
meh. In Westworld Season 1 they established that disease was mostly wiped out and curable, though they do show some people wearing face masks in Season 3

And Devs? It's all just a simulation, why not make it the simulation you want to live in?
 
aedude01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Yep.  The world will absolutely never go back to normal again.  We totally didn't do this 102 years ago.

This era will leave a lasting impression on those of us who lived through it, but the kids won't care.  Think about all the hard-learned lessons that are routinely ignored:  the gilded age boom-bust cycles, the robber-barons, 1918 flu pandemic, deregulated financial markets, Spanish flu, frugality and rainy-day savings for depressions and recessions.  

Eventually, people demand to learn the hard way.


Agreed.  Look at the HIV crisis and the rise of the 'safe sex' movement.  That sort of worked for about 20 years.  Now we have PrEP and many people are suddenly acting like all of these practices that kept a generation of gay men alive aren't worthwhile anymore.  The thing is, PrEP only protects against HIV.  Another virus will come along, eventually.  Humans are simplistic beings when it comes down to it.  In a similar manner, any lessons learned from COVID will be gradually forgotten.  That is, until the next time.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm trying to enjoy Devs but I think I'm just watching it to kill time (on 6 of 8). The characters don't feel like they have any depth.


I really enjoyed it but the main actress is pretty terrible.
 
alaric3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seriously ban these paywall sources. Screw Washington Post. I get the actual paper delivered and they claim that I'm ineligible for the online use free with it that was one of the selling points for getting the print version in the first place. Let it burn.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Don't touch your face, subby.
 
scdog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I know what that's like. I mean, I was watching "Escape from New York" the other day and that's, like, set in the future and shiat. And right there as Snake Pliskin is arriving in the city, what does he do? He lands his farking glider on top of the Twin Towers. LOL. They couldn't even get that right. Quit watching right there.


That was set in 1997.  Prove that Snake Plisken didn't land a glider on top of of the Twin Towers.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: Karma Chameleon: I'm trying to enjoy Devs but I think I'm just watching it to kill time (on 6 of 8). The characters don't feel like they have any depth.

I really enjoyed it but the main actress is pretty terrible.


Not sure if she's a terrible actress, but I definitely didn't care for her character, too reserved, cold and analytical to care about

But, that could very well have been how they wanted the character to come off as
In fact, all the characters are somehow detached and aloof, isolated in their own little bubbles
So it seems that was likely a statement the creator was trying to make about the tech industry as a whole
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Yep.  The world will absolutely never go back to normal again.  We totally didn't do this 102 years ago.

This era will leave a lasting impression on those of us who lived through it, but the kids won't care.  Think about all the hard-learned lessons that are routinely ignored:  the gilded age boom-bust cycles, the robber-barons, 1918 flu pandemic, deregulated financial markets, Spanish flu, frugality and rainy-day savings for depressions and recessions.  

Eventually, people demand to learn the hard way.


It is human folly to forget.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rcain: TheCubsFan: Karma Chameleon: I'm trying to enjoy Devs but I think I'm just watching it to kill time (on 6 of 8). The characters don't feel like they have any depth.

I really enjoyed it but the main actress is pretty terrible.

Not sure if she's a terrible actress, but I definitely didn't care for her character, too reserved, cold and analytical to care about

But, that could very well have been how they wanted the character to come off as
In fact, all the characters are somehow detached and aloof, isolated in their own little bubbles
So it seems that was likely a statement the creator was trying to make about the tech industry as a whole


While I feel like that was definitely the case I think the other actors were able to pull it off.  You can still read some emotion in their expressions and delivery, she just seemed to read most of her lines in this mumbly, inflectionless way and anytime she tried emoting it wasn't convincing.  And I'm a big fan of Ex Machina (which she was in) and the Chemical Brothers have a fantastic video that features her, so I really wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt.
 
