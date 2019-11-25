 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Covid-19 not a get out of jail free card for Cosby3-10   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Blood vessel, Artery, Blood, Vein, Sex offender, Atherosclerosis, Common carotid artery, Hypertension  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 20 Apr 2020 at 3:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll always have Jello.
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm generally against the jail/prison as the death sentence by COVID thing, but can we actively give it to him maybe?
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark him. Just let me know when "America's  Dad" is dead.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before Trump pardons him? Cosby's rating were pretty good.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amish Tech Support: fark him. Just let me know when "America's  Dad" is dead.


1998.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a COV and a smile and die already, Bill.

/You too, Harvey.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: He didn't get sentenced to death.


Which is why he won't be executed, but if he just happens to asphyxiate on his own snot incidentally, well... them's the breaks and nothing of value will be lost.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.


No, he got sentenced to 3-10 at 3 it gets reviewed and given his attitude he should serve the full 10. Out of curiosity, what other effects also count for early release? Age, The danger of prison? I mean he didn't get the death sentence, so that means he can't die in prison.

Look, we as a society already pretend rape is hardly a crime, do we really need to work to lessen it even more?
 
Millennium
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm losing exactly zero sleep over this. It's debatable just how dangerous he is anymore -I suspect it depends mostly on whether he can get his hands on a supply of his drug of choice- but dangerous or not, he's only slightly less of a flight risk than Manafort or Epstein.

elysive: I'm generally against the jail/prison as the death sentence by COVID thing, but can we actively give it to him maybe?


Nah. Hasn't served enough time yet. Not that he really can, given the bounds of his sentence, but let him stay there as long as possible.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.


No. It wasn't the death sentence. But his unwillingness to even apologize to his victims is enough for me to say FARK him... I think he should have all ten years to sit there and think about it.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entert​a​inment/celebrities/2019/11/25/bill-cos​by-expects-serve-full-sentence-rather-​than-say-sorry/4299623002/
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.


At his age, 3 to 10 is pretty much a death sentence.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

physt: El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.

At his age, 3 to 10 is pretty much a death sentence.


Doesn't mean he shouldn't serve the time he earned.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't care. Murica has a new dad now.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, seriously, what's your alternative?

Old people can't be imprisoned?

So if people manage to hide their crimes  or don't commit them until they're in their 80's, they're in the clear and can't be prosecuted or imprisoned?

Fark that nonsense.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm OK with him staying right where he is.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Millennium: I'm losing exactly zero sleep over this. It's debatable just how dangerous he is anymore -I suspect it depends mostly on whether he can get his hands on a supply of his drug of choice


At this point, the drug he'll need the most is Viagra.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

probesport: [gstatic.com image 850x1275]


You know, in retrospect a lot of his media seems like giant farking red flags.

A movie about a guy obsessing over his old wife while his daughter dates an older man that ends with magic meat as a key plot point? I mean on one hand that seems like a mad lib, on the other hand...

*hmmm emoji*
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I mean, seriously, what's your alternative?

Old people can't be imprisoned?

So if people manage to hide their crimes  or don't commit them until they're in their 80's, they're in the clear and can't be prosecuted or imprisoned?

Fark that nonsense.


Statue of imitation is sincere.
 
meera's frog spear
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's goin on this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meera's frog spear: What's goin on this thread?

[Fark user image 425x212]


Bratz dolls aren't any better than MLP, weirdo.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: physt: El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.

At his age, 3 to 10 is pretty much a death sentence.

Doesn't mean he shouldn't serve the time he earned.


Oh, no... I wasn't arguing that. I was arguing that when they sentenced him, they knew it could be for the rest of his life and they were FINE with that. So am I.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The epitome of The Lamest Generation.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.


Farkied as pro-rape.
 
dywed88
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.


The only reason this would be considered is because he is famous.

He clearly does not meet either of the requirements (which don't seem unreasonable to me):

1) Nonviolent offender
2) Either less than nine months before eligible for release or less than a year before eligible and a high risk individual

Cosby is a violent offender and more than a year from potential release.
 
fearmongert [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cosby tried to use the "I'm  feeble old man" excuse to a kid jail time.

He tried to use the "I'm almost blind" (from kerataconus, a VERY fixable problem with corneal transplants, which a man of his wealth can afford)

And now "I cant catch Covid" excuse.


Ge did it.

fark him
 
dywed88
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dywed88: El_Dan: At 82 years old, Cosby certainly checks one of those boxes. But he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in September 2018, and the state officially considers him a "sexually violent predator" for drugging and abusing former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

At this point, he'd only be getting released a little bit earlier than the lower end of his sentence. Doesn't seem unreasonable. He didn't get sentenced to death.

The only reason this would be considered is because he is famous.

He clearly does not meet either of the requirements (which don't seem unreasonable to me):

1) Nonviolent offender
2) Either less than nine months before eligible for release or less than a year before eligible and a high risk individual

Cosby is a violent offender and more than a year from potential release.


Oh, and by "a little bit earlier" my math says he would be released about half way through the minimum sentence (assuming no significant pre-trial detention).
 
drewogatory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He tried to use the "I'm almost blind" (from kerataconus, a VERY fixable problem with corneal transplants, which a man of his wealth can afford)

Eh, my wife had a corneal transplant for kerataconus and while her sight in that eye is better, it's also not what you'd call good either.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*Reads TFA*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.