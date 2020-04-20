 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Florida's recent pneumonia death statistics suggest Coronavirus appeared earlier, and has been much deadlier, than state officials admit   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Infectious disease, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Influenza, Florida, coronavirus deaths, Florida communities, Disease, Broward County, Florida  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pneumonia comes with the flu hurr durr bork bork bork
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.


A bunch of people with a respiratory virus sitting in front of giant fans.

that'll do it
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.


Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.

Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?


The NYC infections came from Europe. WA/CA came from China. Dunno if FL has provided enough data to track origination.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.


And we get to see a proper Denver double spike with them re-opening the beaches this weekend like farking morons.
I really wish these idiots were only killing themselves.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.

And we get to see a proper Denver double spike with them re-opening the beaches this weekend like farking morons.
I really wish these idiots were only killing themselves.


I have got a rapid response test already and have antibodies. Jeffco has a supply for healthcare and public safety officers and volunteers, so I am to the point of just sitting back and watching it burn. Modeling is no longer reasonably possible without mass testing and honest death counts. Been looking at very cheap flights to Europe for September, things there may be settle enough by then to go. The US issue will not be dealt with barring a miracle vaccine coming out of nowhere until trump is replaced and republicans thrown out of office.
 
wraith95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! You mean the state thats had its head up it's ass for this whole pandemic is misreporting it's death toll? Next you'll tell me this Trump guy isn't a genius.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, is that where a lot of cruise ships pickup and dropoff passengers?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's pretty hip. You probably never heard of it
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.

Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?


WE get a metric ass ton of European tourists in South Florida.  A more than we do from China.

But then again anyone who decides to get on a boat full of Chinese tourists from China, well, Darwin at work.

But I doubt that happened.  Someone just looking to blame the Chinese when it was their own stupidity.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.


Given the pitiful state of testing, we can only guess about Florida.  At least the Chinese have numbers to work with, even if they're not sharing.  I'll take that any day, compared to willful ignorance.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.

And we get to see a proper Denver double spike with them re-opening the beaches this weekend like farking morons.
I really wish these idiots were only killing themselves.

I have got a rapid response test already and have antibodies. Jeffco has a supply for healthcare and public safety officers and volunteers, so I am to the point of just sitting back and watching it burn. Modeling is no longer reasonably possible without mass testing and honest death counts. Been looking at very cheap flights to Europe for September, things there may be settle enough by then to go. The US issue will not be dealt with barring a miracle vaccine coming out of nowhere until trump is replaced and republicans thrown out of office.


Colorado is in really good shape compared to most states right now, Polis has been fairly on top of it.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.

And we get to see a proper Denver double spike with them re-opening the beaches this weekend like farking morons.
I really wish these idiots were only killing themselves.

I have got a rapid response test already and have antibodies. Jeffco has a supply for healthcare and public safety officers and volunteers, so I am to the point of just sitting back and watching it burn. Modeling is no longer reasonably possible without mass testing and honest death counts. Been looking at very cheap flights to Europe for September, things there may be settle enough by then to go. The US issue will not be dealt with barring a miracle vaccine coming out of nowhere until trump is replaced and republicans thrown out of office.


I bought a test on Amazon and it said I'm good too.

theluxuryspot.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, did Florida finally begin to count people who died there, but weren't residents?  Which is just so Florida.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.

And we get to see a proper Denver double spike with them re-opening the beaches this weekend like farking morons.
I really wish these idiots were only killing themselves.

I have got a rapid response test already and have antibodies. Jeffco has a supply for healthcare and public safety officers and volunteers, so I am to the point of just sitting back and watching it burn. Modeling is no longer reasonably possible without mass testing and honest death counts. Been looking at very cheap flights to Europe for September, things there may be settle enough by then to go. The US issue will not be dealt with barring a miracle vaccine coming out of nowhere until trump is replaced and republicans thrown out of office.

Colorado is in really good shape compared to most states right now, Polis has been fairly on top of it.


I like Polis, have meet him a few times at things. Talked to Neguse last week and very happy with him being my Rep.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Dewey Fidalgo: ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.

Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?

WE get a metric ass ton of European tourists in South Florida.  A more than we do from China.

But then again anyone who decides to get on a boat full of Chinese tourists from China, well, Darwin at work.

But I doubt that happened.  Someone just looking to blame the Chinese when it was their own stupidity.


I believe the East Coast version is more closely related to the European version of the virus, AFAIK.  So Europeans most likely brought it to both New York City and Walt Disney World.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake. It's just a bad cold
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's just a hoax
 
Birnone
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wow this virus was spreading earlier than previously thought? What's next, finding out people without symptoms have been spreading it? Imagine how shocking that would be!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holy shiat.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wrong thread, my bad.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.

Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?


Dewey Fidalgo: ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.

Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?


From the phylogeny data available from nextstrain.org, there are several samples from Florida that originated from the Asian branch.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 850x514]
Holy shiat.


Works in multiple threads
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What, a state full of officials more interested in blowing Trump than in doing their jobs? You don't say dot jpg.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: The numbers out of China are closer to the truth than Florida's numbers.

And we get to see a proper Denver double spike with them re-opening the beaches this weekend like farking morons.
I really wish these idiots were only killing themselves.


Well actually maybe not...

If this was actually an earlier spread and a majority of people are asymptomatic or have very lite symptoms, we have already may have passed the spike in florida.

So this is possibly a good thing?

Or we didn't and even though there was already a spike in january it didn't spread enough?

Without proper testing or anti-body testing we won't know so the recent waves on the beach (pun intended) we will find out the hard way.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Pneumonia comes with the flu hurr durr bork bork bork


Meh, if you bothered reading the article or at least looking at the pictures the spike is outside the normal range of flu infections either simply an extended flu season (which data isn't backing up) or earlier infections that presumed.

Without exhuming bodies or doing proper anti-body testing on those who did survive what they assumed was flu related pneumonia we won't know.

Either is possible, but the coincidences are just too glaring.  It would actually be preferable if it was Covid-19 as that means infections were spread earlier, which means peak hit earlier, which means relaxing of the safer-at-home order is not as dangerous and people can get back to the new "normal" sooner.  So hopefully this hypothesis is studied out instead of taken as a proof positive of sending people back to work and if born out they can open back up.

I know it's crazy.  A liberal farker wanting to open back up?  It's the opposite of what certain people are saying that we want to see the country burn.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

theflatline: Dewey Fidalgo: ManifestDestiny: My aunt and cousin who live in southern Florida caught it in mid-January from a large group of tourists from China who were there for the airboat rides.

She kept her distance from them and still caught it. It's not a stretch to believe that tour group infected quite a few people during their stay in Florida.

Though, from what I have read, the east coast infections mostly came from Europe?   Did she keep her distance from the Chinese, but not from European tourists?

WE get a metric ass ton of European tourists in South Florida.  A more than we do from China.

But then again anyone who decides to get on a boat full of Chinese tourists from China, well, Darwin at work.

But I doubt that happened.  Someone just looking to blame the Chinese when it was their own stupidity.


two weeks ago on Fark we read that the China guv'mint had a company that is one of the largest skyscraper contractors in the world use shell companies to buy up and ship home every bit of medical supplies from Australia that they could get their hands on. so much for blaming the source, huh.
 
