(CNN)   Russian fighter planes intercept US reconnaissance plane .... to pick up medical supplies I guess   (cnn.com) divider line
vyvnir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"On Wednesday, the US Navy said a Russian jet performed a high-speed inverted maneuver"......... Someone's not happy about that Top Gun remake
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump whines like a wounded toddler every time the Russians or Chinese come anywhere near his toys.  Such a projection of strength!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fighter planes need social distancing too!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Again?
https://www.fark.com/comments/1078201​6​/Russian-fighter-jet-flies-within-25-f​eet-of-US-spy-plane-takes-Polaroid-req​uests-to-buzz-tower
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What good is a crisis if you can't take advantage of your enemy's weakness?

For some nations, this is a crisis to be managed.  For others, it is an opportunity to attack those trying to manage the crisis.  And then there's the US, which has been declining steeply for 3 years now.  Now would be the time to take us out of the game once and for all.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread is 40% OMB.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
itsa Chinese propoganda
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stoking geopolitical fears to drive up oil prices? Ah yes, that old chestnut...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aww, I think theyre secretly in love with us.

They never miss an opportunity to get close to our Navy. Maybe its because they want to see what a real one looks like.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A real puppet would never let this go unchecked.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Again?
https://www.fark.com/comments/10782016​/Russian-fighter-jet-flies-within-25-f​eet-of-US-spy-plane-takes-Polaroid-req​uests-to-buzz-tower


Yes.

"A Russian fighter aircraft approached a US Navy aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea Sunday, both governments confirmed while offering different accounts of the incident.

The US Navy it said was the second time in four days that Russian pilots made unsafe maneuvers while intercepting US aircraft."
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They actually wanted to disinfect US plane. Last month Russian military doctors disinfected every tree near NATO base in Italy
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: itsa Chinese propoganda


Mario Kart 64 Sound Effect: Mama Mia!
Youtube XXkoKlHwxN8
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vyvnir: "On Wednesday, the US Navy said a Russian jet performed a high-speed inverted maneuver"......... Someone's not happy about that Top Gun remake


Watch the birdie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trump whines like a wounded toddler every time the Russians or Chinese come anywhere near his toys.  Such a projection of strength!


I didn't see him comment but I wouldn't mind if he did in this case.  This has been going on for a long time and something is almost always said about it, sometimes via a formal demarche.
That said fighter jocks are fighter jocks the world over
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: The US Navy it said was the second time in four days that Russian pilots made unsafe maneuvers while intercepting US aircraft."


Slow week.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Am i supposed to be outraged about this for some reason? I thought part of the reason we have carriers everywhere is so we can poke other countries and see what their response is like. The med is a heck of a lot closer to Russian shores than our own.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russian pilots made unsafe maneuvers while intercepting US aircraft.

By which they meant it was careening drunkenly, was on fire, and was coal-powered.
 
