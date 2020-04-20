 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Below $15/barrel, below $12, below $10, below $8, below $5. If you have any spare containers you might want to buy some oil. Or just wait, because maybe they'll pay you to take it   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
179
    More: Followup, Petroleum, Algeria's Sonatrach, OPEC, Africa, Standard Oil, sharp drop, foreign partnerships, recent years  
•       •       •

1564 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 20 Apr 2020 at 1:10 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



179 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to have to look at oil now that Donnie said he fixed it. Ask at 8.02 OMFG Russia is hemorrhaging money and it is a good thing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has it hit the anus yet?
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Producers should be paying to have it removed.
Fark subsidies, charge a tax for taking it out of the ground.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an empty in ground pool in my neighbors back yard... Should be good storage.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I am going to have to look at oil now that Donnie said he fixed it. Ask at 8.02 OMFG Russia is hemorrhaging money and it is a good thing.


Even KSA is hemorrhaging money at $8.

Donnie may have spiked the ball at the 35 yard line in his bizarre quest to raise energy prices but that's good for the rest of us.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
data.teletrade-dj.comView Full Size

Trump's right on top of this. April 2, 2020. He used all of his power and influence over MBS and Putin.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Has it hit the anus yet?


Drilled past the anus up into the nasal passage.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: eurotrader: I am going to have to look at oil now that Donnie said he fixed it. Ask at 8.02 OMFG Russia is hemorrhaging money and it is a good thing.

Even KSA is hemorrhaging money at $8.

Donnie may have spiked the ball at the 35 yard line in his bizarre quest to raise energy prices but that's good for the rest of us.


Russia and Saudi fighting no matter who loses it is a win for the US.  The harm to both in the fight is a good for the US. When the rebuilding of the US starts not having to spend any tax money or give subsidies to oil companies is a good thing. A green deal build out will be better for the US. For some in the oil business not so much but the workers should have similar paying jobs in building new energy plants and sources.
 
Brian The Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost down to the price of a gallon of organic whole milk.
Humans clearly need to evolve to the point that we can drink light sweet crude.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At $5.58 a barrel.

Worth remembering the all time record avg. High price for a gallon in the U.S. was $4.11
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That the stock market dives when oil prices plummet is all you need to know about how the market is all about big bidness and the hell with the consumer, especially lower income people, who benefit from lower gas prices.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x510]


Good time to invest if you have the resources
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's crude oil, subby.  You have to get that stuff processed before you can do anything with it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oil now lower than anytime since back to the 1940s (inflation adjusted). Well lower.
 
Marine1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This has been in the making for a long time. Oil futures kept getting cycled up by investment banks and their dupes of clients .Eventually they had to take delivery and were sitting on dozens of supertankers of oil with nowhere to dump it. Everyone paying attention knew this a few years back. The price was overinflated and the market was oversupplied. It was just a matter of time before it hard crashed to worthless.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From $150/bbl to $5...

that's one helluva ride.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Brian The Fist: It's almost down to the price of a gallon of organic whole milk.


A heavily subsidized gallon of milk.  US milk is about 1/3 the cost of the rest of the world.  Your tax dollars at work.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was the Trumps It was the Trumps
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: That the stock market dives when oil prices plummet is all you need to know about how the market is all about big bidness and the hell with the consumer, especially lower income people, who benefit from lower gas prices.


Usually both are symptoms of sharp decreases in demand of all products, worldwide.

It's like the correlation between ice cream sales and homicide.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paging wearetheworld for your weekly "Are you still glad Trump fixed the markets with his Friday evening presser?" reminder.

Aren't you glad you bookmarked my prediction that he had not fixed it?
 
rcain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cythraul: It's crude oil, subby.  You have to get that stuff processed before you can do anything with it.


I've been watching the price at the pump drop a few cents every week. It was $2.00/gal two weeks ago, just drove by a couple days back and it was $1.80/gal

That's a huge drop in price, and I suspect it will continue to go down even more -- possibly as low as $1.20/gal
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
holy shiat, 5.22
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I was Drew, I'd start driving up the price of this shiat, and now.  Think of all the things you can do with a barrel of crude oil, all the damage you can do to the environment.  Compare that to a month of TotalFark and I know what I would spend my five bucks on.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So are we supposed to be happy or concerned about low oil prices? I can never remember.
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Anytime a barrel of oil is cheaper than a bottle of scotch it's a bad thing" - my uncle that worked in the oil bidniz
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope my company is buying future contracts for diesel fuel (if they are even available).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: That the stock market dives when oil prices plummet is all you need to know about how the market is all about big bidness and the hell with the consumer, especially lower income people, who benefit from lower gas prices.


Remember, it's important that people go back to work so that "the economy" can continue to make them rich.

Your life? Not important, they'll just bring in immigrants to replace you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rcain: Cythraul: It's crude oil, subby.  You have to get that stuff processed before you can do anything with it.

I've been watching the price at the pump drop a few cents every week. It was $2.00/gal two weeks ago, just drove by a couple days back and it was $1.80/gal

That's a huge drop in price, and I suspect it will continue to go down even more -- possibly as low as $1.20/gal


I've seen $1.29. I paid $1.39 yesterday. Major Oil gas station, was out of mid-grade and premium.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought I'd have to buy an electric car for this to happen

From my kickstarter campaign

Harry Freakstorm wants an electric car.  Please fund my desire to own an electric car and drive upon our American roads without having to pay socialistic road use taxes.

What it means for Harry: Electric car.  No longer allowed to go for long drives in the country instead of going to work.
What it means for you: As soon as Harry is driving electric, gas will plummet to $150 a gallon.  Scientist will develop a way to make oil from trash.  Religious people will pray for and get oil.
What it means for the electric car industry:  They will remain competitive as they quickly develop better batteries that will not work in Harry's EV.

Raised so far:  1 GFY and 3 KMA
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: From $150/bbl to $5...

that's one helluva ride.


It is artificial in that the June futures are much much higher. These futures expire tomorrow and there's just no place to store it. These prices are about speculators being caught on the wrong side of a trend.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: holy shiat, 5.22


Market Insider says $4.68 and holding.

Ffffffffuuuuuuuuu...

I hate Texass but I love my job; I sure will miss my job.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The really tragic thing about Saudi Arabia and Russia fighting it out is that there will be only one loser.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: So are we supposed to be happy or concerned about low oil prices? I can never remember.


If it helps you, it's bad.

If it helps business, it's good.

Current Situation: NOT STONKS!

Therefore, not helping business, therefore bad.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
2016: coal miners want everyone else to subsidize their useless jobs and their idiotic lifestyle

2021: oil patch workers want everyone else to subsidize their useless jobs and their idiotic lifestyle
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: That the stock market dives when oil prices plummet is all you need to know about how the market is all about big bidness and the hell with the consumer, especially lower income people, who benefit from lower gas prices.


Even more to your point; the market is really about the 20-30 hedge funds that control the majority of money invested in stocks. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​hedge_funds
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: So are we supposed to be happy or concerned about low oil prices? I can never remember.


If it gets to $0.00, be very concerned
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rcain: Cythraul: It's crude oil, subby.  You have to get that stuff processed before you can do anything with it.

I've been watching the price at the pump drop a few cents every week. It was $2.00/gal two weeks ago, just drove by a couple days back and it was $1.80/gal

That's a huge drop in price, and I suspect it will continue to go down even more -- possibly as low as $1.20/gal


It's down to $1.50/gal here.  Kinda sucks, since ya can't go anywhere.

Russia and Saudi Arabia seemed to have picked a bad time to not play nice with each other.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iToad: The really tragic thing about Saudi Arabia and Russia fighting it out is that there will be only one loser.


Just like when Notre Dame plays Michigan....
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My best friend wants me to ask how much for a barrel of water.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Throw in a mint 48 ford pick up with a 351 modified, 24 gal tank, ok ?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 2016: coal miners want everyone else to subsidize their useless jobs and their idiotic lifestyle

2021: oil patch workers want everyone else to subsidize their useless jobs and their idiotic lifestyle


I'm becoming increasingly concerned that global economics are incredibly complicated and that hand-wringing and narratives about "bootstrappiness" usually play second fiddle to wild swings in economic trends that are the result of highly impersonal events.

Or maybe you just need to work harder.  Maybe take a fourth job.  Maybe get a sugar daddy.  Or do they not have sugar daddies in Russia, you commie?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Barrels are more $ than the oil.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got gas at the Seneca nation ( south of Buffalo).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: So are we supposed to be happy or concerned about low oil prices? I can never remember.


If you make plastics for PPE, this is a wonderful thing.

If you have anything to do with anything to do with oil production? Farked.

Guildmaster: This has been in the making for a long time. Oil futures kept getting cycled up by investment banks and their dupes of clients .Eventually they had to take delivery and were sitting on dozens of supertankers of oil with nowhere to dump it. Everyone paying attention knew this a few years back. The price was overinflated and the market was oversupplied. It was just a matter of time before it hard crashed to worthless.


Six years ago the entire Rockefeller family ditched their whole oil investment profile. All of them, all of it. I kept asking myself why the wealthiest, most connected family in the world who made their entire fortune on oil both before and after the divestment of Standard Oil would go through all the trouble of suddenly dropping it like a plague rat. It never sat well with me and I was wondering what they knew that no one else did.

So, how long does it take for Illuminati-types to prototype the perfect virus anyway? is six years about right?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 2016: coal miners want everyone else to subsidize their useless jobs and their idiotic lifestyle

2021: oil patch workers want everyone else to subsidize their useless jobs and their idiotic lifestyle


When the unemployment runs out, you will be regardless. All the Bernie lovers will be pushing hard for all kinds of social assistance when more than 50% of Americans are jobless by December.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: So are we supposed to be happy or concerned about low oil prices? I can never remember.


There were a large number of Americans employed in extracting US oil reserves. They will be out of work. So on one level that's bad. We do use oil and it's now cheaper so that's good. But using oil is increasing global CO2 levels and causing climate change so that's bad. And really cheap oil could drive up demand making it extra bad. And rather up or down that means that business ecosystems that had reached a balance go out of balance which is very often bad for average workers, but it can be good for nimble speculators who know how to take advantage of chaos, which I'll also score as bad.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: rcain: Cythraul: It's crude oil, subby.  You have to get that stuff processed before you can do anything with it.

I've been watching the price at the pump drop a few cents every week. It was $2.00/gal two weeks ago, just drove by a couple days back and it was $1.80/gal

That's a huge drop in price, and I suspect it will continue to go down even more -- possibly as low as $1.20/gal

I've seen $1.29. I paid $1.39 yesterday. Major Oil gas station, was out of mid-grade and premium.


$1.39 is pretty common in Austin, with some $1.33. Of course, I haven't bought gas in weeks, and both cars have almost full tanks. Aint really driving anywhere.
 
Displayed 50 of 179 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.