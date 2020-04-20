 Skip to content
(Twitter) Meanwhile, the Great Elmo Drum Line works its way through Philly
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are people being so great to their fellow humans through this, it warms my heart..
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that water jug a tip jar?
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is really cute. I hope they were very careful.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always said that if I ever win the lottery I'm going to pay for a drum line to follow me everywhere I go.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens if he gets tickled?

I know, I know, social distancing.
 
fancyfembot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody band nerds...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is the most medieval plague since the Bubonic one.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This tickled me.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I always said that if I ever win the lottery I'm going to pay for a drum line to follow me everywhere I go.


I'm getting a mariachi band.
 
nucal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well then there's this:

ABC World News Now: WNN Fans
Youtube AAIVFLG5k0c


I wish I could find the full clip ...
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Flaming Gas Bag: I always said that if I ever win the lottery I'm going to pay for a drum line to follow me everywhere I go.

I'm getting a mariachi band.


Good choice as well- no bagpipers though!
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: [Fark user image image 300x222]


Hope a drum manufacturer gets behind this crew soon. $50k would go a VERY long way in assisting their cause. I only know string people - if one of you knows a percussion bigwig, please tell them about PME.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

undernova: Richard Saunders: [Fark user image image 300x222]

Hope a drum manufacturer gets behind this crew soon. $50k would go a VERY long way in assisting their cause. I only know string people - if one of you knows a percussion bigwig, please tell them about PME.


You only know...string people? Dude when this virus blows over let's go get a beer or something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaurelT
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's the trashfire tweet if anyone is interested:
Elmo came thru to the philly trash fire of 2018
 
