15
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is good info
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret is not to care.

It's not going to cause those around you illness and it's not going to get them high against their will.

If it offends their sensibilities or delicate olfactory senses, they're welcome to take a walk in the opposite direction.

It's legal. Get over it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Take a shower. Wash your clothes. Do t smoke inside. Switch to edibles. Problem solved.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The secret is not to care.

It's not going to cause those around you illness and it's not going to get them high against their will.

If it offends their sensibilities or delicate olfactory senses, they're welcome to take a walk in the opposite direction.

It's legal. Get over it.


So is drinking but I don't want to smell a drunk. Farting and crapping your pants are also legal and also two other things I would rather not smell. Same goes for cigarette smoke.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Take a shower. Wash your clothes. Do t smoke inside. Switch to edibles. Problem solved.


People that are addicted to narcotics don't care about hygiene
 
drewogatory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I used to puff all day every day and not one employer ever said jack shiat. And not like most of them wouldn't have. Use a one hitter outside, hit it while you are walking, exhale downwind, keep it to one or 2 hits tops. Don't smoke with other people.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone who has smelled weed on someone else already knows this, how can you not?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
i.pinimg.com
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just burn some of this, then they totally won't be able to tell you just blazed some electric lettuce.

Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cigarettes are the same. My late MIL thought we were being assholes when we complained she reeked. She couldn't smell it.

She used to sew, was very good at it. She'd come to visit and present mrs. edmo with a new dress and it would end up in the garage to air out as it was the product of hours of chain-smoked work. MIL was really pissed about that. "You can't smell anything."

We used to have some coworkers that were heavy duty smokers. They'd head out for smoke break and you could smell when they came back from several cubes over.

No weed though. Everybody got drug tested in government.

If you hang out in a cloud of anything it's going to get into your clothes, hair, etc.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"There's also the option of using a sploof. While you can make one yourself using a paper towel roll, a dryer sheet, and a rubber band, you can also purchase ready-made ones online for around $20. They even sell them on Amazon."

Fark user image

Fark user image

/so like a dorm-saver?
//another stupid buzz word
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1) Strip.
2) Get High.
3) Take a shower.
4).... I forget...
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Destructor: 1) Strip.
2) Get High.
3) Take a shower.
4).... I forget...


Eat peanut butter straight out of the jar with your fingers while naked.
 
Burchill
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: TwowheelinTim: The secret is not to care.

It's not going to cause those around you illness and it's not going to get them high against their will.

If it offends their sensibilities or delicate olfactory senses, they're welcome to take a walk in the opposite direction.

It's legal. Get over it.

So is drinking but I don't want to smell a drunk. Farting and crapping your pants are also legal and also two other things I would rather not smell. Same goes for cigarette smoke.


I'd rather not smell perfume/cologne, but what can you do?
 
