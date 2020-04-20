 Skip to content
(Politico)   Anti-quarantine announcements shut down by Facebook. alt-COVID reportedly now hiring sign twirlers   (politico.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry, the good of the society makes this palatable to me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, but their automated filters will be easily defeated by embedding the text in an image.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can only smile at the thought of the spittle-flecked apoplectic rage those dead enders must be experiencing.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But... but... 1st amen...

No, fark that. The virus doesn't give a shiat about your precious rights. In fact, the virus would LOVE it if you'd all get together nice and close, so it can more easily wander freely between the lot of you.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can still just pay Facebook a nominal fee and get terabytes of contact information for all interested facebook users, right?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The riots are coming.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Yeah, but their automated filters will be easily defeated by embedding the text in an image.


Until reported by someone like me.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not fast enough, Facebook.

Catching up to national stories that were coordinated on your platform is not enough.
These were harmful events with a deadly impact to public safety.

If it was a bombing that was coordinated on Facebook, and it killed twenty people, we would blame you. This is the same.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i can count to potato
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To anyone who read the article : they'll still allow them in states that its ''legal''.

I say let them do it and send in the riot police and bash their brains in
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Facebook can always be counted on to do the right thing about two weeks too late and after millions of people demand it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.

Report every goddamn fark you see posting this crap.

Every goddamn one.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The riots are coming.


they will be met with guns and they will pee their pants.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My friend saw this on the "Wisconsin Against Excessive Quarantine" page

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But they can't block me, I know more than the "scientists"! I did a whole afternoon of research on Google!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Facebook can always be counted on to do the right thing about two weeks too late and after millions of people demand it.


That would require them to go to full moderation mode on all posts.

/ That ain't happenin'
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Yeah, but their automated filters will be easily defeated by embedding the text in an image.


How has Facebook, with all that brainpower at their disposal, not managed to put a cork in that?

They can't even stop my well-meaning but not tech-savvy friends from flooding Facebook with "like and share if nurses are awesome" like-farming krep.
 
Knockers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you can't handle a short term mitigation of this pandemic you are truly a weak individual. Please stay home and don't threaten our families, police or friends because you don't have the stuff to weather this crisis. Plant a victory garden and work at home. This is the weakest generation.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

firefly212: [Fark user image 740x756]


*Offer not valid on NYC subways.
 
Millennium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlackPete: But... but... 1st amen...


Judging from the turnout at these protests and the general themes spouted at each, I'm guessing most of the organizing is done by Russian bots anyway. No 1st Amendment rights to violate.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: dothemath: Facebook can always be counted on to do the right thing about two weeks too late and after millions of people demand it.

That would require them to go to full moderation mode on all posts.

/ That ain't happenin'


Yes, because that would cost money.
Anyone who thinks FB is any different than McDonalds or EXXON is living in a fantasy world.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
White supremacy day is what these rally's are really about.
Dumb bastards will follow racists anywhere.
Hillsboro Missouri has a bunch going out right now for hitlers birthday.
Idiots.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now if Facebook would just shut itself down for the good of humanity.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: FrancoFile: Yeah, but their automated filters will be easily defeated by embedding the text in an image.

How has Facebook, with all that brainpower at their disposal, not managed to put a cork in that?

They can't even stop my well-meaning but not tech-savvy friends from flooding Facebook with "like and share if nurses are awesome" like-farming krep.


Because their only true mantra is Ad Revenue Über Alles.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: FrancoFile: Yeah, but their automated filters will be easily defeated by embedding the text in an image.

How has Facebook, with all that brainpower at their disposal, not managed to put a cork in that?

They can't even stop my well-meaning but not tech-savvy friends from flooding Facebook with "like and share if nurses are awesome" like-farming krep.


They don't care.

If it doesn't make Zuckerbot money, it doesn't get done.  They do just enough to get a PR "win" and avoid another Congressional subpoena.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BlackPete: But... but... 1st amen...

No, fark that. The virus doesn't give a shiat about your precious rights. In fact, the virus would LOVE it if you'd all get together nice and close, so it can more easily wander freely between the lot of you.


Shutting down discussion is always an effective way to make sure everyone thinks the correct way and prevent dissent, right? No way that could ever blow up in anyone's faces, in a society where everyone has a vote.

/ it's not that I disagree with what Facebook is doing, because I don't, but you might want to think all the way through to the endgame of your statement and the Streisand effect that it sets up.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So when does Twitter follow suit?

They can start with @realDonaldTrump for inciting insurrection and violation of stay-at-home orders.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another grass roots protest movement appearing spontaneously, just like the Tea Party!

"...the anti-stay-at-home movement has been promoted by a rightwing media eager for the economy to reopen, including Fox News which on Friday aired a segment on protests in Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota. Two minutes later, Trump tweeted to his 77.4 million followers the need to "liberate" those states...

"...The two groups behind the "operation gridlock" rally in Michigan on Wednesday have ties to the Republican party and the Trump administration.

"The Michigan Freedom Fund, which said it was a co-host of the rally, has received more than $500,000 from the DeVos family, regular donors to rightwing groups."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Another grass roots protest movement appearing spontaneously, just like the Tea Party!

"...the anti-stay-at-home movement has been promoted by a rightwing media eager for the economy to reopen, including Fox News which on Friday aired a segment on protests in Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota. Two minutes later, Trump tweeted to his 77.4 million followers the need to "liberate" those states...

"...The two groups behind the "operation gridlock" rally in Michigan on Wednesday have ties to the Republican party and the Trump administration.

"The Michigan Freedom Fund, which said it was a co-host of the rally, has received more than $500,000 from the DeVos family, regular donors to rightwing groups."


Textbook case of "astroturfing".
 
pedrop357
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pdieten: BlackPete: But... but... 1st amen...

No, fark that. The virus doesn't give a shiat about your precious rights. In fact, the virus would LOVE it if you'd all get together nice and close, so it can more easily wander freely between the lot of you.

Shutting down discussion is always an effective way to make sure everyone thinks the correct way and prevent dissent, right? No way that could ever blow up in anyone's faces, in a society where everyone has a vote.

/ it's not that I disagree with what Facebook is doing, because I don't, but you might want to think all the way through to the endgame of your statement and the Streisand effect that it sets up.


Imagine a city government asking FB to shutdown a planned protest event page because the group in question hadn't obtained a protest permit, or because the protest was unlawful due to the threat of violence as evidenced by a few comments in the event discussion.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, YouTube is happily taking Falun Gong money to spew out right-wing propaganda at the end of NEARLY EVERY VIDEO.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another Government Employee: dothemath: Facebook can always be counted on to do the right thing about two weeks too late and after millions of people demand it.

That would require them to go to full moderation mode on all posts.

/ That ain't happenin'

Yes, because that would cost money.
Anyone who thinks FB is any different than McDonalds or EXXON is living in a fantasy world.


At least McDonald's doesn't make you look at ten plugs for the McTurd and an ad for last week's expired promotion before selling you a burger.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Another grass roots protest movement appearing spontaneously, just like the Tea Party!

"...the anti-stay-at-home movement has been promoted by a rightwing media eager for the economy to reopen, including Fox News which on Friday aired a segment on protests in Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota. Two minutes later, Trump tweeted to his 77.4 million followers the need to "liberate" those states...

"...The two groups behind the "operation gridlock" rally in Michigan on Wednesday have ties to the Republican party and the Trump administration.

"The Michigan Freedom Fund, which said it was a co-host of the rally, has received more than $500,000 from the DeVos family, regular donors to rightwing groups."


They have a physical address to visit? Because they need one.
 
yusyusyus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the internet. Streisand effect. Facebook is a cesspool.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: To anyone who read the article : they'll still allow them in states that its ''legal''.

I say let them do it and send in the riot police and bash their brains in


Counterproductive - the last thing we want to do is be rounding up and herding these idits, and shoving them into jails with normal, decent, relatively innocent criminals.
 
Millennium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, YouTube is happily taking Falun Gong money to spew out right-wing propaganda at the end of NEARLY EVERY VIDEO.


Um... err... wut
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pdieten: BlackPete: But... but... 1st amen...

No, fark that. The virus doesn't give a shiat about your precious rights. In fact, the virus would LOVE it if you'd all get together nice and close, so it can more easily wander freely between the lot of you.

Shutting down discussion is always an effective way to make sure everyone thinks the correct way and prevent dissent, right? No way that could ever blow up in anyone's faces, in a society where everyone has a vote.

/ it's not that I disagree with what Facebook is doing, because I don't, but you might want to think all the way through to the endgame of your statement and the Streisand effect that it sets up.


Says the guy that blocked me 😂🤣🤣🤣💀💀😂
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Satire?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/all he wanted was a Pepsi iced tea.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: lolmao500: To anyone who read the article : they'll still allow them in states that its ''legal''.

I say let them do it and send in the riot police and bash their brains in

Counterproductive - the last thing we want to do is be rounding up and herding these idits, and shoving them into jails with normal, decent, relatively innocent criminals.


No no we really do
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Satire?

[Fark user image image 850x638]

/all he wanted was a Pepsi iced tea.


I am constantly surprised that someone hasn't gotten violent towards these subhumans yet
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Living in the Midwest I am forced to see both sides. On one hand, we have the world's foremost epidemiologists and researchers crunching the latest data to inform the public and influence policy and decision makers on the fly. On the other, we have guys who pose for their FB profiles in the driver's seat of their trucks with sunglasses on who graduated from the "school of hard knocks."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, YouTube is happily taking Falun Gong money to spew out right-wing propaganda at the end of NEARLY EVERY VIDEO.


You've been getting those Epoch Times ads too?
 
geggy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's good to see people getting together to protest. It's just too bad they're protesting for the wrong reason and not the bank bail outs, war and famine, gradual loss of civil liberties, lack of equality and income gaps (but then these wouldn't be televised)
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean they are all boosting this shiat:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Satire?

[Fark user image image 850x638]

/all he wanted was a Pepsi iced tea.


Look at that huge turnout too. Such overwhelming support for his movement.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pedrop357: pdieten: BlackPete: But... but... 1st amen...

No, fark that. The virus doesn't give a shiat about your precious rights. In fact, the virus would LOVE it if you'd all get together nice and close, so it can more easily wander freely between the lot of you.

Shutting down discussion is always an effective way to make sure everyone thinks the correct way and prevent dissent, right? No way that could ever blow up in anyone's faces, in a society where everyone has a vote.

/ it's not that I disagree with what Facebook is doing, because I don't, but you might want to think all the way through to the endgame of your statement and the Streisand effect that it sets up.

Imagine a city government asking FB to shutdown a planned protest event page because the group in question hadn't obtained a protest permit, or because the protest was unlawful due to the threat of violence as evidenced by a few comments in the event discussion.


Yes, imagine it. Why would it be a problem?
 
Agent_Stan_Smith_CIA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I mean they are all boosting this shiat:[Fark user image 425x321]


I thought Ben Garrison was dead...
 
sephjnr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Facebook can always be counted on to do the right thing about two weeks too late and after millions of people demand it.


Facebook impersonating a government a little too authentically.
 
