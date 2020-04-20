 Skip to content
(Comedy Central)   Fark admins in couch lock, forget it's 4/20. Subby saves day with PSA   (cc.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Except for the 5 other greenlights about it today.

6 if you count the one that hasn't hit the main pages yet.

But yeah, you're the only one who noticed, subby
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this a fail because it's behind a paywall?
Fark user image
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.


Back in the day, there was a group of kids at some High School who all had detention together all the time. It let out at 4:20 and they would smoke up behind the school.

At least, that's what I choose to believe.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
and no it wasn't me
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
solarpoweredschittmachine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.


Legend has it, 4:20 was the time when college students on the west coast would meet for smoke sessions in between changing classes or other related protocol and thusly this became a popular time to smoke and subsequently the official number of the culture.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always crack up when Dave swipes the bike.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.


You see, April 20th is Willie Nelson's birthday. And all of the hippies in the 60s worshipped this date.  You can see that as Woodstock began on April 20, 1969.  This is also why you hear people say that 4/20/69 is nice on the internet.

But then the 70s and 80s came.  With their cocaine and disco and then yuppiness.  And people forgot about the food times of the 60s and what getting high was about.  This made Willie sad, and he left us for almost 2 decades.

But lo, Willie had foretold of a second toking.  Where his disciple would being back the days of pot being a cool recreational drug.  And so, Snoop Dogg appeared on the national scene . . . on Willie's birthday in 1992.  And the bad times of yuppies and business cocaine were behind us.  Leaving only marijuana behind as the perfect recreational drug.

Each year, we celebrate Willie's birthday by smoking in his honor, while listening to the words of his disciple.

Surprised you didn't know about this.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Waldos. Group of affluent guys that met at 4:20 to smoke and go in search of some abandoned pot field. One of the dad's passed it along to Jerry Garcia and then on to High Times or something like that. Fark usually greenlights the history articles every year.
 
bigfire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

solarpoweredschittmachine: 40 degree day: Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.

Legend has it, 4:20 was the time when college students on the west coast would meet for smoke sessions in between changing classes or other related protocol and thusly this became a popular time to smoke and subsequently the official number of the culture.


close.  San Raphael High School students.  1971.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.


It's the day when stoners everywhere celebrate Hitler's birthday by committing Columbines.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: 40 degree day: Is there a 4 20 origin story of some import? Some dealer that shows up once a year? The first smokable leaves of the new year's crop? I'm too lazy to Google so someone help me out with some truth, or interesting lies.

It's the day when stoners everywhere celebrate Hitler's birthday by committing Columbines.


nah bruh, stoners are desecrating hitler's birthday by being happy instead of hateful. Often in racially mixed groups.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought the whole "420" thing had become irrelevant after cannabis was legalized. Maybe just in California.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

calbert: Except for the 5 other greenlights about it today.

6 if you count the one that hasn't hit the main pages yet.

But yeah, you're the only one who noticed, subby



66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


And, as a side note... This is where you're old pal Destructor is right now. I've only got a little bit of weed left... And only one bottle of very, very, very young rum. Oh, I was saving you... for tomorrow....

Oh well.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: Surprised you didn't know about this.


That's because we've never met, or else you would know what a square I am.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drinking a Lauganitas "Waldos' Special Ale" and sparking up a Fatty...
 
