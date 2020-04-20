 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   The beaches of Jacksonville were not overrun with Florida People this weekend. We now return you to your 24/7 LOL REDNECKS meme-programming already in progress   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will guarantee that 90% of the license plates in the parking lot were from States above the Mason-Dixon line. That's the way it is down here.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been around the pan-handle, subby, and from that perspective Florida is Deliverance with a tan.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! My tribe's winning! Or something.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no Florida tag?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone got triggered here.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had company though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:many of those reports carried old photos and videos of crowded beaches causing many in the U.S. to ask, 'what's going on down there? *drone video of nearly empty beaches that actually occured*'


So it was one of those "With helpful picture of what a Jacksonville beach might look like" images that went horribly wrong?
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now a thousand people go "it's not crowded at all, let's grab the youngins and go."

I'm sure the protests were old too right?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still not sure why it's dangerous to go for a walk on the beach. So long as you're keeping your distance from people I'd think the wind, sun, and lack of surfaces to contaminate would make it fairly safe. I wouldn't go sunbathing or anything - but it seems pretty low risk.

Of course, easy for me to say since beach weather doesn't arrive around here for another 2+ months.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Why no Florida tag?


Yeah! <<TWEET!>> Throws flag - Illegal procedure!

/or something else foul
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Hey, when I see folks standing around nearly shoulder to shoulder in the videos purporting that it's OK to have the beaches open? Seriously, there are people shoving by each other in this video, while the reporter's recounting the timeline. The cop on the ATV, having to stop every few feet to tell folks to pick their damned towels and stop shouldering by each other while the next video complains about folks "not complying with guidelines"? Yeah, I'm sold.

Jacksonville beaches reopen with limited hours, activities
Youtube y2Lxdnxx4f0
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:many of those reports carried old photos and videos of crowded beaches causing many in the U.S. to ask, 'what's going on down there? *drone video of nearly empty beaches that actually occured*'


So it was one of those "With helpful picture of what a Jacksonville beach might look like" images that went horribly wrong?


The Iranian Marketing team was engaged.  THEY WERE ENGAGED.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I will guarantee that 90% of the license plates in the parking lot were from States above the Mason-Dixon line. That's the way it is down here.


Yeah, here's the thing - most of the beaches on the Atlantic coast are populated with the NY/NJ/PA/OH crowd.

Not that people from the south don't go to the beach as well, of course they do, but someone born and raised in SC isn't itching to go to Myrtle or HH - they live there already. That's like someone in Colorado going to Aspen for their skiing.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah. Hey, when I see folks standing around nearly shoulder to shoulder in the videos purporting that it's OK to have the beaches open? Seriously, there are people shoving by each other in this video, while the reporter's recounting the timeline. The cop on the ATV, having to stop every few feet to tell folks to pick their damned towels and stop shouldering by each other while the next video complains about folks "not complying with guidelines"? Yeah, I'm sold.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2Lxdnxx​4f0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What video are you looking at?  The video you linked shows nothing of the kind.

Just forget it.  I'm not going to internet argue with someone over Florida.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:many of those reports carried old photos and videos of crowded beaches causing many in the U.S. to ask, 'what's going on down there? *drone video of nearly empty beaches that actually occured*'


So it was one of those "With helpful picture of what a Jacksonville beach might look like" images that went horribly wrong?


Horribly wrong? It went exactly as planned.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I'm still not sure why it's dangerous to go for a walk on the beach. So long as you're keeping your distance from people I'd think the wind, sun, and lack of surfaces to contaminate would make it fairly safe. I wouldn't go sunbathing or anything - but it seems pretty low risk.
Of course, easy for me to say since beach weather doesn't arrive around here for another 2+ months.


I don't know, since I don't live in an urban  rathole and it doesn't come up.  When I want to go for a walk, I just go for a walk.

So bye.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it turns out reality doesn't have a liberal bias after all.  Go figure.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acceptable amount of risk for you to incur is ZERO, and you should be fearful of mundane activities at ALL TIMES.

Now pick up that can, citizen.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Why no Florida tag?


It's an article about people not being dumb. Tag still technically applies but seems inapt.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an NPC, I rely on fake news to be outraged over. I am disappoint.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah. Hey, when I see folks standing around nearly shoulder to shoulder in the videos purporting that it's OK to have the beaches open? Seriously, there are people shoving by each other in this video, while the reporter's recounting the timeline. The cop on the ATV, having to stop every few feet to tell folks to pick their damned towels and stop shouldering by each other while the next video complains about folks "not complying with guidelines"? Yeah, I'm sold.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2Lxdnxx​4f0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I don't see anybody shoving  past anybody. It seems like a decent amount of distance is between most people,except for family groups who are already living together. But don't let me ruin your outrage. Go head on, brother.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG you mean the internet lied to me. How can that be, You can t put it on the internet if it isnt true.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, going to the news tab on Google and typing in "florida beaches" brings up a shiat-ton of photographs of very clearly crowded beaches. (Remember to limit it to the last day or two.) IDK if they were Floridians, but they were from somewhere, and "overrun" isn't too strong a word for some of them.

Something tells me that there's a close correlation between how you interpret the existence of one video showing one beach not crowded at one moment in time, and whether you think this photograph shows a massively yuuuge crowd, or a small group of Americans prudently practicing social distancing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if the beaches were overrun, it's because they were exercising their right to be Wet 'n Wild.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched the video. People are outside enjoy the beach and appear to be social distancing. What's the problem?
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local here. First Coast News, the site from which this story is taken, has a live beach webcam set up on their main page. I tuned in briefly yesterday afternoon after the beaches were opened at 5 p.m.

Was it "packed"? By no means. I've been to the beaches on the 4th of July, Memorial Day weekend, the Jacksonville Air Show... That's a packed beach. The crowd yesterday evening was what I would call slightly lower than a normal, garden variety Sunday in the Beforetimes.

But, and this is more crucial, were people on the beaches practicing "social distancing" as defined by CDC guidelines? Again, no. Plenty of people walking in small groups, less than 6 feet away from other small groups around them. Kids running down to the water and weaving in and out of other groups of people in their excitement. A few people sitting on the sand, not exercising in any fashion. A patrol truck moving slowly down the beach, not bothering to stop and warn people.

And that, my friends, is the real issue. The "crowd" as defined by number of bodies isn't the problem. It's how those bodies behave in relation to one another. And we've proven that we, as a society en large, cannot be trusted to police ourselves.

/Hell no, I'm not going to the beach.
//Stay home. Save lives.
///Slashies
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake new!.

They almost certainly just reran video from Christmas, and reshot the close-ups with crisis actors.

Nice try, conservative.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I'm still not sure why it's dangerous to go for a walk on the beach. So long as you're keeping your distance from people I'd think the wind, sun, and lack of surfaces to contaminate would make it fairly safe. I wouldn't go sunbathing or anything - but it seems pretty low risk.

Of course, easy for me to say since beach weather doesn't arrive around here for another 2+ months.


It sounds safer than going to the grocery store or to the corner store to buy a lottery ticket.  But since this is fark, being active on a beach is Florida is somehow dumber than going to the liquor store for a pint of Old Crow, a couple of EZ picks and a bag of Funyuns.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: They had company though.

[Fark user image 425x425]


The Grim Surfer
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Watched the video. People are outside enjoy the beach and appear to be social distancing. What's the problem?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Debbie doesn't like it.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Nature's response: woohoo, surf's up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
.
.
LOL REDNECKS

.
.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What about bathrooms? Parking? Getting gas? Food? Is it only about how far apart that were in the beach?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not entirely surprising, what the "re-open everything now" people still haven't grasped is that most people aren't going shopping even if everything is open, especially in states with denialist local government.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Watched the video. People are outside enjoy the beach and appear to be social distancing. What's the problem?


Good opportunity for 500 lb walruses on the internet to judge others for going outdoors.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Bowen: I'm still not sure why it's dangerous to go for a walk on the beach. So long as you're keeping your distance from people I'd think the wind, sun, and lack of surfaces to contaminate would make it fairly safe. I wouldn't go sunbathing or anything - but it seems pretty low risk.

Of course, easy for me to say since beach weather doesn't arrive around here for another 2+ months.

It sounds safer than going to the grocery store or to the corner store to buy a lottery ticket.  But since this is fark, being active on a beach is Florida is somehow dumber than going to the liquor store for a pint of Old Crow, a couple of EZ picks and a bag of Funyuns.


You know, I kit up before I go to the grocery store, once a week. Mask, gloves, social distancing....maybe we take it more seriously here on the west coast, but hell, even going to the liquor store, my husband wore a farking mask.   And the lines are spread out, with tape marking where you can stand while waiting to check out.   It's sad that some stores and certainly people can't be arsed to take this seriously.  And yeah, there are assholes out here, too.  I was standing in the line 6 feet back and some young dicks stepped right into that void to buy their energy drinks.   Forcing me and everyone behind me to move back.  Instead of telling the little punks to back off, it was more of a "hurry up and get the fark away from us".

If you live somewhere where it isn't like that, then maybe going to the beach with a bunch of other people doesn't seem stupid to you.   Because there are always those little punks, or "it's a hoax" Boomers or whoever that will fark it up for everyone else.

I have a real hard time feeling bad for people who are "bored".   My dad died, 2000 miles away from me, nearly two weeks ago.   Today is the day my mom can finally go pick up his ashes.  At least she is not alone.   I can't go back right now and it makes me incredibly sad.   Don't tell me how "cooped up" you (the general you) feel.  fark off.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sarajlewis83: Local here. First Coast News, the site from which this story is taken, has a live beach webcam set up on their main page. I tuned in briefly yesterday afternoon after the beaches were opened at 5 p.m.

Was it "packed"? By no means. I've been to the beaches on the 4th of July, Memorial Day weekend, the Jacksonville Air Show... That's a packed beach. The crowd yesterday evening was what I would call slightly lower than a normal, garden variety Sunday in the Beforetimes.

But, and this is more crucial, were people on the beaches practicing "social distancing" as defined by CDC guidelines? Again, no. Plenty of people walking in small groups, less than 6 feet away from other small groups around them. Kids running down to the water and weaving in and out of other groups of people in their excitement. A few people sitting on the sand, not exercising in any fashion. A patrol truck moving slowly down the beach, not bothering to stop and warn people.

And that, my friends, is the real issue. The "crowd" as defined by number of bodies isn't the problem. It's how those bodies behave in relation to one another. And we've proven that we, as a society en large, cannot be trusted to police ourselves.

/Hell no, I'm not going to the beach.
//Stay home. Save lives.
///Slashies


Ocala resident, former Jacksonville resident.

I think people who are defending the Jacksonville local populace penchant for stupidity. Especially the beach crowd.  And especially people who travel from my neck of the woods that Jax beach is now open.  I bet next weekend it is wall to wall fools.

Jax beach is a terrible beach to begin with.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somebody on facebook lied to us?  I am shocked
Shocked i tells ya.

Liberals acting like trump.  It is to be expected
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Eightballjacket: Bowen: I'm still not sure why it's dangerous to go for a walk on the beach. So long as you're keeping your distance from people I'd think the wind, sun, and lack of surfaces to contaminate would make it fairly safe. I wouldn't go sunbathing or anything - but it seems pretty low risk.

Of course, easy for me to say since beach weather doesn't arrive around here for another 2+ months.

It sounds safer than going to the grocery store or to the corner store to buy a lottery ticket.  But since this is fark, being active on a beach is Florida is somehow dumber than going to the liquor store for a pint of Old Crow, a couple of EZ picks and a bag of Funyuns.

You know, I kit up before I go to the grocery store, once a week. Mask, gloves, social distancing....maybe we take it more seriously here on the west coast, but hell, even going to the liquor store, my husband wore a farking mask.   And the lines are spread out, with tape marking where you can stand while waiting to check out.   It's sad that some stores and certainly people can't be arsed to take this seriously.  And yeah, there are assholes out here, too.  I was standing in the line 6 feet back and some young dicks stepped right into that void to buy their energy drinks.   Forcing me and everyone behind me to move back.  Instead of telling the little punks to back off, it was more of a "hurry up and get the fark away from us".

If you live somewhere where it isn't like that, then maybe going to the beach with a bunch of other people doesn't seem stupid to you.   Because there are always those little punks, or "it's a hoax" Boomers or whoever that will fark it up for everyone else.

I have a real hard time feeling bad for people who are "bored".   My dad died, 2000 miles away from me, nearly two weeks ago.   Today is the day my mom can finally go pick up his ashes.  At least she is not alone.   I can't go back right now and it makes me incredibly sad.   Don't tell me how "cooped up" you (the general ...


I live in Florida.

The older people especially of the GOP bent do not social distance and very few wear masks.

I had an old woman yell at me in the store when I asked what was the reason she had to touch every tomato.  This was after she literally pushed my mother out the way to get at them.

I had to go to Wal Mart to pick up some medicine for my mother.  Rednecks and Magat hat wearers, entire families, were walking 3+ deep farking just browsing, trying on clothes, etc.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theflatline: Jax beach is a terrible beach to begin with.


No argument here from me. I grew up on the Gulf side of Florida and moved to Jacksonville for work after graduating from UF. The Gulf side is vastly superior to the Atlantic side, no question.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The issue isn't opening the beaches, it is opening the beaches while practicing social distancing. Will open beaches become an invitation to ignore social distancing and spread the coronavirus? I guess time will tell.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sarajlewis83: theflatline: Jax beach is a terrible beach to begin with.

No argument here from me. I grew up on the Gulf side of Florida and moved to Jacksonville for work after graduating from UF. The Gulf side is vastly superior to the Atlantic side, no question.


I grew up in New Orleans. Spent plenty of time in Ft Walton and Sand Destin.

When I lived in Jacksonville i lived downtown(11 East Forstyh) andhung out in Riverside,San Marco, and Springfield.

I think in 4 years there I went to the beach twice.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

runwiz: The issue isn't opening the beaches, it is opening the beaches while practicing social distancing. Will open beaches become an invitation to ignore social distancing and spread the coronavirus? I guess time will tell.


Indeed it will - it always does.
 
