NYC cancels all nonessential events through June
Tedlick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...the odds aren't looking good for the concert plans I had in Boston mid-July.

-shrug-

Concerts can be rescheduled, pandemics can only be slowed.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we all join hands and pray that LiveNation goes bankrupt over all this and gets split into multiple pieces?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NYC Pride is kind of special to me, but I understand.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Can we all join hands and pray that LiveNation goes bankrupt over all this and gets split into multiple pieces?


Someone else will buy up the pieces.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Can we all join hands and pray that LiveNation goes bankrupt over all this and gets split into multiple pieces?


No, because then I would be stuck in the stupid part with all the morons running everything.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: beezeltown: Can we all join hands and pray that LiveNation goes bankrupt over all this and gets split into multiple pieces?

No, because then I would be stuck in the stupid part with all the morons running everything.


I vote Ticketmaster goes under, instead.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tedlick: ...the odds aren't looking good for the concert plans I had in Boston mid-July.

-shrug-

Concerts can be rescheduled, pandemics can only be slowed.


I once thought that about a Levon Helm concert...
 
