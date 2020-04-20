 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Mathematician illustrates a sound, reasonable path toward re-opening the country. Here's hoping it goes viral   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 1:46 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mathematician illustrates a sound, reasonable path toward reopening the country."

Welp, were boned.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's see, we have sound and reasonable vs "Fox News and mah pressident say LIBERATE AMERICA FROM TRYANNY!!!"

Anyone wanna bet on the first one? Anyone? Anyone?

Didn't think so.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How can I trust this if it's not PowerPoint?

/ "Let's take a look"
// (just the words i speak, nothing more)
/// invaluable tool
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
5 out of 4 males agree that girls and math don't mix.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TLDW
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always enjoy her videos. Her elephant fractals are the stuff of legend.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that's nice and I'll but I'm going to hold out until I hear Jared's plan, he's a smart guy and he's coming at this fresh off bringing peace to the middle east. It's amazing that such a brilliant talented guy just happens to be the son in law of bloatus.
 
blondambition
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 5 out of 4 males agree that girls and math don't mix.


wat
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If everyone wears a mask, washes their hands often, and doesn't act stupid, we can start reopening... I don't think enough Americans will comply...
 
ThoughtSpy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The very first requirement is massive testing, which is something this administration has failed pretty spectacularly on thus far.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Well that's nice and I'll but I'm going to hold out until I hear Jared's plan, he's a smart guy and he's coming at this fresh off bringing peace to the middle east. It's amazing that such a brilliant talented guy just happens to be the son in law of bloatus.


Um...I think he's in prison for being a damned pedo...
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All sounds good but this is  a pipe dream.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Extra marks for using "resilience" instead of the abomination "resiliency"
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds great to me. The only problem I see is that Covidiots don't listen to either maths or women, let alone maths from women.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rambino: I always enjoy her videos. Her elephant fractals are the stuff of legend.


Thanks for the tip. I picked one and it's good.

Pi Is (still) Wrong
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wait wait....I got this...it was from a movie:

Arnold Poindexter: So what you're saying essentially is, is that along with infinite space which extends beyond perpetual bigness there's also infinite smallness?
Harold Wormser: [nods head in agreement]
Arnold Poindexter: How?
Harold Wormser: Easy. Take an asymptotic line and extend it outward.
Arnold Poindexter: Oh.
Stewart: Right, right, right. So perpetual bigness exists simultaneously with perpetual smallness. What was I thinking?
Ogre: What if uh C-A-T really spelled dog?

/me fail english? that's unpossible!
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Going viral is what got us into this mess, Subby.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mathamagical: Well that's nice and I'll but I'm going to hold out until I hear Jared's plan, he's a smart guy and he's coming at this fresh off bringing peace to the middle east. It's amazing that such a brilliant talented guy just happens to be the son in law of bloatus.


If he is as successful with this as with his Middle East plan, we can expect the announcement itself to cause people to become infected.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.