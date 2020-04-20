 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Remember how Putin canceled the WWII victory parade last week? Well, the soldiers who were supposed to participate will all get a nice souvenir anyway   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siberia is nice in the summer...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Siberia is nice in the summer...


It's already liberated
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's got a much bigger victory parade in the works.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are going to Ukraine?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trump coins?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: They are going to Ukraine?


Better to go in winter when the ground is frozen and fairly solid. In the spring it would be a very muddy slog across the frontier.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠


Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just a few weeks ago Putin was saying how there was no coronavirus in Russia.


Someone's been fibbing.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Siberia is nice in the summer...


Meh, this Canuckistani would welcome it.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is your big chance, Finland.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.


I don't see you running for office, smartypants.
 
akula
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just like with the original soldiers of the Red Army coming back from WWII, they are kept locked away "for the greater good of mother Russia."

History may not repeat, but damn if it doesn't rhyme.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You don't quarantine 10K troops unless there are a bunch with the virus.


/ China should invade now.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WWII parade is Russia subby? Don't you mean Great Patriotic War parade?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_P​a​triotic_War_(term)
 
Marine1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ve attack at dawn."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.


Well yeah. But we keep doing it.
Like Trump, he's slow. Or something. WTH? And Bush Jr he was like a child or something. Ronald Reagan was older than dirt.
One politician actually went out his way to say we don't require politicians to be intelligent. And he said it like it was a good thing. Come now? I would not want me in change, why do people what a guy like them in charge? You should want someone at least able to understand simple ideas, like, you can't just rehire a team of professionals you fired. They go out and get signed to other jobs at that level of knowledge. never mind extremely intelligent people are very vindictive.
And people just brush off how insane it was for Trump to think he could just undo firing egg heads. Come on I'm brain dead and would not do that. And would not think it could be undone over night or even with in weeks. It's like his mind lives in the movie Armageddon.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: lolmao500: They are going to Ukraine?

Better to go in winter when the ground is frozen and fairly solid. In the spring it would be a very muddy slog across the frontier.


Spring and autumn, it's called rasputitsa ("the roadlessness") locally.  Arguably the two rasputitsa seasons played a bigger role in Operation Barbarossa's failure than the Russian winter did. The Germans started the invasion as late in the year as they did to make sure the ground would be dry, and then the entire country turning into a quagmire in October dramatically slowed the German advance on Moscow.  The Germans had discounted the October rasputitsa because in their planning they figured the Soviet Union would have collapsed by then.

Operation Typhoon and the 1941 Battle for Moscow - John Suprin
Youtube 8Z4aQTZC4H4
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: AndoCommando: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.

I don't see you running for office, smartypants.


I have run for office.  Mind you it was for 7th Grade Class President.  I came in second to the girl who was way ahead on the development curve than the other 7th grade girls.  Learned early elections aren't fair.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠


By no measure is Putin stupid.
 
Marine1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

By no measure is Putin stupid.


Of course he is. He's trying to play superpower with a society that's utterly incapable of being one.
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...and here l thought they'd get replica Super Bowl XXXIX rings.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: lolmao500: They are going to Ukraine?

Better to go in winter when the ground is frozen and fairly solid. In the spring it would be a very muddy slog across the frontier.


in the spring you can pick the infant bodies out of the thawing snow banks
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: AndoCommando: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.

I don't see you running for office, smartypants.


I would not vote for me.
But, I'll tell you one thing, I'd sure as hell would not fire the pandemic response team.
And if I did fire them I wouldn't think I could just rehire them overnight.
And I would never joke about how intelligent Barack Obama sounds like making fun of that is sensical.

and I would never question the  election system that I had just won an election in.

and I would never be mad about someone recusing themselves from an investigation.
Considering recusal is a sign of integrity.
And on and on.
Sure I'd not do better but I sure would not do much of what Trump has done and said.
Lots Death? Who talks like that?
Are we sure he doesn't have a intellectual problem? Like Medically
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those pesky Russians.

They are a ruthless bunch.  They would rather have non infected troops to go win wars and conquer land than win a public relations game.


History's written by the victor's folks.  See you all in the re-NED-ucation camp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just give the soldiers some krokidal they'll be fine.


Well at least covid19 won't make them any worse after the krokidal.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russian leaders giving cavalierish treatment to Russian troops is pretty historically accurate actually.

More will survive this than those told to run into the MG 34s/42s.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: He's got a much bigger victory parade in the works.


Yeah, Trumps re-election
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Its lunchtime on 4/20, and FARK still hasn't greenlighted a weed story.

//fail.


Maybe there won't be one.
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Make all the jokes you want.   He's an evil POS, but he's not insane.  We are so screwed.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's really hard to find that many rolling ventilation units.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see the Fins and Germans have already made an appearance

So Time for a Ukrainian counter-assault to recapture enemy held territory
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: BrerRobot: Its lunchtime on 4/20, and FARK still hasn't greenlighted a weed story.

//fail.

Maybe there won't be one.


entertainment tab
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fissile: Make all the jokes you want.   He's an evil POS, but he's not insane.  We are so screwed.


🙄

Nice xenophobiaxenophobia
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Its lunchtime on 4/20, and FARK still hasn't greenlighted a weed story.

//fail.


Maybe it's because there are so many they need to weed through.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Dick Gozinya: AndoCommando: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.

I don't see you running for office, smartypants.

I have run for office.  Mind you it was for 7th Grade Class President.  I came in second to the girl who was way ahead on the development curve than the other 7th grade girls.  Learned early elections aren't fair.


Neither are early erections.
 
Harlee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1: one of Ripley's Bad Guys: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

By no measure is Putin stupid.

Of course he is. He's trying to play superpower with a society that's utterly incapable of being one.


Putin is cunning. That is quite different from being smart.

If he was smart, he would have been more than a mid-level bureaucrat (Colonel) in the KGB. Putin is a paper-shuffler who got lucky.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: You don't quarantine 10K troops unless there are a bunch with the virus.


/ China should invade now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well it's nice to see the other side wining because of their Fearless Leader.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: They are going to Ukraine?


Ukraine is weak.  A sitting duck.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: AndoCommando: waxbeans: Why do humans let stupid people be in charge. Seriously. WTF? This is getting tiresome. ☠

Because stupid people put (elect) stupid in charge.

Well yeah. But we keep doing it.
Like Trump, he's slow. Or something. WTH? And Bush Jr he was like a child or something. Ronald Reagan was older than dirt.
One politician actually went out his way to say we don't require politicians to be intelligent. And he said it like it was a good thing. Come now? I would not want me in change, why do people what a guy like them in charge? You should want someone at least able to understand simple ideas, like, you can't just rehire a team of professionals you fired. They go out and get signed to other jobs at that level of knowledge. never mind extremely intelligent people are very vindictive.
And people just brush off how insane it was for Trump to think he could just undo firing egg heads. Come on I'm brain dead and would not do that. And would not think it could be undone over night or even with in weeks. It's like his mind lives in the movie Armageddon.


If there's one thing this pandemic has proven, it's that authoritarian governments lie through their teeth and end up making matters worse.  Trump's incompetence may be the only thing saving this country at the moment.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ less than a minute ago  

docilej: ...and here l thought they'd get replica Super Bowl XXXIX rings.


The ones with 'Philadelphia' on them?
 
