(MLive.com)   A Michigan company says it can predict spikes and determine coronavirus hotspots using cellphone data. "We're trying a different way to utilize data for good and make it so we're not always chasing the curve, but that we're ahead of the curve"   (mlive.com) divider line
20
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me guess it's just skims though social media posts looking for anti-stay-at-home rallies and pastors who encourage people to come to church on Sundays.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So tell the folks at home who brought back the Rona from their protests already
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So use the cellphone data to see if these people were at protests, then promptly deny them medical care.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they very clearly indicate that they'll be using cellphone data "for good".

/indeed, for the greater good
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really didn't read much about predicting. I red about identifying hot spots as they happen. Not quite the same.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right.  You mean the NSA is spying on me.   Well they are not going to find out anything, I keep my phone under my hat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: [Fark user image image 425x460]


Beat me to it.

/leaving satisfied
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great,
But
Can they tell us where the best Corona virus porn is located?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe no one has thought of the most obvious way to use technology to find hotspots. Find out where the most 'coronavirus' Google searches are coming from, those are the hotspots. People search for things relevant to their interests so coronavirus searches must be what sick people are searching for, normal people are searching for porn.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I like how they very clearly indicate that they'll be using cellphone data "for good".

/indeed, for the greater good


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. 5G causes corona, so of course they would be able to predict hotspots.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Target can figure out that a customer was pregnant before the customer could, I don't see why this is a radical idea.  The AI number crunchers could have had this all sorted out by 3:30 pm last Thursday if they weren't so busy trying to figure out how to get my Facebook contacts to buy more Ovaltine.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Useless crap. It's obvious where people stay home the rates will be lower than where people go out. And the predictions do not help to lower infections, since the contact that spreads the disease is itself the data used by the phones. It's not ahead of any curve.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fissile: Right.  You mean the NSA is spying on me.   Well they are not going to find out anything, I keep my phone under my hat.

[Fark user image image 700x700]


Underrated song.  Very underrated song.

And now its stuck in my head.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: I really didn't read much about predicting. I red about identifying hot spots as they happen. Not quite the same.


It's either 1). If person goes to hospital, trace their movements back to where they came from.  If lots of hospital trips originate from same loc, call it a potential hotspot.

Or 2). If people go to the hospital, declare the hospital a potential hotspot.

People are likely already sick if they're going to the hospital...  so this doesn't predict anything.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Uzzah: If Target can figure out that a customer was pregnant before the customer could, I don't see why this is a radical idea.  The AI number crunchers could have had this all sorted out by 3:30 pm last Thursday if they weren't so busy trying to figure out how to get my Facebook contacts to buy more Ovaltine.


It was me leaving "upper-deckers" in the 13th  floor men's bathroom at Target Tower.
They investigated & everyone got email warnings, but Target never figured it out.

Who's got good AI now?  Huh, cuz?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rectal probing.

Study it out.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uzzah: If Target can figure out that a customer was pregnant before the customer could, I don't see why this is a radical idea.  The AI number crunchers could have had this all sorted out by 3:30 pm last Thursday if they weren't so busy trying to figure out how to get my Facebook contacts to buy more Ovaltine.


The story you're recalling is that Target figured it out before the woman had told her parents, which isn't nearly as tricky.
 
