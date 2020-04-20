 Skip to content
(CNN)   Some anti-vaxxers are inoculating themselves against anti-vaxxer propaganda upon discovering what it means to lack immunity to COVID-19   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Infectious disease, vaccine skeptics, much bigger agenda, Lynette Marie Barron, Covid-19  
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now that it effects me and my child can't benefit largely from others doing the right thing maybe I should get this vaccine. Fark off you dumbass.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

At least some kids will benefit
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines,"

[BugsBunnyEyeTwitch.gif]
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So many lives are at stake, including people I care about who are very vulnerable."

See?  That's all it took for her to stop ignoring the evidence that vaccines are safe and effective and not taken just for funsies.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.


Pro-Plague? Devotee of Nurgle?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "Didn't give a fark until it personally affected them" type.  Well, at least that's one less nurgle cultist so that's the silver lining to focus on.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.

Pro-Plague? Devotee of Nurgle?


They want a "positive" moniker, similar to "pro life"

Nurgle's Chosen
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now they're all onboard for a vaccine that doesn't exist?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.


I prefer "pro-death"
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
others are doubling down and saying covid-19 is a hoax to eventually give us a fake covid-19 vaccine.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess when its their lives, not just the kids, on the line. They suddenly care.
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Another "Didn't give a fark until it personally affected them" type.  Well, at least that's one less nurgle cultist so that's the silver lining to focus on.


It's the anti-vax equivalent to "I'm not sorry I did it, I'm sorry I got caught."

I wish we as a society could force these people to turn around and preach to the still un-converted.  Clearly nothing science is saying is making a dent, maybe something from a previous believer will get through their thick skulls.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop using the PC term "vaccine skeptic" and refer to them by the scientifically accurate "farking moron" instead?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.

Pro-Plague? Devotee of Nurgle?


I like "plague enthusiast" myself.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasn't actively looking for vaccine information but the more I learned, the more I realized it would help and the easier it became to recognize the lack of science in anti-vax arguments," she said.

So, to paraphrase "Until I educated myself, I didn't realize just how stupid, ignorant and uninformed my opinion was"? Hopefully she'll apply this to other facets of life as well...


BumpInTheNight: Another "Didn't give a fark until it personally affected them" type.  Well, at least that's one less nurgle cultist so that's the silver lining to focus on.


And this. "It matters to me now because it personally threatens someone close to me" as opposed to all those strangers who could previously just FOAD. You just gotta love people...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it uses mercury for a stabilizer and contains RFID chips for monitoring your movement?  What if the vaccine leaves a mark?  Like the MARK OF THE BEAST all shall wear in the endo of days?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey if it scares them in to finally vaccinate properly... GOOD!
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that the lack of vaccines causes diseases to spread in a uncontrollable manner? The hell you say!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines,"

"I looked at Facebook"

In the process of researching how the world had dealt with pandemics in the past, Searcy learned about how recent pandemics like swine flu were fought with vaccines. "And I've learned just how rigorous vaccine trials are before they're made available to the public," she said.

"When I actually read stuff it turned out that strangers on facebook were wrong. It had never dawned on me to read things before."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to dump my stock in baby caskets.  Damn.  I thought the 2020 models with the Frozen II theme were going to fly off the shelves.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds...

Yeah, and a lot are digging in their heels and remaining dangerously stupid:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  Most facebook whackos are doubling down convinced that it's all a ploy by the government/Bill Gates to control us.

Just wait until the first person who gets really sick or dies from the vaccine (yes, people, it will happen.  It does happen.  It's a risk worth taking.).  Whatever few people have changed their minds will get scared back into a hole pretty quickly.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Can we stop using the PC term "vaccine skeptic" and refer to them by the scientifically accurate "farking moron" instead?


But there's so many varieties of farking morons, helps to know what specific type of deranged idiocy you're dealing with.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Time to dump my stock in baby caskets.  Damn.  I thought the 2020 models with the Frozen II theme were going to fly off the shelves.


Dr. House: [examining a baby whose mother isn't vaccinating him because she feels it's a scam; House takes the child's stuffed frog]  All natural, no dyes. It's a good business - all-natural children's toys. Those toy companies, they don't arbitrarily mark up their frogs. They don't lie about how much they spend on research and development. And the worst that a toy company can be accused of is making a really boring frog. Gribbit, gribbit, gribbit. You know another really good business? Teeny tiny baby coffins. You can get 'em in frog green, fire engine red. Really.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Time to dump my stock in baby caskets.  Damn.  I thought the 2020 models with the Frozen II theme were going to fly off the shelves.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


On a more serious note.
Small caskets freak me out.
😭
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haley Searcy, 26, from Florida, told CNN she was "fully anti-vax" when her daughter was born in 2019.

"I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines," she said, repeating the scientifically unsupported but common fear amongst vaccine skeptics that even those treatments that have undergone rigorous testing might still be dangerous.

"I was just as scared of vaccines as I was of the diseases they protect against."

this is actually a little interesting to me, it's the first i've heard of anti-vaxxers blaming SIDS on vaccines, i thought they were strictly "but autism!!! i'd rather have a dead kid than the unholy autism!!!"

but CNN, let me fix something for you:

she said, repeating the scientifically unsupported fully baseless nonsense but common fear amongst vaccine skeptics willfully ignorant anti-science, anti-reality, INCREDIBLY SELFISH morons.

anti-vaxxers are a plague on "modern" society. we can only hope bearing witness to an actual plague scares them straight....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds...

Yeah, and a lot are digging in their heels and remaining dangerously stupid:
[Fark user image image 425x405]
[Fark user image image 425x293]
[Fark user image image 425x265]
[Fark user image image 425x461]


That made my head hurt. WTF
 
Begoggle
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The President of the United States is an anti-vaxxer.
They control our government.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines,"

"I looked at Facebook"

In the process of researching how the world had dealt with pandemics in the past, Searcy learned about how recent pandemics like swine flu were fought with vaccines. "And I've learned just how rigorous vaccine trials are before they're made available to the public," she said.

"When I actually read stuff it turned out that strangers on facebook were wrong. It had never dawned on me to read things before."


Well, look: the CDC is just one organization. There are literally thousands of mommy bloggers with inspiring stories about how prayer and essential oils can boost your immune system.

And how can my kids' pediatrician afford to rent an office, hire staff, pay off her student loans -and- drive a 2008 Subaru? *taps temple* Payoffs from Big Vaccine.

Study it out.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: propasaurus: Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds...

Yeah, and a lot are digging in their heels and remaining dangerously stupid:
[Fark user image image 425x405]
[Fark user image image 425x293]
[Fark user image image 425x265]
[Fark user image image 425x461]

That made my head hurt. WTF


SOAP!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: HotWingConspiracy: "I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines,"

"I looked at Facebook"

In the process of researching how the world had dealt with pandemics in the past, Searcy learned about how recent pandemics like swine flu were fought with vaccines. "And I've learned just how rigorous vaccine trials are before they're made available to the public," she said.

"When I actually read stuff it turned out that strangers on facebook were wrong. It had never dawned on me to read things before."

Well, look: the CDC is just one organization. There are literally thousands of mommy bloggers with inspiring stories about how prayer and essential oils can boost your immune system.

And how can my kids' pediatrician afford to rent an office, hire staff, pay off her student loans -and- drive a 2008 Subaru? *taps temple* Payoffs from Big Vaccine.

Study it out.


Essential oil, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines,"

No, you didn't.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jake3988: Really?  Most facebook whackos are doubling down convinced that it's all a ploy by the government/Bill Gates to control us.

Just wait until the first person who gets really sick or dies from the vaccine (yes, people, it will happen.  It does happen.  It's a risk worth taking.).  Whatever few people have changed their minds will get scared back into a hole pretty quickly.


The very lowest death estimates from COVID-19 are about 1 in 200. The very highest death estimates from vaccinations are about 1 in 2,300,000. Your odds of dying from the disease are at least 10,000 times higher than from dying because of the vaccination for the disease. Only a moron would accept the risk of getting infected with a virus to the risk of getting vaccinated.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Bootleg: Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.

Pro-Plague? Devotee of Nurgle?

I like "plague enthusiast" myself.


This exists.

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-pet​i​tion-to-replace-every-mention-of-donal​d-trump-with-nurgle-the-plague-lord

... I'll sign that, please and thank you.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers should be required to take a class on epidemics and the sheer amount of horror they caused and the absolute freedom their ends brought us.

See Tuberculosis, Polio, Small Pox.

And we've only really been free of their grasp for a very short time. Why aren't we teaching and learning these things? They seem really important.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Serious Black: jake3988: Really?  Most facebook whackos are doubling down convinced that it's all a ploy by the government/Bill Gates to control us.

Just wait until the first person who gets really sick or dies from the vaccine (yes, people, it will happen.  It does happen.  It's a risk worth taking.).  Whatever few people have changed their minds will get scared back into a hole pretty quickly.

The very lowest death estimates from COVID-19 are about 1 in 200. The very highest death estimates from vaccinations are about 1 in 2,300,000. Your odds of dying from the disease are at least 10,000 times higher than from dying because of the vaccination for the disease. Only a moron would accept the risk of getting infected with a virus to the risk of getting vaccinated.


You need to read the Undoing Project. People suck at assessing risk.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds...

Yeah, and a lot are digging in their heels and remaining dangerously stupid:
[Fark user image 425x405]
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x265]
[Fark user image 425x461]


I've said it before, and I'll say it again:  these people need to be removed from the internet.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Serious Black: Bootleg: Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.

Pro-Plague? Devotee of Nurgle?

I like "plague enthusiast" myself.

This exists.

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-peti​tion-to-replace-every-mention-of-donal​d-trump-with-nurgle-the-plague-lord

... I'll sign that, please and thank you.


Eh, no. Nurgle loves every living thing, while Trump...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Serious Black: jake3988: Really?  Most facebook whackos are doubling down convinced that it's all a ploy by the government/Bill Gates to control us.

Just wait until the first person who gets really sick or dies from the vaccine (yes, people, it will happen.  It does happen.  It's a risk worth taking.).  Whatever few people have changed their minds will get scared back into a hole pretty quickly.

The very lowest death estimates from COVID-19 are about 1 in 200. The very highest death estimates from vaccinations are about 1 in 2,300,000. Your odds of dying from the disease are at least 10,000 times higher than from dying because of the vaccination for the disease. Only a moron would accept the risk of getting infected with a virus to the risk of getting vaccinated.


Counterpoint 1:
people make asymmetric and irrational decisions when presented with risks with multiple orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint 2:
we have lots of morons
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers are the lowest form of life on earth.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These modern-day plague vectors are largely a symptom of how effective modern medicine has become. They were all properly vaccinated (yet none of them became autistic as a result- weird, that) and reaped all the benefits of avoiding what used to be common, life-altering afflictions. Now that those diseases have been relegated to less-developed parts of the globe, the very people who've benefited the most from modern medicine are denying it in brainless droves. Take note that most of these worthless imbeciles are well-to-do white people.

"It's a vast conspiracy!" they shriek without evidence or even an explanation of why anyone would benefit from establishing such a conspiracy. They've been justifiably mocked and marginalized, which only encouraged them in their delusional behavior. For a long time, they've been coasting on the fact most of their population groups are still vaccinated, and they've been receiving the benefits of that group protection. Even so, the sporadic outbreaks of diseases once thought to have been extirpated from North America have brought death and debility to thousands of innocents (the children of the plague vectors). Even this has not made a significant dent in the plague vectors' reality-denying bubble.

Now, a brand-new disease has swept the planet. No one is immune. There is no cure. A significant percentage of those who contract the disease will die. People who had previously been screaming themselves hoarse over the supposed evils of modern medicine are now tearfully clamoring for modern medicine to save them ... with a vaccine.

fark 'em- individually and collectively. Vaccinate their kids along with everyone else, but all these willfully-deluded pro-plague shiatweasels go to the very end of the line- out of deference for their strongly-held superstitions, of course.

If it weren't so tragic, I'd be laughing my ass off.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: propasaurus: Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds...

Yeah, and a lot are digging in their heels and remaining dangerously stupid:
[Fark user image 425x405]
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x265]
[Fark user image 425x461]

I've said it before, and I'll say it again:  these people need to be removed from the internet planet.


FTFY
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Harry Freakstorm: Time to dump my stock in baby caskets.  Damn.  I thought the 2020 models with the Frozen II theme were going to fly off the shelves.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


On a more serious note.
Small caskets freak me out.
😭


Ever been to a child's funeral? It remarkably messes with your reality sensors, how small the casket is compared to everything else. It looks like a tooth, just lying there and whatever the material is, the white of it is blinding.

I've been privileged to not have to spend much time around ant-vaxxers but that image is all I can think of whenever I have met one.
 
Valiente
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: These modern-day plague vectors are largely a symptom of how effective modern medicine has become. They were all properly vaccinated (yet none of them became autistic as a result- weird, that) and reaped all the benefits of avoiding what used to be common, life-altering afflictions. Now that those diseases have been relegated to less-developed parts of the globe, the very people who've benefited the most from modern medicine are denying it in brainless droves. Take note that most of these worthless imbeciles are well-to-do white people.

"It's a vast conspiracy!" they shriek without evidence or even an explanation of why anyone would benefit from establishing such a conspiracy. They've been justifiably mocked and marginalized, which only encouraged them in their delusional behavior. For a long time, they've been coasting on the fact most of their population groups are still vaccinated, and they've been receiving the benefits of that group protection. Even so, the sporadic outbreaks of diseases once thought to have been extirpated from North America have brought death and debility to thousands of innocents (the children of the plague vectors). Even this has not made a significant dent in the plague vectors' reality-denying bubble.

Now, a brand-new disease has swept the planet. No one is immune. There is no cure. A significant percentage of those who contract the disease will die. People who had previously been screaming themselves hoarse over the supposed evils of modern medicine are now tearfully clamoring for modern medicine to save them ... with a vaccine.

fark 'em- individually and collectively. Vaccinate their kids along with everyone else, but all these willfully-deluded pro-plague shiatweasels go to the very end of the line- out of deference for their strongly-held superstitions, of course.

If it weren't so tragic, I'd be laughing my ass off.


You should, it feels good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As much as I want to mock this woman, it give me hope that we can bring (some of) them back to reality.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Parthenogenetic: HotWingConspiracy: "I had seen so many accounts of kids dying from SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] and having other dangerous reactions due to vaccines,"

"I looked at Facebook"

In the process of researching how the world had dealt with pandemics in the past, Searcy learned about how recent pandemics like swine flu were fought with vaccines. "And I've learned just how rigorous vaccine trials are before they're made available to the public," she said.

"When I actually read stuff it turned out that strangers on facebook were wrong. It had never dawned on me to read things before."

Well, look: the CDC is just one organization. There are literally thousands of mommy bloggers with inspiring stories about how prayer and essential oils can boost your immune system.

And how can my kids' pediatrician afford to rent an office, hire staff, pay off her student loans -and- drive a 2008 Subaru? *taps temple* Payoffs from Big Vaccine.

Study it out.

Essential oil, you say?

[Fark user image 425x319]


It doesn't take soap or Lysol anything near 20 minutes to kill this corona virus.  Oil of oregano has been falsely touted as a cure-all for decades.  Gary Null used to feature that prominently on his shows.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Some anti-vaxxers are changing their minds...

Yeah, and a lot are digging in their heels and remaining dangerously stupid:
[Fark user image 425x405]
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x265]
[Fark user image 425x461]


A lot of those look like snark to me. But then, it's been getting harder and harder to tell in recent years what's sarcasm.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The term anti-vax "has not been helpful,"

Oh, please tell us how we can all change to accommodate your delicate sensibilities.


Let me guess anti-vaxxers was their preferred self identifier until they noticed people who didn't share their view started using it, at which time it became a slur.

And now they want to be called parents for truth or concerned parents or some such.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.