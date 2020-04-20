 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Driving in a self contained vehicle through a tulip farm is a social gathering in the great Garden State   (nj.com) divider line
4
    More: Silly, New Jersey, 99-acre tulip farm, Holland Ridge Farms, Tulip, Dalton Farms, Monday-Wednesday, state officials, Cream Ridge  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 4:53 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe they should close the highways.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing they don't need to go to a food pantry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is as dumb as NY state closing Drive-in movie theaters.
Common sense is dead.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Inconsolable.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.