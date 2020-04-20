 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Hey, where is everybody else?   (wcvb.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, he's guaranteed to come in first.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: On the plus side, he's guaranteed to come in first.


Yeah but also last.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Psychopusher: On the plus side, he's guaranteed to come in first.

Yeah but also last.


Revelations 1:8.  The favourite biblical quote of the protagonist's mother in Fallout 3.  Seems appropriate somehow.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone else is stuck indoors.
Its a regular pressure cooker.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Barfmaker: Psychopusher: On the plus side, he's guaranteed to come in first.

Yeah but also last.

Revelations 1:8.  The favourite biblical quote of the protagonist's mother in Fallout 3.  Seems appropriate somehow.


Er, 21:6.  But close enough.  They both have "Alpha and Omega" in it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Everyone else is stuck indoors.
Its a regular pressure cooker.


I'm going to hell for laughing at that.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That guy put himself under an awful lot of pressure for this cooked up scheme of his. I hope it doesn't blow up in his face.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Masshole
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many people ran the first marathon?  80?  100?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How many people ran the first marathon?  80?  100?


Actually I'm pretty sure it was just one guy... but it was a long time ago in Greece.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Even though there is probably less traffic due to the stay at home order, that runner will probably get hit by a car anyway, so have fun!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Harry Freakstorm: How many people ran the first marathon?  80?  100?
Actually I'm pretty sure it was just one guy... but it was a long time ago in Greece.


And he was barefoot.  I bet he spread diseases everywhere. SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Psychopusher: Barfmaker: Psychopusher: On the plus side, he's guaranteed to come in first.

Yeah but also last.

Revelations 1:8.  The favourite biblical quote of the protagonist's mother in Fallout 3.  Seems appropriate somehow.

Er, 21:6.  But close enough.  They both have "Alpha and Omega" in it.


That was the original Marathon
 
