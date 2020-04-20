 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Americans who live in crowded apartment complexes are starting to realize that many of their neighbors are morons   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
11
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
her 240-unit co-op did not yield

Here's the scary part. Confirmed infection rate is about 2 per 1,000. That means if you live in a complex with 500 other people and none of them has it, you do.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanking God every day I'm not living in an apartment right now.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZAZ: her 240-unit co-op did not yield

Here's the scary part. Confirmed infection rate is about 2 per 1,000. That means if you live in a complex with 500 other people and none of them has it, you do.


this is eerily accurate. I got the 'vid. wouldn't recommend getting it. it sucked. one out of five stars.
 
Marine1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*laughs in Midwestern city suburbanite*
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My neighbors were using social distance voices a foot apart outside my bedroom window. I'm sleeping better in my house.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Thanking God every day I'm not living in an apartment right now.


I agree. And is the article correct that only 1/4 of Americans live in multi-family homes? That seems low. Or maybe it seems high. Maybe I'm high. Where do I live? This whole situation is messing with my brain.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
""Naming names is a hideous suggestion," one person responded. "
That person is right.  The sick person would be attacked by dangerously frightened morons.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chucknasty: ZAZ: her 240-unit co-op did not yield

Here's the scary part. Confirmed infection rate is about 2 per 1,000. That means if you live in a complex with 500 other people and none of them has it, you do.

this is eerily accurate. I got the 'vid. wouldn't recommend getting it. it sucked. one out of five stars.


Holy crap, I'm assuming you've recovered. Stay safe out there.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Buncher was expecting a flood of support. After all, information on who was sick could prompt others to get tested or go into quarantine.
"Stop the 'us versus them,' " wrote another. "For all you know you're going to be the 'them' tomorrow morning. We all choose to live in [an] apartment/condos."

The sting you feel when no one wants to join your team.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: her 240-unit co-op did not yield

Here's the scary part. Confirmed infection rate is about 2 per 1,000. That means if you live in a complex with 500 other people and none of them has it, you do.


Wow, that's like statistical quantum mechanics there.

In my high-rise by the the lake, they closed the office, and we have a security guard instead. There are rules: masks at all time in public areas or when leaving the building, no more than 2 at a time in the elevator and social distancing to be practiced at all times. In addition, until he knows you, the guard will verify that you live there before you leave the lobby. I don't hang out in the lobby, but I'm sure some people refuse to obey the rules.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
starting ... ? like now? HAH!

/ old news.
 
