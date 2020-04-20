 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Captain pleads guilty to throwing stowaways into shark-infested waters" No, this is not a repeat from 1860   (nypost.com) divider line
    Strange, Jackets, Maritime safety, Mae West, Ship, South Africa, Cui Rongli, Cargo, Defense lawyer Willie Lombard  
•       •       •

Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if we're being pedantic, they were  "set adrift" not "thrown overboard"
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense lawyer Willie Lombard countered, "There were many mitigating factors and if the crew had wanted to be cruel they could have dropped them in the high seas much further out without life jackets."


come on, it not like they chummed the waters and threw them overboard with their arms and legs bound after castrating them.  cut them some slack, guys, it could've been a lot worse
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cui Rongli? More like Cui No Bono.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No ticket!
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharks have to eat too.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Well, if we're being pedantic, they were  "set adrift" not "thrown overboard"


My first thought.  They got a raft and some water. Be thankful it wasn't a pair of sea turtles, mate.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Shark-infested waters?" So, "every ocean and sea on earth?"

I prefer eel-infested waters, myself, when throwing people overboard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

They didn't come aboard the proper way. Rules have consequences.
 
delysid25
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I mean you snuck onto a ship chartered under an authoritarian government during the height of an international crisis and potentially turned it into another floating petri dish and they still took the effort to ensure you most likely wouldn't die. This is China we're talking about, so chances are if they had died their family would have been mailed a bill for a life raft and bottled water
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A Chinese captain ...

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/like dolls eyes
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.


DRINK!
 
Karne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jmr61: kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.

DRINK!


Trump is trash.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
jmr61:

DRINK!

DRINK!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if there was urine in the water they gave them. The Chinese do love their jokes.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.

DRINK!


I can't. I can't anymore. I've been trying to follow the rules, but after almost 4 years on since he got elected, my liver is shot.

Most days I can't even get vertical. Please let Biden win, Bernie even. He'll, put Obama back in there. I just need people to stop posting about Trump in every single thread. I won't survive much longer.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Baby Shark, do do dododo do
Baby Shark, do do dododo do
Baby Shark, do do dododo do
Baby Shark!!!
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are the sovereign citizens paying attention? Because that's maritime law right there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karne: jmr61: kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.

DRINK!

Trump is trash.


As trash I'm insulted
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jmr61: kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.

DRINK!

I can't. I can't anymore. I've been trying to follow the rules, but after almost 4 years on since he got elected, my liver is shot.

Most days I can't even get vertical. Please let Biden win, Bernie even. He'll, put Obama back in there. I just need people to stop posting about Trump in every single thread. I won't survive much longer.


AOC AOC AOC 2024!!!!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2,500 in a plea bargain.

That is a bargain as opposed to attempted homicide
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.


A Chinese boat captain off the coast of South Africa sets Tanzanian stowaways adrift and you go straight to Trump.

Might be time to step away from the computer....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Baby Shark, do do dododo do
Baby Shark, do do dododo do
Baby Shark, do do dododo do
Baby Shark!!!


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂☠☠☠☠☠
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Are the sovereign citizens paying attention? Because that's maritime law right there.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can Trump negotiate for his release and give him an advisory role in WH?

J/k Trump can't negotiate.


They're already free men, in fact it was barely an inconvenience :
Rongli, along with crewmembers Lin Xinyong, Zou Yongxian, Tan Yian, Xie Wenbin, Xu Kun and Mu Yong all pled guilty to attempted murder at Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.
Rongli was fined over $5,000 and crew members were fined $2,500 in a plea bargain
 
kolpanic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I wonder if there was urine in the water they gave them. The Chinese do love their jokes.


It was water, not Coke.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
yeah the captain could have done worse theyt also could have done better was well.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cool, and it only cost them under 10 grand. I guess they need to make a precedent should cruise ships be so emboldened.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kyotay2001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sharks do not infest the ocean anymore than you infest your house or trees infest a forest.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Zongs!
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
also, obligatory earworm

Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat
Youtube ar7DgREshAk
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kyotay2001: Sharks do not infest the ocean anymore than you infest your house or trees infest a forest.


Sure they do
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight here:

From TFA: A Chinese captain of a cargo ship and his crew have pled guilty to attempted murder after throwing two terrified Tanzanian stowaways into a shark-infested ocean over fears of catching the coronavirus from them.

Today, China has "82747" confirmed cases of coronavirus, and Tanzania reports 170. Did the Chinese crew fear getting sick from the stowaways, or merely try to save them from likely infection on a Chinese vessel?
 
