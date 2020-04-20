 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   We are at most a few days away from semantic arguments about what qualifies as a "mass grave" as the NYPD seizes drone of photojournalist documenting mass burials on Hart Island
152
    More: Weird, New York City, Hart Island, aerial photographer George Steinmetz, New York City residents, The Bronx, Burial, mass burials, public safety  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what's going to happen, too. Look for side-by-side photo comparisons on Fox News comparing this so-called "mass grave" with "real" mass graves dug by Stalin, with the crawl's text at the bottom of the screen alternating between seemingly conflicting points about how the liberal and progressive media are collectively stoking yet more hysteria while at the same time wondering whether using mass graves to bury the COVID-19 dead is not yet another line crossed on our steady march toward living our lives under the boot of communism and/or socialism, which are really just the same thing when you think about it.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photography is not a crime.
Stop trying to hide the news by banning the news.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean "a few days away"?

matzav.comView Full Size


They began spinning the terminology on the 6th.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got our first Trumpville:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: We got our first Trumpville:

[Fark user image 765x811]


The best graves, the classiest graves.
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.


Store them for what, exactly?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: advex101: Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.

Store them for what, exactly?


Testing, evidence.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they usually bury unclaimed bodies there anyway? I'm sure there are a lot more than usual, but they usually move them later I think? Can a New Yorker clarify that?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: What do you mean "a few days away"?

[matzav.com image 696x352]

They began spinning the terminology on the 6th.


This is exactly what they are doing.  The triage is morgue, refrigerator, and then temporary burial until bodies are claimed.  There are not plans for permanent mass burials, but the city would need enough cemetery space as they are not allowed to cremate without a will or order from a next of kin.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could be grass maves and bass murials.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Today's data.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: We got our first Trumpville:

[Fark user image 765x811]


Fitting that the name on the coffin they're carrying is "Abraham."
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


[Fark user image 850x510]

Today's data.


Are we willing to admit that New York City is the most densely populated place in North America?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they burying corpses in wooden boxes? Cremation isn't good enough?

This is a serious waste of good money and good land.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: advex101: Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.

Store them for what, exactly?


Store them for burial witnessed by the family.  I understand that part of the reason why so many bodies are being stored currently, is because families want to wait until the quarantine is over so that family and friends can gather for a "proper" burial.  I've been told that the mass graves on Hart Island are for unclaimed bodies.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Photography is not a crime.


Trespassing is, though.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions about this after reading tfa. Is Hart Island a potters field? I'm just curious if the deceased's families can't afford a burial/cremation and this is how they are handling the mass amount of death for those without a death plan. I imagine all the funeral homes and crematories are beyond busy.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: hestheone: advex101: Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.

Store them for what, exactly?

Testing, evidence.


Sorting, flavoring, coloring, extruding, packaging... although the last time I saw Soylent Red being disseminated, it was in big plastic bags so packaging may not be that big of a deal. Body bag, Distribution bag... everything can be repurposed or recycled if you work the problem long enough.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rav Tokomi: Don't they usually bury unclaimed bodies there anyway? I'm sure there are a lot more than usual, but they usually move them later I think? Can a New Yorker clarify that?


This is the normal procedure, but 9/11 was the last time there were so many.
 
Skrepo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a video with a good explanation on what's going on with the dead I'm NYC. 
Handling the Coronavirus Dead in New York
Youtube zLl5yikUKfk
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: Store them for what, exactly?


Average human contains 130-lb of marketable meat.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Walker: Photography is not a crime.

Trespassing is, though.


Airspace is not owned by landholders, sorry.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: BullBearMS: Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


[Fark user image 850x510]

Today's data.

Are we willing to admit that New York City is the most densely populated place in North America?


the western hemisphere.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Why are they burying corpses in wooden boxes? Cremation isn't good enough?

This is a serious waste of good money and good land.


Crematoriums are going 18 hours a day and can't keep up.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: BullBearMS: Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


[Fark user image 850x510]

Today's data.

Are we willing to admit that New York City is the most densely populated place in North America?


Seattle, San Francisco, and New York were the first big American hotspots.

Notice a slight difference in the outcomes that is so big that it can't be handwaved away?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Is Hart Island a potters field?


Yes.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rav Tokomi: Don't they usually bury unclaimed bodies there anyway? I'm sure there are a lot more than usual, but they usually move them later I think? Can a New Yorker clarify that?


Handling the Coronavirus Dead in New York
Youtube zLl5yikUKfk
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Photography is not a crime.
Stop trying to hide the news by banning the news.


Hart Island is a mass grave in the same way your local graveyard.

It's a potters field, owned and maintained by the city, and closed to the public(unless you get permission). Also, most of the work is done by inmates from Rikers.

Anybody with any knowledge of the island would know flying a drone over is a stupid idea asking for trouble.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: This text is now purple: Walker: Photography is not a crime.

Trespassing is, though.

Airspace is not owned by landholders, sorry.


Those photographs look lower than 250-ft, and NYC is heavily-restricted airspace.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I have questions about this after reading tfa. Is Hart Island a potters field? I'm just curious if the deceased's families can't afford a burial/cremation and this is how they are handling the mass amount of death for those without a death plan. I imagine all the funeral homes and crematories are beyond busy.


Yep, it's the place for the unclaimed, anonymous dead. I don't know why they don't just cremate the unwanted, but I suppose there's probably some archaic legal doctrine about being able to claim the body later that must be respected at all times because Christianity and suchlike.

Now, for a fun fact: not only is Hart Island a Potter's Field, but the majority of the graves dug there are by prisoners from Riker's Island.

So, we have convicts digging mass graves as their forced labour. Has a bit of a "gulag" feel to it, doesn't it?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Why are they burying corpses in wooden boxes? Cremation isn't good enough?


NY law forbids them from cremation unless they have permission from next of kin.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: [Fark user image 550x438]


Pol tab is currently on stage 8.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: This text is now purple: Walker: Photography is not a crime.

Trespassing is, though.

Airspace is not owned by landholders, sorry.


It is regulated, including for drones.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think mass graves are bad, you should see energy graves.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I have questions about this after reading tfa. Is Hart Island a potters field? I'm just curious if the deceased's families can't afford a burial/cremation and this is how they are handling the mass amount of death for those without a death plan. I imagine all the funeral homes and crematories are beyond busy.


Yes, Hart Island is NYC's Potters Field.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: JerkStore: BullBearMS: Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


[Fark user image 850x510]

Today's data.

Are we willing to admit that New York City is the most densely populated place in North America?

Seattle, San Francisco, and New York were the first big American hotspots.

Notice a slight difference in the outcomes that is so big that it can't be handwaved away?


It's really strange that you seem to be allergic to the term "population density"
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hestheone: advex101: Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.

Store them for what, exactly?


Ingredients for Soylent Green
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rav Tokomi: Don't they usually bury unclaimed bodies there anyway? I'm sure there are a lot more than usual, but they usually move them later I think? Can a New Yorker clarify that?


Hart's field is generally for the poor, unclaimed, and unidentified. If a relative claims the body later, it will be exhumed, but it's rare.

There's something like one million people buried there.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: This text is now purple: Walker: Photography is not a crime.

Trespassing is, though.

Airspace is not owned by landholders, sorry.


I see you have never tried to operate a drone
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Seattle, San Francisco, and New York were the first big American hotspots.

Notice a slight difference in the outcomes that is so big that it can't be handwaved away?

It's really strange that you seem to be allergic to the term "population density"


They are doing worse on per-capita bases, as well.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: hestheone: advex101: Gruesome I know but wouldn't it make more sense to commandeer a cold storage warehouse.

I'm sure the reason not to is that the pictures of racked and stacked bodies would make people "uncomfortable". Might also give food for thought (if they are capable of that) to the "Open 'Murica Now" protesters.

Store them for what, exactly?

Testing, evidence.


"You sure he's dead?"

*Thunk*  "Yeah."

What else?
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: BullBearMS: Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


[Fark user image 850x510]

Today's data.

Are we willing to admit that New York City is the most densely populated place in North America?


Cuomo and BDB's stupid pissing match over what to do and when absolutely made things worse

Just because Cuomo is more coherent than Trump when talking about this on TV doesn't mean he did a good job
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Why are they burying corpses in wooden boxes? Cremation isn't good enough?

This is a serious waste of good money and good land.


???????
I Don't disagree. Everyone should be cremated. And everyone should keep those cremations at home.
But, anyhow. Hart Island has been a cemetery for decades if not a century
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: BullBearMS: JerkStore: BullBearMS: Are we willing to admit just how badly Cuomo screwed the pooch yet?


[Fark user image 850x510]

Today's data.

Are we willing to admit that New York City is the most densely populated place in North America?

Seattle, San Francisco, and New York were the first big American hotspots.

Notice a slight difference in the outcomes that is so big that it can't be handwaved away?

It's really strange that you seem to be allergic to the term "population density"


You really should have moved past denial and into anger by now.

This is in the news from today:  NYC Council Members Call on Gov. Cuomo to Close MTA Subways, Buses

Cuomo didn't want to shut down non-essential businesses, parks, or mass transit.

His chickens have come home to roost.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: thespindrifter: This text is now purple: Walker: Photography is not a crime.

Trespassing is, though.

Airspace is not owned by landholders, sorry.

Those photographs look lower than 250-ft, and NYC is heavily-restricted airspace.


Nobody getting commercial satellite pictures yet?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 1 million already buried on Hart Island. Don't forget to sprinkle some Lime.
 
