(NYPost)   Shake Shack to return a $10 million "paycheck protection" loan they got under the Small Business Administration's program because they got caught   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Potbelly and Ruth Chris still say "F*ck y'all, we got ours and we're keeping it"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shake Shack decided to return its loan because it found a way to raise money through a public stock transaction instead, CEO Randy Garutti and chairman Danny Meyer said Sunday. They urged Congress to put more money into the program and prioritize businesses with limited access to outside funds.

Which is what every large company with access to stock or significant assets that could be used to secure a loan should be required to do, or try to do, before they're allowed to even apply. This is the exactly the sort of situation guillotines were invented for, and the larger companies who chose to take this money and now, caught, still keep it should be ruined coming out of this through boycotts. Shake Shack can serve as a good example of what should have been done from the start. The others should be given a time limit, then no mercy.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Because they got caught" is the campaign slogan for 2020 Republicans.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should have figured out a way to shell it out to their low-level employees, or donate it gratis to a smaller business who didn't make it to the money trough in time.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good. Five Guys is better anyway.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Good. Five Guys is better anyway.


We finally got a Shake Shack here in the past year or so.  I tried it, and I found it only marginally better than Wendy's.  Certainly not the level of Five Guys.

Of course, I also know quite a few local restaurants, not parts of chains, who do burgers better than either of them for substantially less.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Good. Five Guys is better anyway.


Shake Shack has pretty good fries tho.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "Because they got caught" is the campaign slogan for 2020 Republicans.


hot damn. that was one of the best laughs i've had in a long time. xo stay healthy.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jake_lex: We finally got a Shake Shack here in the past year or so. I tried it, and I found it only marginally better than Wendy's.


There's something wrong with that location, then.

Shake Shack's thing is to be twice as good as their competitors, for three times the price.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another big handout to the rich and the Dems went along with it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL
Yeah corporate was doing for all the franchises.
Trust me, the workers at the bottom wasn't going to see much.
Much like how my manager used bonus money to buy her self couture. Meanwhile the other lines got 🍕 and gifts.  What a Felicia.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Profiteers should hang.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is Shake Shack another band of jeebuz freaks like Hate Chicken, or just people making burgers?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.


You can't argue with that. At this point the rich are outright killing us for money.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Another big handout to the rich and the Dems went along with it.


You seem to have the misconception that the Dems aren't rich also.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Another big handout to the rich and the Dems went along with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


so remember, bsab.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.


Action starts at home. You first.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just lay everyone off and put them on unemployment. The chances of regular folks ripping off the system is a hell of a lot less than big companies ripping off the system. Maybe pay companies to keep people on payroll for 2 weeks until the UI system catches up.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Good. Five Guys is better anyway.


That's what your mom said!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

Action starts at home. You first.


Actions start with finding like minded people. Some call it a "conspiracy".
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "Because they got caught" is the campaign slogan for 2020 Republicans.


What Shake Shack did was legal. It isn't their fault that Congress all-but-unanimously half-assed the bill in their OMG JUST DO SOMETHING stampede -

- a stampede that was much applauded on the politics tab.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

Action starts at home. You first.


And trust me, if I got the chance to put a bullet between a Trumpettes eyes, I would.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Good. Five Guys is better anyway.

That's what your mom said!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
penguinopus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like they applied for and received the money because they were eligible under the rules. Then they saw that smaller restaurants, which hadn't gotten in line as soon, weren't getting needed funds. They assessed their situation, realized they had other options whereas the smaller restaurants didn't, and gave the money back. Even though they hadn't broken the rules and had no legal obligation to do so. How is this turning into bad press for Shake Shack?

And by the way, Five Guys? Come on! May as well just heat up a ball of unseasoned ground beef in a microwave and put it on a grocery store bun. Shake Shack is so much better--one of the best chain burgers east of the In-N-Out.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnphantom: PapermonkeyExpress: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

Action starts at home. You first.

And trust me, if I got the chance to put a bullet between a Trumpettes eyes, I would.


/roll eyes
 
zgrizz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And yet another Fark headline with a lie.

Shake Shack didn't "get caught". They were, and still are, 100% eligible for that loan under the terms of the law.

What they are doing is the right thing, because they could raise the money another way, and returning it.

Why is Fark so full of hateful lying people, and why do the mods greenlight headlines with obvious blatent lies in them? Are the mods hateful people? Or do they just not read?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You all sound fat.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

penguinopus: one of the best chain burgers east of the In-N-Out.


There's a short hurdle.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: You all sound fat.


Built for comfort, as Howlin' Wolf said.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Another big handout to the rich and the Dems went along with it.


The dems actaully said this was going to happen, wanted to include provisions to make sure it wouldn't but at the end of the day knew people needed help now and that McConnell and Trump would never approve anything that blocked their buddies from robbing the public funds.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnphantom: PapermonkeyExpress: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

Action starts at home. You first.

Actions start with finding like minded people. Some call it a "conspiracy".


I'm in, let's start with your house.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Mr_Vimes: You all sound fat.

Built for comfort, as Howlin' Wolf said.


I need to make my own fzrk like place do people can say whatever they want.
But, word is, that makes people not show up. That's odd.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a reason the term is Robber Barons and not Honest Hard Work Barons.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnphantom: PapermonkeyExpress: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

Action starts at home. You first.

And trust me, if I got the chance to put a bullet between a Trumpettes eyes, I would.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

penguinopus: -one of the best chain burgers east of the In-N-Out.


You don't have a very high bar if in-n-out is your exemplar.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnphantom: PapermonkeyExpress: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

Action starts at home. You first.

And trust me, if I got the chance to put a bullet between a Trumpettes eyes, I would.


lookoutwegotabadassoverhere.jpg
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnphantom: johnphantom: Maybe it would be good to burn the country to the ground at this point.

You can't argue with that. At this point the rich are outright killing us for money.


Alt slip?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RainDawg: penguinopus: -one of the best chain burgers east of the In-N-Out.

You don't have a very high bar if in-n-out is your exemplar.


In N Out is a cleaner version of a Dairy Queen cheeseburger.

My hot take.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA:  chains were eligible for funding if each location had fewer than 500 workers

What chain employs over 500 people per location?

Also, is this money now available for small businesses?   Or was it borrowed from A and returned to B, never to be seen again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: RainDawg: penguinopus: -one of the best chain burgers east of the In-N-Out.

You don't have a very high bar if in-n-out is your exemplar.

In N Out is a cleaner version of a Dairy Queen cheeseburger.

My hot take.


I like dairy Queen.
But it never seems like enough food.
Even when I order three different things.
Steak fingers are such a ripoff the hunger buster doesn't bust hungry at all
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The 'PPP' came with no user manual and it was extremely confusing," Garutti and Meyer wrote

It wasn't my fault! I was confused and accidentally applied for the loan!
 
madgonad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL
Yeah corporate was doing for all the franchises.
Trust me, the workers at the bottom wasn't going to see much.
Much like how my manager used bonus money to buy her self couture. Meanwhile the other lines got 🍕 and gifts.  What a Felicia.


Yeah, structuring these 'forgivable loans' to allow any location with fewer than 500 employees opened the floodgates. That would only bar the large manufacturing plants, and even then behemoth companies could get the money for their small subsidiaries. It was just a giant pot of free money and giant corporations with large finance departments and close relationships with banks are going to get their paperwork in much more quickly than some local restaurant or a local plumbing operation with 10 employees.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The stimulus was loaded with way more benefits for the rich than the common person or worker.   Also embedded was the elimination of the former "plugging" of the pass-through tax loophole.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do we get free fries with this return?
 
