(MSN)   Celebrated Nazi deserter dies at 97 proving that sometimes quitters really do win   (msn.com) divider line
    Nazi Germany, World War II, Adolf Hitler, Richard Wadani, Anschluss, Eastern Front  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hero tag unavailable?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He died at 97? That was unexpected I guess?
 
joker420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I missed the Nazi part, lol
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hitlers birthday too!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My grandfather survived the holocaust.
Because he was a Nazi.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let me guess... Corona virus..?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So was it cakes and pies? Or did he do the fancy stuff too?
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mmmm...Nazi dessert

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Mmmm...Nazi dessert

[Fark user image 550x366]


That scene is always excruciating, watching her waste the dessert like that.
 
Gooch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A life well lived!! RIP
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: My grandfather survived the holocaust.
Because he was a Nazi.


How is Argentina this time of year?
 
