 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   On the whole, toilet-paper makers are getting to the bottom of the shortage and producing record-breaking sheets. Article contains more asinine puns   (whyy.org) divider line
8
    More: Hero, Toilet paper, Paper, Gamble's paper plant, Toilet, Paper products, Charmin toilet paper, Feces, Jose De Los Rios  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 9:20 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mehoopany poopy paper plant production exploding...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rolling all those puns into one story was risky but they plunged ahead, fearless of the potential backwash, er, backlash.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Plenty at Costco the other day.

Also Kirkland TP > Charmin
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I'm glad they finally squared that away.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Plenty at Costco the other day.

Also Kirkland TP > Charmin


Scoot 1000 sheets. Fight me.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FlashHarry: Plenty at Costco the other day.

Also Kirkland TP > Charmin

Scoot 1000 sheets. Fight me.


The house I grew up in had a pretty delicate septic system, so Scott single ply was the only TP allowed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And when we reopen, there will be a shortage of commercial paper!

/different kind of pun that only bankers and traders will get
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

H31N0US: And when we reopen, there will be a shortage of commercial paper!

/different kind of pun that only bankers and traders will get


Reopen will be phased in and a lot of people working from home right now will be laid off from home
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.