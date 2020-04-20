 Skip to content
(9 News)   Absence of people noticed by several species of small furry animals. This thread is useless without Picts
41
    Emergency Response Team, City Park, Denver, Denver Zoo, The Animals, Emily Insalaco, Zoo, leader of the animal care team, Lorikeet Adventure Exhibit  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
in those days spirits were brave, the stakes were high, men were real men, women were real women, and small furry creatures fro alpha centauri were really small furry creatures from alpha centauri
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a small furry animal, I'm fine with all the social distancing.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gerbils are emerging from the long, dark, and moist tunnel?
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the youngest farker to understand that reference might be.
 
Bennett the Mad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got that reference!
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Obscure yet perfect nevertheless
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Never!, " he cried, "Never shall ye get me alive. Ye rotten hound of the burnie crew!"
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: I wonder what the youngest farker to understand that reference might be.


Im not sure but I know your mom understands the joke.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the lyrics on azlyrics.com. They still don't make any sense.
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennett the Mad: I got that reference!
[i.redd.it image 850x637]


dammit, beat me by one minute
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the wind cried, "Mary!"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: The Gerbils are emerging from the long, dark, and moist tunnel?


Armageddon!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At work I've seen deer, geese, ducks and foxes. It's been weird with just me there and see them in the parking lot. Trying to get pictures but they are quick. Got this last week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennett the Mad: I got that reference!
[i.redd.it image 850x637]


I wonder if the ugly members forced Rick Wright to be least apparent on that cover lest people make unfavorable comparisons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More zookeeper stories of bored animals.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if they have a list of what animals get fed and what animals get to be food.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snapped this pic yesterday walking around the Lakes district here in Vegas.

Fuzzy wuzzies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaguely related?

Kids In The Hall - I Am An Animal!
Youtube Aa9BqpLUI1Y
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: I wonder what the youngest farker to understand that reference might be.


I'm 45 and I caught it.   Which isn't young, I guess. And it's brilliant.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: I read the lyrics on azlyrics.com. They still don't make any sense.


Just so you know, they're not supposed to. Roger Waters was having a laugh.

I know. Hard to imagine Roger "The Wall" Waters having a sense of humour, but there you go.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sugar gliders suck at social distancing...

clip.cookdiary.netView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: I read the lyrics on azlyrics.com. They still don't make any sense.


It's Pink Floyd.  That's all ya gotta know.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful with that headline Eugene.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

668NeighborOfTheBeast: knbwhite: I wonder what the youngest farker to understand that reference might be.

Im not sure but I know your mom understands the joke.


Nope, but her youngest brother might.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Boo is so quick and evasive and there is ever so much of Minsc to search
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groovy.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: [i.pinimg.com image 210x330]

Boo is so quick and evasive and there is ever so much of Minsc to search


Why they didn't make the Baldur's Gate story into a D&D movie instead of the shiatty things they made with Marlon Wayans is a mystery to me. A proper live-action Minsc and Boo would be something to behold.

They could still do it. Hire Taika Waititi to direct. Cast Dave Bautista as Minsc.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Snapped this pic yesterday walking around the Lakes district here in Vegas.

Fuzzy wuzzies.
[Fark user image 425x603]


We have so many filthy, filthy Canadians where I am.  They have a nasty disposition and poop everywhere.  I can't stand them.

/lobs grapefruit softly towards home plate
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Calypsocookie: Snapped this pic yesterday walking around the Lakes district here in Vegas.

Fuzzy wuzzies.
[Fark user image 425x603]

We have so many filthy, filthy Canadians where I am.  They have a nasty disposition and poop everywhere.  I can't stand them.

/lobs grapefruit softly towards home plate


I hope you noticed they're pooping on private property in this pic.

Dirty Canadians.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennett the Mad: I got that reference!
[i.redd.it image 850x637]


Me too. Never knew what a picts was, tho.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Clash City Farker: [i.pinimg.com image 210x330]

Boo is so quick and evasive and there is ever so much of Minsc to search

Why they didn't make the Baldur's Gate story into a D&D movie instead of the shiatty things they made with Marlon Wayans is a mystery to me. A proper live-action Minsc and Boo would be something to behold.

They could still do it. Hire Taika Waititi to direct. Cast Dave Bautista as Minsc.


OMG! He would be perfect for that! That would be a HUGE franchise.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Saw a story on the news this morning about a bear roaming an Italian town.
 
Ray44512
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mentula: Bennett the Mad: I got that reference!
[i.redd.it image 850x637]

dammit, beat me by one minute


I knew it was Pink Floyd but couldnt quite bring it up because my mind was obscured by clouds
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Dr.Fey: Calypsocookie: Snapped this pic yesterday walking around the Lakes district here in Vegas.

Fuzzy wuzzies.
[Fark user image 425x603]

We have so many filthy, filthy Canadians where I am.  They have a nasty disposition and poop everywhere.  I can't stand them.

/lobs grapefruit softly towards home plate

I hope you noticed they're pooping on private property in this pic.

Dirty Canadians.


At Nature Discovery park on the north side they use they crosswalks at least.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

probesport: Careful with that headline Eugene.


Hey watch it. That's my line.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used that song title in every charades game where we got to pick the title for the other team.  Never lost.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
